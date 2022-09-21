Felon with stolen car had cocaine, loaded gun during traffic stop
MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A felon who was driving a stolen car had a loaded gun and cocaine on him when he was pulled over, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office announced.
Deputies located a stolen vehicle last Friday in a parking lot on West Plaza Drive near I-77 in Mooresville.
31-year-old Winston Salem resident Brodrick Speas was the occupant. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded gun, cocaine, marijuana, and Xanax pills, and Speas was arrested. HE faces multiple charges including possession of a gun as a felon and drug-related charges.
Speas has a laundry list of a criminal history that includes driving-related charges, gun charges, drug-related charges, theft and larceny charges, and trespassing.
He is being held on a $750,000 secured bond.
