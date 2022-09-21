Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
How the second law of thermodynamics assists the study of the brain
Albert Einstein explained the following in his Autobiographical Notes of 1949: "A theory is more impressive the greater the simplicity of its premises, the more different things it relates, and the more expanded its area of applicability. Therefore the deep impression that classical thermodynamics made upon me. It is the only physical theory of universal content which I am convinced will never be overthrown, within the framework of applicability of its basic concepts."
Nature.com
Did this gene give modern human brains their edge?
A mutation present in modern humans seems to drive greater neuron growth than does an ancient hominin version. You have full access to this article via your institution. More than 500,000 years ago, the ancestors of Neanderthals and modern humans were migrating around the world when a fateful genetic mutation caused some of their brains to suddenly improve. This mutation, researchers report in Science1, dramatically increased the number of brain cells in the hominins that preceded modern humans, probably giving them a cognitive advantage over their Neanderthal cousins.
Chinese scientists claim to have engineered the world's first mouse with fully reprogrammed genes
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) claim to have found a novel technique for programmable chromosome fusion successfully producing mice with genetic changes "that occur on a million-year evolutionary scale" in the laboratory. The findings could shed light on how chromosome rearrangements—the tidy packages of organized genes provided...
Scientists Discover a Secret Messenger Between Fat And The Brain
Scientists thought they understood how our brains kept tabs on the levels of fat in our bodies: by monitoring fat-associated hormones in our bloodstreams. But in a new study, researchers now discovered an entire additional messaging system. It turns out we have a whole sensory system dedicated to carrying messages...
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
Waiting for a Guru to Remove the Pain of Depression
This post is Part 4 of a series. In this previous post, I described my "tussle" with the psychiatric system over what I felt were spiritual experiences but what they saw as strictly psychotic ones. It was just me really who was putting up the fight. The "system" (the tightly-knit clan of doctors, psychiatrists, and nurses with the medical model as the foundation), didn’t really do any fighting. Said "system" just stood there being the unmovable, unflappable blob of a behemoth it is. Oh, and you probably know this but in case you don’t: the medical model isn’t some cute resident just out of med school who has a spread in GQ. No, the medical model is a health model that is disease- and symptom-focused and often uses medication as its first line of defense.
psychologytoday.com
What’s It Like to Be a Plant?: An Interview with "Planta Sapiens" Author
There is a rapidly growing, eye-opening scientific literature focusing on plant intelligence. The goal of "Planta Sapiens" is to have people look at potted plants, flowers, trees, and other flora with a fresher and deeper appreciation. The authors want to know which psychological frameworks might help throw new light upon...
psychologytoday.com
How to Tap Into an "Endless Possibilities" State of Mind
People sometimes feel like everyone they know is moving forward with their life while they remain stuck. The good news is that it's never too late to make positive changes. These strategies can help people nurture their self-confidence and seize opportunities to socialize and grow. Many people come to therapy...
psychologytoday.com
Minding Your Microbiome: Your Body Is Teeming With Life
Each of us has approximately 1 trillion microorganisms in our bodies and on our skin. Your microbiome is like no one else’s. You can be identified by your microbiome. Today, doctors are using microbes from healthy microbiomes to treat disease. You only think you’re alone. In fact, your...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
The Problem With Psychological Research in the Media
Most psychological research findings are subtle, not headline-grabbing. Research findings in themselves have no meaning or wisdom. It is the interpretation and generalizability of findings which creates meaning. Media interpretations of research findings can do more harm than good. Findings of psychological research now regularly escape the ivory towers of...
MedicalXpress
Electronic comparison of MRI brain images accurately determines biological age
The biological age of a person can be accurately determined from brain images using the latest AI technology, so-called artificial neural networks. Until now, however, it was unclear which features these networks used to infer age. Researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Human Cognitive and Brain Sciences have now developed an algorithm that reveals age estimation goes back to a whole range of features in the brain, providing general information about a person's state of health. The algorithm could thus help to detect tumors or Alzheimer's disease more quickly and allows conclusions to be drawn about the neurological consequences of diseases such as diabetes.
psychologytoday.com
Dog-Human Sleeping Relationships Raise Intriguing Questions
Of 1,000 people questioned, 76% allowed their dog to sleep with them and let them feel the love. 33% of married pet owners say their best quality of sleep comes from sharing their bed with only their dog. We need more data about how a dog's and human's personalities and...
