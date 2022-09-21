Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
25-year-old killed as police investigate Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have been investigating the city’s 19th homicide of the year following a shooting reported overnight. Officers say the initial report came in around 12:54 a.m. Saturday of a person shot off South Greenlawn and West Ann Street in South Peoria. A release issued...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria’s 19th homicide of 2022 under investigation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was killed in Peoria Saturday morning in what police are calling the city’s 19th homicide of 2022, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth. Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police were called to the intersection of S. Greenlawn Avenue and W. Ann...
wcbu.org
Peoria sees 19th homicide of 2022
A 25-year-old man is Peoria's 19th homicide victim of 2022. Peoria Police Sgt. Amy Dotson said officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 900 block of S. Greenlawn just before 1 a.m. Saturday. The man was found in an alley behind a house. He was pronounced dead...
25newsnow.com
Man killed overnight in Peoria’s 19th homicide of the year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man was shot to death in the early hours of the weekend on Peoria’s southside. According to a release by the Peoria Police Department, officers responded to South Greenlawn around 1:00 a.m. Saturday on a report of someone shot. That’s where they found a man in an alley. The 25-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
1470 WMBD
Suspect wanted region-wide arrested after Peoria Police shooting investigation
PEORIA, Ill. — A man wanted by law enforcement agencies in multiple jurisdictions across central Illinois is now in police custody following Peoria Police investigators’ work in the wake of a shooting earlier this week. Police say they now have 30-year-old DeShawn Early in custody. He’s considered one...
25newsnow.com
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested in connection with Thursday shooting; facing litany of charges, says police
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police say a man was arrested in connection with an early Thursday shooting that left one person injured. Police say Deshawn L. Early, 30, was identified as one of the suspects in that shooting and had four active warrants and several open cases in Peoria and Bartonville.
Central Illinois Proud
No suspect yet in early morning shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One man is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria early Thursday morning, and police do not yet have a suspect. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. following a Shot Spotter alert of 13 shots fired. At the scene, they discovered multiple vehicles that had been hit with gunfire.
1470 WMBD
Peoria man convicted of 2019 attempted murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man arrested more than two years ago for a shooting the year prior has been convicted of attempted murder. Peoria County Court records indicate a jury this week also found Jatterius Yankaway, 26, guilty of Aggravated Battery, and Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.
25newsnow.com
‘He died for me’: Brother of homicide victim in Peoria speaks out
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A visitor to Peoria critically hurt in a shooting Tuesday night died soon after, marking the city’s 18th homicide of the year. Now, new details on the victim are emerging, including his roots tied to the same place he was shot. Christopher Tillman, 46,...
Central Illinois Proud
Missing endangered man located Thursday
UPDATE (WMBD) — Peoria police are reporting that Andre Boens, reported missing on Wednesday, Sept. 21, has been found safe. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, 40-year-old Andre Boens was...
1470 WMBD
Overnight shooting in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police were called to the area of Spring and NE Adams Streets around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday on reports of multiple gunshots. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said an adult male victim was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital. He was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
1470 WMBD
Three hospitalized after three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say three people were taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash not far from Northwoods Mall Thursday morning. Peoria Police say the crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on West War Memorial Drive near Brandywine. One of the three people had to be extricated...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police sergeant recognized as ‘Las Primeras’ in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria police sergeant gained special recognition Thursday. According to a Peoria police Facebook post, Sgt. Ruth Sandoval was recognized as one of “Las Primeras” in law enforcement in Illinois. She was recognized during the first annual Latinas in Law Enforcement Scholarship Fundraising...
Central Illinois Proud
Adult male being treated after shots fired in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One adult male is in the hospital after shots were fired in Peoria, Thursday morning. Peoria Police officers responded to the 300 block of Spring St. to multiple gunshots at 12:46 a.m. According to Peoria Police PIO, Semone Roth, the victim was transported by private...
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Peoria Police confirm man critically wounded in shooting at Taft Homes
UPDATE (10:25 p.m.) - The man shot Tuesday night at Taft Homes public housing in Peoria suffered life threatening injuries. In a news release, Peoria Police said officers immediately started performing life-saving measures on the victim until medical personnel arrived and took him to a local hospital. Police said in...
Central Illinois Proud
Man identified in deadly Tuesday night shooting
UPDATE (3:24 p.m.) — The victim of Tuesday night’s shooting in Peoria has been identified as 46-year-old Christopher Tillman of Mableton, Georgia. A press release from Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood states that Tillman was pronounced dead at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday night. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that likely caused him to die instantly.
starvedrock.media
Woman flown to Peoria after injury at Utica Pioneer Hybrids
A seed production worker was flown from the scene of an accident Friday at Utica. Fire Chief Ben Brown said the unidentified woman was working at one of the dryers on the west side of Pioneer Hybrids. This work position is several feet above the main floor. Shortly before 3pm,...
