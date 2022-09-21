Read full article on original website
Authorities investigate deadly Warren County crash
A deadly crash in Warren County, remains under investigation. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. Friday night, on east Schroon River Road, in the town of Bolton. Troopers say a 26-year-old was reported dead, on scene. A 23-year-old male was flown to Albany Med, where he’s reported to...
New York State Man Accused of Stealing Fire Truck and Going on Joyride
9-1-1 CBS is reporting that the 30-year-old suspect allegedly stole a $500,000 dollar fire truck, that was parked in front of the Gloversville fire department Friday morning. From there, this brazen thief proceeded to take the emergency vehicle around town on an early morning joyride. There is no word if...
MCSO: arrest woman on fraud charges
A joint investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit, the Department of Social Services, and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office resulted in the arrest of Jennalee Ralson on September 23.
WRGB
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
Man sentenced in deadly 2021 Albany shooting
A man has been sentenced in connection with a July 2021 shooting in Albany. Shamair Perrin received 20 years in state prison followed by five years post-release supervision. Back in June, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He admitted that he shot and killed Lamon Lanier in July 2021, in the...
Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
WNYT
State Police arrest father and daughter in Saratoga County
A father-daughter duo is under arrest in Saratoga County. Robert Felice Jr. and Cassandra Felice are accused of stealing an item worth $1,300 from a business in Malta. State police say Cassandra stole the item, with her father’s help. She is charged with grand larceny – and he is...
WCSO: arrest woman after damages and harassment
Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Ursula M. Magnir, 33 on an arrest warrant after an investigation. Magnir allegedly damaged a car in the presence of a young adult, 17.
Police looking to identify suspect in Colonie bank robbery
The Colonie Police Department is asking for your help. They are trying to identify a person who they suspect is connected to a Sep. 14 bank robbery at the TD Bank on Central Avenue. If you recognize the person or know something that may be relevant, please contact police at...
WNYT
Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville
Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
WNYT
Duanesburg man accused of stealing gar, gas
A Duanesburg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then stole gas at a Stewart’s. State police received a complaint on September 8 from a family member of 40-year-old Thomas Croote III, saying Croote had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission. This past...
Moreau Man Arrested Accused of Stealing from Target! How Much Did He Take?
So many New York residents and businesses were hit hard during the pandemic. People lost jobs, restaurants reduced hours or closed altogether and some never opened again. Same can be said for local and national retail shops. Then a weird trend started to happen. Have you seen the shoplifting videos?...
Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady
A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
Target worker allegedly steals from Wilton warehouse
A Moreau man was cited to court on Wednesday after Troopers said he stole from the Target Distribution Center in Wilton.
Schenectady PD investigating shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue.
Duanesburg man nabbed for allegedly stealing car
A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, after taking a family member's car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the Princetown State Police Department for processing and was issued two appearance tickets to court to return at a later date. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office for pending charges.
3 arrested on drug, gun charges in Warren County
Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop in Queensbury on September 18. The Warren County Sheriff's Office said drugs and a loaded gun were found in the car.
WNYT
UPDATE: Police located missing Albany girl
Police said they were able to find a missing 11-year-old Friday night. Albany police are attempting to locate missing 11-year-old girl E’Layjah McFadden who disappeared after being seen around 12:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 400 block of First Street. She was last seen wearing an Albany Leadership Academy...
Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case
The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
iheart.com
Schenectady Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Person To Hospital
Schenectady police are continuing to look into a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Wednesday night in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue in the Electric City. A man was hit in the leg by gunfire and taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.