PETS・
psychologytoday.com
The Dark Side of Being Goal-Driven
It's easy to associate success with stress. Many come to believe that productivity is synonymous with hypervigilance. Living one's waking life in a constant state of planning or problem-solving leads to brain fog. Engaging in a short activity to relax and unplug, such as a 10-minute walk in nature, can...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Sense and Sensibility Shape Our Experience of Effort
Perceptions of exertion influence decisions to start or continue behaviors. Feelings of exertion are heightened when performances are more variable, such as when one begins something new. The increased perception of effort may be overcome by ongoing effort to achieve and learn. We hear lots of talk about "effort" and...
psychologytoday.com
What Does Entropy Have to Do With Psychology?
Entropy is a physical law which states that, in a closed system, disorder always increases. Evolution selects for "anti-entropic" adaptations which expend energy in order to maintain homeostasis. Stable psychological phenomena can be understood as "anti-entropic" adaptations which direct energy towards maintaining biopsychosocial order. Pioneers of evolutionary psychology John Tooby,...
psychologytoday.com
Exposures to Poverty and Crime in Pregnancy
A team from Washington University, St. Louis, has reported results from two studies involving mother-child pairs that are part of a larger project to trace the fetal origins of health and disease. The two studies focused on whether a mother’s exposure to adversity in the prenatal period had any detectable effects on infant brain development as measured immediately following birth.
Nature.com
Multiphase model membraneless organelles
Quantitatively studying the partitioning of biomolecules and reaction equilibria in cellular systems is an enormous challenge. Now, a multiphase coacervate model system provides insight into this complex biological problem, illustrating how coexisting phases influence RNA partitioning and duplex dissociation. Membraneless organelles self-assemble through liquid"“liquid phase separation in response to the...
psychologytoday.com
Sparking Guided Discussions With Kids About Trauma
Tyrell Zimmerman, a former NFL athlete, wrote Carter: My Dream, My Reality to spark conversations between parents and kids about overcoming terrifying obstacles to their dreams. ML: Tyrell, you grew up in urban projects, and violence robbed your father of his life. What conversations did your mother have with you...
KIDS・
psychologytoday.com
Sleep, Mind, and Microbes
More than 97 percent of American adults report mild to moderate sleep-quality problems. Seventy-five percent of depressed individuals experience significant insomnia. Sleep, the health of the gut microbiome , and mood are interdependent. Simple improvements in sleep hygiene and gut health can increase sleep quality and mental wellness. By Nicole...
Nature.com
A cellular hierarchy in melanoma uncouples growth and metastasis
AlthoughÂ melanoma is notorious for its high degree of heterogeneity and plasticity1,2, the origin and magnitude of cell-state diversity remains poorly understood. Equally, it is unclear whether growth and metastatic dissemination are supported by overlapping or distinct melanoma subpopulations. Here, by combining mouse genetics, single-cell and spatial transcriptomics, lineage tracing and quantitative modelling, we provide evidence of a hierarchical model of tumour growth that mirrors the cellular and molecular logic underlying the cell-fate specification and differentiation of the embryonic neural crest. We show that tumorigenic competence is associated with a spatially localized perivascular niche, a phenotype acquired through an intercellular communication pathway established by endothelial cells. Consistent with a model in which only a fraction of cells are fated to fuel growth, temporal single-cell tracing of a population of melanoma cells with a mesenchymal-like state revealed that these cells do not contribute to primary tumour growth but, instead, constitute a pool of metastaticÂ initiating cells that switch cell identity while disseminating to secondary organs. Our data provide a spatially and temporally resolved map of the diversity and trajectories of melanoma cell states and suggest that the ability to support growth and metastasis are limited to distinct pools of cells. The observation that these phenotypic competencies can be dynamically acquired after exposure to specific niche signals warrant the development of therapeutic strategies that interfere with the cancer cell reprogramming activity of such microenvironmental cues.
psychologytoday.com
Melatonin and Osteoporosis
Bone remodeling is a dynamic process that occurs throughout life and reflects a balance between bone resorption and bone formation. Osteopenia and osteoporosis, diagnosed by low bone mass degrees and bone tissue deterioration, lead to substantial morbidity and mortality. Melatonin may minimize the adverse effects of microgravity on bone in...
Comments / 0