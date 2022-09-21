Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Related
Bass Pro Shops Announces Plans for New Destination Retail Store in Grand Prairie, Texas
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Officials at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s announced today plans to open a new destination retail store in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new 100,000-square-foot store will be the outdoor retailer’s fifth location in the region and 15th location in Texas, serving the southern portion of the Dallas metro area and making it easier and more convenient for our Dallas customers, who enjoy the world-class outdoor opportunities that have been attracting people to the area for generations.
Summit Gym Grapevine Opens its Largest Rock-Climbing Facility in North Texas
GRAPEVINE, Texas (September 6, 2022) – Summit Climbing Yoga & Fitness will open its newest and largest location in North Texas on October 1, 2022. Relocating to the new, larger venue, just a mile from the original location in Grapevine, will mark the company’s seventh facility across North Texas and Oklahoma.
Buckle Up! Kubota Machines are Taking Over Crayola Experience
PLANO, Texas (Sept. 20, 2022) – I remember when my kids were younger and were obsessed with construction equipment. We could find a nearby construction site and sit for an hour or longer watching excavators, bulldozers and more. So, if you have kids that like hands-on activities and love equipment, Crayola in Plano has the perfect event for you.
1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp In DeSoto This October
We are excited to announce the start of our annual fundraiser for our 1st Annual Kids & Youth Fitness Camp sponsored by Can We Play Inc 501 (C3) nonprofit located in DeSoto, Texas on October 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2022 each Saturday from 10:00 am – 12 Noon @ Zeiger Park in Desoto.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Take DART To The State Fair, Avoid Traffic
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) makes getting to the 2022 State Fair of Texas quick and easy. Enjoy your ride in air-conditioned comfort September 30 through October 23 without having to find parking or battling traffic and get dropped off at one of two gates. Save up to $7 on...
Midlothian National Night Out Strengthens Community
More than 12 neighborhoods have registered so far to participate in Midlothian’s National Night Out coming up the evening of Tuesday, October 4th. These neighborhoods will be hosting block parties, festivals, parades, and cookouts to participate in this national event that aims to promote police-community partnerships to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. Each location will entertain members of law enforcement, emergency personnel, and much more. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that enhances the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while inspiring a true sense of community.
2022 DFW Area Pumpkin Patches, Fall Festivals
Fall weather might not have arrived in the Dallas Fort Worth area yet, but the pumpkins have arrived. Local pumpkin patches are either open or prepping for opening weekend. Make plans early to take advantage of fall savings. Alvarado. Country Critters Farm. Address: 3709 County Rd. 617 Alvarado, TX 76009.
Cedar Hill Fire Station Dog, Clementine, Receives National ASPCA Award
New York, N.Y., Sept. 13, 2022 – Meet Clementine, a three-year-old Catahoula/hound mix adopted by the Cedar Hill Fire Department from Tri-City Animal Shelter. Clementine, dropped off in May 2021 at an animal shelter in southeastern Louisiana, was one of many animals relocated by the ASPCA Animal Relocation team to Texas when Hurricane Ida headed for the Louisianan coast that August.
RELATED PEOPLE
FRIGHTS’N LIGHTS ILLUMINATES HALLOWEEN SEASON OCTOBER 1-31 AT FRISCO’S RIDERS FIELD
The Lightmare Before Christmas’ is back in Frisco, along with new, interactive attractions to add to the wonderland of Halloween delight. FRISCO, Texas (September 12, 2022) – Frights’n Lights Frisco, Texas’s ultimate Halloween adventure – where ghouls glow, spirits shine and things go “bump” in the light – is back for a 2022 Halloween season October 1-31 at Riders Field in Frisco. Frights’n Lights is produced by Peerless Production Group, which also produces Radiance! & Frozen in Frisco, a magnificent light show and winter carnival experience that will also be held at Riders Field from November 18 through December 31.
DeSoto City Council Passes Overall Budget & Tax Rate but Says NO to Water and Sewer Price Increase
The DeSoto City Tax rate has now Declined for the Past 12 Consecutive Years. The DeSoto City Council considered a number of zoning changes during this past weeks council meeting but the agenda item affecting the most people was the budget and tax rates. Peter James explained the budget and...
Wilmer Celebrates Pioneer Days This Weekend
WILMER, TX – This year marks the 38th annual Pioneer Days that will continue to bring the community together. This year’s celebration will include family fun, carnival rides, live music entertainment, and several vendors at City Hall Square, located at 128 N. Dallas Avenue in Wilmer. “We are...
Six Flags Over Texas Honored With Golden Ticket Award
ARLINGTON, Texas — September 10, 2022 — Six Flags Over Texas, The Thrill Capital of Texas, today received a highly coveted award during Amusement Today’s Golden Ticket Awards:. Best New Show for Christmas At The Southern Palace. “With a live band, amazing vocalists and colorful costumes and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cantey Hanger L.L.P. expands into Ellis County, Forms Alliance With Law Offices of Gregory Wilhelm
FORT WORTH and ELLIS COUNTY, TX. — Cantey Hanger L.L.P. has affiliated with The Law Offices of Gregory E. Wilhelm, P.C., a three-attorney firm in Ellis County, Texas. Wilhelm is a former Ellis County Treasurer and respected former Texas Trial Court Judge in Ellis County. “Cantey Hanger is proud...
Fort Worth Resident Wins Mega Millions $3 Million Prize
AUSTIN – Someone in Fort Worth is a millionaire, after a Fort Worth resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $3 million for the drawing on Aug. 30. The ticket was purchased at Terry’s Food, located at 5221 Camp Bowie Blvd., in Fort Worth. Someone, who’s the lucky winner, well we might never know since the claimant elected to remain anonymous. Probably not a bad idea, although if your neighbor arrives home in a Ferrari this week, they might be the lucky winner.
Midlothian Autumn Concert Series Start September 24
Thanks to a grant by the Midlothian Community Development Corporation, this summer’s popular, free concert series will continue on into the fall, beginning Saturday, September 24 with a show by Mars Hall Band, 7 p.m. at Midlothian Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street. A favorite at Texas corporate events...
Poignant 911 Evening of Remembrance at Hilton Garden Inn
Duncanville community members packed the Hilton Garden Inn’s ballroom last Thursday for a poignant program, 911: An Evening of Remembrance, hosted by the Chamber and AV Pro, Inc. Retired Arlington firefighter Steve Pruitt, who has played his Bagpipes for Duncanville’s 911 event since it first began, took on double duty this year, with an inspirational performance as the featured speaker.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Robert Cray Band Performs at Strauss Square Sept. 30
Legendary American roots/blues/soul and R&B artist Robert Cray and his band will perform on the Strauss Square outdoor concert stage Sept. 30. Their performance is presented by AT&T Performing Arts Center, and features support from local recording artist Quentin Moore. Tickets and merchandise packages are available now through tickets.onelivemedia.com/event/premium-merch-package-strauss-square/listing. Robert...
SBA Offers Disaster Assistance to Texas Businesses and Residents Affected by Severe Storms and Flooding
Euless – Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22 – 25, 2022, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA acted under its own authority to declare a disaster in response to a request SBA received from Governor Greg Abbott on Sept. 13, 2022.
Midlothian City Council Sets 2022/2023 Tax Rate After Several Failed Attempts
MIDLOTHIAN – The fourth time was a charm late Tuesday afternoon when the Midlothian City Council voted on the city’s 2022/2023 fiscal year ad valorem tax rate, which goes into effect October 1. Mayor Pro Tem Justin Coffman made the fourth motion for the day calling for a...
Cedar Hill PID Winding Hollow Maintenance
Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
