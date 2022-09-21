ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uxbridge, MA

Comments / 1

Related
westernmassnews.com

Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield

WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA
whdh.com

Westborough Fire: Mass Pike westbound closed after serious vehicle crash

A reported rollover crash on the Mass Pike heading west has caused a widespread closure and heavy traffic as fire and emergency crews respond. Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route 495, in the area of Westborough and Southborough, around 8:30 p.m.
WESTBOROUGH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uxbridge, MA
Uxbridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Uxbridge, MA
Accidents
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
The Landmark

Sterling Fire Department saves wedding

STERLING — Sept. 10 dawned bright and sunny, the perfect day for town resident Maureen Lundin and her husband to host her nephew’s wedding in their back yard. “The yard was perfect, the weather was perfect, the groom was so handsome and the bride was just gorgeous,” she posted on social media the following day.
STERLING, MA
1420 WBSM

This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend

NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
DARTMOUTH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Accident#Drps#Fire#Durham Social Services#Durham Region Transit#Sugar Fx#Gourmet Home Food
ABC6.com

More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water

PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
PLAINVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
LAWRENCE, MA
fallriverreporter.com

State Police arrest several trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts that blocked a roadway

Massachusetts State Police arrested trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, Troopers arrested five in the middle of the roadway on the Leverett Circle Connector in Boston for trespassing on state property and other charges. Troopers also seized two...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy