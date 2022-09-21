ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresville, NC

Felon with stolen car had cocaine, loaded gun during traffic stop

By Jesse Ullmann
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLmMV_0i4QZnoY00

MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A felon who was driving a stolen car had a loaded gun and cocaine on him when he was pulled over, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Deputies located a stolen vehicle last Friday in a parking lot on West Plaza Drive near I-77 in Mooresville.

31-year-old Winston Salem resident Brodrick Speas was the occupant. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded gun, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax pills, and Speas was arrested. HE faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and drug-related charges.

Speas has a laundry list of a criminal history that includes driving-related charges, gun charges, drug-related charges, theft and larceny charges, and trespassing.

He is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle larceny suspect arrested following chase

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle Police officers responded to a larceny in progress at Walmart, 781 Leonard Ave. Officers learned a large amount of property had been stolen from the store. Officers obtained a suspect description and description of the suspect’s vehicle, a press release stated. APD officers located...
ALBEMARLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresville, NC
County
Iredell County, NC
City
Winston-salem, NC
Iredell County, NC
Crime & Safety
Mooresville, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Suspect Arrested In Drug Bust

MOORESVILLE, N.C.– Mooresville Police department makes an arrest in an undercover drug bust. In late August, Mooresville Police Department Detectives received information about a suspect who was transporting and distributing large amounts of illegal narcotics into the Mooresville/South Iredell area. Based on the information, detectives began an investigation during...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
HICKORY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Convicted Felon#Stolen Car#Xanax#Qc News Alerts#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTV

Man in custody after deadly shooting in east Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte on Friday afternoon, officials have confirmed. The shooting happened in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road, near a KFC restaurant and an arcade. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) is investigating the incident as a homicide. Police...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Wanted Concord man assaults deputy, tries to flee arrest: Sheriff

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A wanted Concord man assaulted a deputy and tried to flee an arrest this week, the Alexannder County Sheriff’s Office announced. Deputies located a suspicious vehicle Sunday around 6 p.m. on Pop Davis Road in the Taylorsville area. 34-year-old Concord resident Dustin Wheeler was the occupant and records […]
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD Investigating Homicide After Man Was Found Dead During Welfare Check

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (Press Release) Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation at the 12400 block of South Tryon Street in the Steele Creek Division. Shortly before 12:00 a.m. officers responded to a call for service welfare check. Upon arrival, officers found...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Murder Suspect Taken Into Custody in Rowan County

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man accused of murder in Rowan County is now in police custody. The Salisbury Police Department arrested Kendrick Jamal Vinson, 31, for a homicide that took place on Old Wilkesboro Road on September 18, 2022. Vinson was placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under...
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Teen charged with strangulation, assault on female: RCSO

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen is facing a felony charge following an alleged assault on a female, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Sunday, Randolph County deputies came to Foxfire Road in Asheboro to conduct a welfare check. Deputies located the caller and say they discovered that Jacob Lamour Waddell, 19, […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
qcitymetro.com

CMPD investigating shooting in east Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon in east Charlotte. According to CMPD, around 2 p.m., officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road. When officers got there, they found a victim with a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy