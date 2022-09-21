Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Wrentham fire crews battle blaze after tractor trailers catch fire
Wrentham firefighters are investigating the cause of a fire that left two tractor trailers consumed by flames on Route 1 Wednesday afternoon. According to the Wrentham Police Department’s Facebook page, the firefighters responded swiftly and efficiently, saving several other trucks in the process. The cause of the fire is...
whdh.com
Westborough Fire: Mass Pike westbound closed after serious vehicle crash
A reported rollover crash on the Mass Pike heading west has caused a widespread closure and heavy traffic as fire and emergency crews respond. Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route 495, in the area of Westborough and Southborough, around 8:30 p.m.
millburysutton.com
Center School will soon make way for new Millbury fire station as mediation concludes
MILLBURY – The new fire station project is moving forward, although residents have not felt any of the planned blasting yet. Town Manager Sean Hendricks told members of the Board of Selectmen Sept. 13 that mediation work has been completed and hazardous material was being removed from the building.
The Landmark
Sterling Fire Department saves wedding
STERLING — Sept. 10 dawned bright and sunny, the perfect day for town resident Maureen Lundin and her husband to host her nephew’s wedding in their back yard. “The yard was perfect, the weather was perfect, the groom was so handsome and the bride was just gorgeous,” she posted on social media the following day.
What Caused Over 10 Million Gallons of Sewage to Spill in Worcester, Mass.? What We Know
This week, many regions of the world have faced a wide range of natural disasters, from Hurricane Fiona slamming Puerto Rico, to a massive earthquake shaking Mexico. But the Worcester, Mass. sewage spill was no natural disaster — it was simply triggered by torrential rain, which unleashed millions of gallons of sewage into the city's Blackstone River.
Two Massachusetts residents killed in wrong-way crash on I-91 North in Windsor
Two people from Massachusetts were killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 91 North in Windsor early Friday morning.
This New Bedford Road Will Be Completely Closed Over the Weekend
NEW BEDFORD — MassDOT on Wednesday announced road works this week including a 24-hour complete closure of Samuel Barnet Boulevard in the city's industrial park. The state transportation agency said Samuel Barnet Boulevard will be completely closed to most traffic for work at the railroad crossing starting from noon on Saturday, Sept. 24 until noon on Sunday, Sept. 25.
fallriverreporter.com
Several departments and the Coast Guard combined to rescue boater in the water after vessel capsized
Officials combined Thursday to rescue a person who was in the water after a boat capsized. According to Portsmouth Firefighters, just after 9:30 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a call for reports of a vessel taking on water near the Northern end of the Sakonnet River, possibly in the river basin.
ABC6.com
More Massachusetts communities hit with contaminated water
PLAINVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — Nearly two weeks after Mansfield issued a boil water order, more Massachusetts communities found themselves with contaminated water. On Thursday, North Attleborough schools turned off their water fountains ahead of the town announcing a boil water advisory. Shortly after, Plainville saw itself issuing the same...
Man found dead in former Woonsocket mayor’s home identified
The deaths of that man and former Mayor Susan Menard were both found to be medical in nature.
Video: Crews attempt to rescue Shoebert, the seal from Shoe Pond in Beverly
Officials gave up the rescue for the day around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, firefighters and other officials attempted to rescue Shoebert, the gray seal that popped up in Beverly’s Shoe Pond over the weekend. However, they weren’t successful. Video from the scene shows people from the National Oceanic and...
PD: Gardner motorcyclist Megan Bower killed in Winchendon crash
WINCHENDON - A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup on Gardner Road Wednesday morning. Megan Anne Bower, 28, of Gardner, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center - University Campus in Worcester by LifeFlight helicopter. She later died from her injuries, according to Winchendon police. The crash,...
Authorities investigating triple shooting in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Lawrence on Thursday morning. Emergency crews responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Manchester Street just after 7 a.m. found three people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the Lawrence Fire Department. All three...
Authorities investigating suspicious death of woman in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are investigating the suspicious death of a woman in Taunton. Officers responding to a 911 call from an apartment on Tremont Street around 11 p.m. Wednesday found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. The victim, 26-year-old...
School bus hits large pothole in Providence
Some students were seen being transported from the scene in ambulances, while others were put on a different school bus.
The Best Fried Chicken in Massachusetts can be Found Inside this Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Massachusetts. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Police arrest man accused of running out on restaurant tabs
Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was nabbed in Woonsocket Friday based on charges filed in Middletown.
Missing Boater Found Dead In Lake Lashway In North Brookfield: Report
A boater who went missing over the weekend was found dead in the waters of Lake Lashway in the North Brookfield area of central Massachusetts, NBC Boston reports. The man was found dead after North Brookfield Police sparked a search for the missing boater just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, CBS Boston reports.
fallriverreporter.com
State Police arrest several trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts that blocked a roadway
Massachusetts State Police arrested trespassers who were part of a morning protest in Massachusetts. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, Troopers arrested five in the middle of the roadway on the Leverett Circle Connector in Boston for trespassing on state property and other charges. Troopers also seized two...
