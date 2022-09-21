ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Comments / 0

Related
L.A. Weekly

Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]

Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
ROHNERT PARK, CA
L.A. Weekly

Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]

Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Homeless Man Arrested After Assaulted SMART Officers

A homeless man has been arrested in Petaluma after he assaulted two Smart Code Compliance Officers. Yesterday around 12:30 PM, SMART Officers contacted Petaluma police regarding a man who had attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him from nearby SMART Train tracks. During the altercation, the suspect, Matthew Bowe, picked up large rocks and began to throw them at SMART Officers, nearly striking them. Bowe fled when officers arrived and wasn’t spotted again until a few hours later when officers found him walking on northbound Highway 101 near West Sierra Drive in Cotati. He fled through neighborhoods and a creek bed before officers managed to take him into custody, after being placed in a WRAP restraint device. A taser was also used on Bower but it was not effective.
PETALUMA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sonoma County, CA
Accidents
Santa Rosa, CA
Accidents
County
Sonoma County, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
City
Sonoma, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley Police searching for missing mother and son

Police in Berkeley are asking for the publics' help finding a missing mother and young son. Officials say 42-year-old Julia Dumitrescu and her 5-year-old son Azreal Dumitrescu were last seen on September 22. If you see them or know where they are, you are asked to call the Berkeley Police...
BERKELEY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Dui
CBS San Francisco

Update: Arrest made in vegetation fire at Petaluma's Steamer Landing Park

PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma announced an arrest Friday in connection with a vegetation fire that broke out in the city's Steamer Landing Park on Wednesday.First responders were called to the park around 2:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, which burned about two acres.No structures were damaged in the fire. There were no reports of injuries.While fire crews were on the scene, police said they detained a man reportedly leaving the area where the fire started. A witness also positively identified the suspect.The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Gary Dobshinsky, was arrested. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding felony warrant.Police said Dobshinsky was a transient and on post release community supervision at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Firefighters said Wednesday's blaze was a reminder that fire season is not over and vegetation remains dry despite recent rainfall.Anyone who may observe suspicious activity in the park is asked to call police at 707-778-4326.
PETALUMA, CA
ksro.com

Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested

Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
SANTA ROSA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Killer of 17-Year-Old Boy Denied Parole Again

A man who killed a 17-year-old boy in a gang-related shooting in 2001 still can’t get parole. Thirty-eight-year-old William Dominguez, from Santa Rosa, was also denied parole in 2016. He won’t be eligible for parole again until 2029. Dominguez is serving a 25-year-plus prison sentence. Both the suspect and victim, Oscar Diaz, were 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Dominguez shot Diaz in the face with a shotgun from four feet away. Prosecutors say he was upset after getting taunted.
SANTA ROSA, CA
eastcountytoday.net

CHP Says One Dead in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision

The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Concord Friday morning. Per CHP, this morning (9/23/22) at about 4:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on the Grant Street on-ramp to SR-242 northbound. A pedestrian was walking within the roadway of the on-ramp when a vehicle (Honda Civic) approached.
KRON4 News

Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
NAPA COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school

FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
FAIRFIELD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy