Read full article on original website
Related
L.A. Weekly
Isaac Ramos Arrested after DUI Crash on Rohnert Park Expressway [Rohnert Park, CA]
Driver Hospitalized after DUI Collision near State Farm Drive. The collision occurred around 11:24 p.m., at the intersection of Rohnert Park Expressway and State Farm Drive near a DUI checkpoint. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Responding paramedics transported one driver to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Meanwhile,...
L.A. Weekly
Casper Helm Killed in Truck Crash on Todd Road [Santa Rosa, CA]
Keller Man Dead in Auto-Pedestrian Crash near Moorland Avenue. The incident happened at around 5:45 a.m. along Todd Road near Moorland Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol, Helm was reportedly crawling or hunched over the road for unknown reasons. As a result, a dump truck traveling east on Todd struck him. A Chevrolet truck heading west on Todd Road struck Helm as well.
Man arrested for assault with deadly weapon
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested for assault with deadly weapon, violation of probation, and fleeing police on several occasions, according to the Petaluma Police Department. On Thursday at around 12:28 p.m., Smart Code Compliance officers reported to PPD of a male who attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him […]
ksro.com
Homeless Man Arrested After Assaulted SMART Officers
A homeless man has been arrested in Petaluma after he assaulted two Smart Code Compliance Officers. Yesterday around 12:30 PM, SMART Officers contacted Petaluma police regarding a man who had attempted to assault them when they tried to remove him from nearby SMART Train tracks. During the altercation, the suspect, Matthew Bowe, picked up large rocks and began to throw them at SMART Officers, nearly striking them. Bowe fled when officers arrived and wasn’t spotted again until a few hours later when officers found him walking on northbound Highway 101 near West Sierra Drive in Cotati. He fled through neighborhoods and a creek bed before officers managed to take him into custody, after being placed in a WRAP restraint device. A taser was also used on Bower but it was not effective.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
Berkeley Police searching for missing mother and son
Police in Berkeley are asking for the publics' help finding a missing mother and young son. Officials say 42-year-old Julia Dumitrescu and her 5-year-old son Azreal Dumitrescu were last seen on September 22. If you see them or know where they are, you are asked to call the Berkeley Police...
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Vacaville (Vacaville, CA)
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that injured three people. According to the CHP, one suffered severe injuries, and the other two sustained minor injuries from the [..]
3 Children Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Antioch (Antioch, CA)
According to the Antioch Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Antioch on Friday. The crash happened on the sidewalk near the corner of [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Kirker Pass Road could receive partial name change after some Concord residents object
Contra Costa County will continue its effort to rename part of Kirker Pass Road, but only in unincorporated parts of the county and the city of Pittsburg, county officials said Tuesday. The county’s Board of Supervisors has sought since February to rename the winding road that connects Concord and Pittsburg...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Update: Arrest made in vegetation fire at Petaluma's Steamer Landing Park
PETALUMA – Police in Petaluma announced an arrest Friday in connection with a vegetation fire that broke out in the city's Steamer Landing Park on Wednesday.First responders were called to the park around 2:20 p.m. Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, which burned about two acres.No structures were damaged in the fire. There were no reports of injuries.While fire crews were on the scene, police said they detained a man reportedly leaving the area where the fire started. A witness also positively identified the suspect.The suspect, identified as 50-year-old Gary Dobshinsky, was arrested. He was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire, possession of drug paraphernalia and on an outstanding felony warrant.Police said Dobshinsky was a transient and on post release community supervision at the time of his arrest. According to jail records, he is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.Firefighters said Wednesday's blaze was a reminder that fire season is not over and vegetation remains dry despite recent rainfall.Anyone who may observe suspicious activity in the park is asked to call police at 707-778-4326.
ksro.com
Multi-State Drug Traffickers From Santa Rosa Arrested
Three men from Santa Rosa are facing federal charges on suspicion of shipping illegal drugs across state lines. One of them is an aspiring rapper, accused of alluding to the illegal activity in a music video posted on YouTube. Prosecutors say, in a span of two years, they sent meth and counterfeit fentanyl-laced Oxycodone to 15 states. At one point, they allegedly tried to ship narcotics from a UPS store in Sebastopol. All three suspects were arrested and arraigned on the charges earlier this month.
1 dead, 2 injured after Brinks guard opens fire during attempted robbery in Oakland: Official
The two injured include a Brinks employee and an innocent bystander. They were both taken to the hospital.
Firefighters respond to van engulfed in flames while still moving in the East Bay
(KRON) — Contra Costa County firefighters responded on Friday morning to a call about a van that was engulfed in flames and “rolling backwards,” KRON4 confirmed. Firefighters received the call about a van on fire just before 8 a.m. and confirmed that the vehicle was on fire of the right hand side of the road. […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Killer of 17-Year-Old Boy Denied Parole Again
A man who killed a 17-year-old boy in a gang-related shooting in 2001 still can’t get parole. Thirty-eight-year-old William Dominguez, from Santa Rosa, was also denied parole in 2016. He won’t be eligible for parole again until 2029. Dominguez is serving a 25-year-plus prison sentence. Both the suspect and victim, Oscar Diaz, were 17-years-old at the time of the shooting. Dominguez shot Diaz in the face with a shotgun from four feet away. Prosecutors say he was upset after getting taunted.
eastcountytoday.net
CHP Says One Dead in Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Collision
The California Highway Patrol says one person died in a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near Concord Friday morning. Per CHP, this morning (9/23/22) at about 4:02am, Contra Costa CHP was advised of a solo vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on the Grant Street on-ramp to SR-242 northbound. A pedestrian was walking within the roadway of the on-ramp when a vehicle (Honda Civic) approached.
Family’s belongings destroyed after crash involving stolen moving truck
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A moving truck crashed into an apartment complex Thursday morning, the Vallejo Fire Department announced on Twitter. The truck smashed the belongings of a family that was about to move to a new state. The incident happened at the Redwood Shores apartment building located at 400 Redwood St. It is located […]
Over $52K in cash recovered after checks were stolen from Napa residents’ mail, police say
NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — Over $52,000 in cash was recovered after an investigation looking into a case of stolen checks and identity theft, the Napa Police Department announced this week in a Facebook post. Napa police reported an “influx” of stolen checks dating back to June — several cases of checks being stolen when victims […]
KTVU FOX 2
Teen speaks out after being attacked while working at Antioch Jack in The Box
A 16-year-old employee at an Antioch fast-food restaurant says she was attacked while on the job when customers became irate over finding a hair in their food. The teen says she's traumatized and in pain from her injuries. She and her mom are sharing surveillance video of the incident.
Fairfield man drowns at Lake Berryessa in Napa County
NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A man is dead after drowning at Lake Berryessa on Thursday, the Napa County Sheriff’s Office announced on social media. Witnesses at the scene of the drowning in Markley Cove called authorities around 1:40 p.m. to report the incident. KRON On is streaming news live now Several agencies responded to […]
Woman tries to lure 12-year-old boy into vehicle in Berkeley: police
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into her car earlier this week, the Berkeley Police Department announced in a Nixle alert. The alleged incident happened on Tuesday in the area of Sacramento Street and Addison Street. Around 5:30 p.m., the boy was riding his scooter on the sidewalk of […]
Woman arrested after alleged kidnapping attempt at a Fairfield elementary school
FAIRFIELD, Calif. — A woman was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted kidnapping after an incident at a Fairfield elementary school earlier this week. According to a news release from Fairfield police, the alleged attempted kidnapping happened Tuesday at the E. Ruth Sheldon Academy of Innovative Learning. Police say a woman tried to lure a 12-year-old girl away from the campus by telling the girl her mother sent her to pick her up.
Comments / 0