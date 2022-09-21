ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

WNYT

Authorities investigate deadly Warren County crash

A deadly crash in Warren County, remains under investigation. State police say it happened around 5 p.m. Friday night, on east Schroon River Road, in the town of Bolton. Troopers say a 26-year-old was reported dead, on scene. A 23-year-old male was flown to Albany Med, where he’s reported to...
WARREN COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud, says sheriff's office

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, an Amsterdam woman is accused, charged with welfare fraud. Investigators say Jennalee Ralston is accused of filing for public assistance and did not disclose all the people living in the home. She is also accused of failing to disclose amounts of income and employment within the household.
AMSTERDAM, NY
WNYT

Man sentenced in deadly 2021 Albany shooting

A man has been sentenced in connection with a July 2021 shooting in Albany. Shamair Perrin received 20 years in state prison followed by five years post-release supervision. Back in June, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He admitted that he shot and killed Lamon Lanier in July 2021, in the...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Van Rensselaer Manor holds missing resident search drill

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Van Rensselaer Manor is a 362-bed senior nursing and rehabilitation facility. They currently serve 270 Capital Region residents, 80 are long-term care memory patients. Saturday morning, they conducted a missing resident drill in collaboration with Rensselaer County law enforcement agencies and K-9s from the Rensselaer County Search and Rescue Team. “If […]
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
WNYT

State Police arrest father and daughter in Saratoga County

A father-daughter duo is under arrest in Saratoga County. Robert Felice Jr. and Cassandra Felice are accused of stealing an item worth $1,300 from a business in Malta. State police say Cassandra stole the item, with her father’s help. She is charged with grand larceny – and he is...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police looking to identify suspect in Colonie bank robbery

The Colonie Police Department is asking for your help. They are trying to identify a person who they suspect is connected to a Sep. 14 bank robbery at the TD Bank on Central Avenue. If you recognize the person or know something that may be relevant, please contact police at...
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Victims hit in pellet gun attack in Gloversville

Julie Vanhorne says she was riding her bike when suddenly she heard a pop and pain her back. Immediately, she thought she had been shot by a gun. To her surprise, it was the pain from a pellet. Julie says the person who shot her was a child around the...
GLOVERSVILLE, NY
WNYT

Duanesburg man accused of stealing gar, gas

A Duanesburg man is facing charges after he allegedly stole a car and then stole gas at a Stewart’s. State police received a complaint on September 8 from a family member of 40-year-old Thomas Croote III, saying Croote had taken a vehicle without the owner’s permission. This past...
DUANESBURG, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Felon sentenced for possessing gun in Schenectady

A North Carolina felon was sentenced today to 52 months in prison for illegally possessing a loaded pistol as a felon. Duquan McLeod, 32, of Rockingham, North Carolina, was arrested by Schenectady police in March and pled guilty to multiple criminal possession of a weapon charges.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Duanesburg man nabbed for allegedly stealing car

A Duanesburg man was arrested last Sunday, after taking a family member's car without permission and not returning it. Thomas Croote, 40, was taken to the Princetown State Police Department for processing and was issued two appearance tickets to court to return at a later date. Croote was then turned over to the Schenectady County Sheriff's Office for pending charges.
DUANESBURG, NY
WNYT

UPDATE: Police located missing Albany girl

Police said they were able to find a missing 11-year-old Friday night. Albany police are attempting to locate missing 11-year-old girl E’Layjah McFadden who disappeared after being seen around 12:00 p.m. Friday afternoon on the 400 block of First Street. She was last seen wearing an Albany Leadership Academy...
ALBANY, NY
VTDigger

Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case

The Justice League star claims they had permission to enter a family friend's Stamford home to pick up cooking ingredients, according to newly released court documents. That friend has denied granting that permission, telling police that Miller stole three bottles of liquor. Read the story on VTDigger here: Arraignment delayed for Ezra Miller, ‘The Flash’ actor, as new details emerge in Vermont burglary case.
BENNINGTON COUNTY, VT
iheart.com

Schenectady Police Looking Into Shooting That Sent Person To Hospital

Schenectady police are continuing to look into a shooting that left one person injured. It happened Wednesday night in the area of Craig Street and Delamont Avenue in the Electric City. A man was hit in the leg by gunfire and taken to the hospital where he was last listed in stable condition. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.
SCHENECTADY, NY

