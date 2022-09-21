ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbondale, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, September 24th, 2022

Centralia Police have arrested 33-year-old Travis Cooksey of Centralia for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and deceptive practice. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. 25-year-old Dustin McClaren of Old US 51 in Sandoval was arrested by Centralia Police on outstanding Marion and Fayette County felony failure...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Victim, suspect identified in Cape Girardeau fatal shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - One person has died and another has been charged in a shooting incident that took place Friday evening, September 23 in Cape Girardeau.. According to Cape Girardeau County Coroner Wavis Jordan, 57-year-old Robert L. Mannie, of St. Louis, died as a result of the shooting.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
southernillinoisnow.com

Centralia man charged with threatening public defender

A 42-year-old Centralia man has been charged in Marion County Court with threatening a public official and attempted aggravated battery after reportedly threatening to knock out his public defender. Robert Williams of South Perrine faces the charges after allegedly attempting to strike Public Defender Craig Griffin after a jury delivered...
CENTRALIA, IL
City
Carbondale, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Carbondale, IL
Crime & Safety
KFVS12

Woman accused of firing gun during fight arrested

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Carbondale woman is facing charges in connection with a shots fired investigation on Monday morning, September 21. Carbondale Police were called at 7:34 a.m. to the 700 block of South Lewis Lane to a report of gunfire. When officers arrived, they found several people fighting...
CARBONDALE, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Carbondale Police
KFVS12

Teen ticketed in rollover pickup truck crash injuring 3 passengers

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a serious single-vehicle crash at 11 p.m. in Franklin County, Illinois on Thursday, September 22. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a Ram truck went off the right side of South County Line Road, just west of Old Marion Road, and flipped several times before landing on its top.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Charleston, Mo. man sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for gun charge

CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A southeast Missouri man was sentenced to 115 months in federal prison. During his sentencing hearing on Wednesday, September 21, Duramus T. Coleman, 38, of Charleston was sentenced for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the Office of the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri.
CHARLESTON, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfcnnews.com

Three injured in Franklin County rollover crash

FRANKLIN COUNTY - The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has released more information after multiple people were injured in a rollover crash on Wednesday night. According to a media release, the accident occurred on South County Line Road approximately ¼ mile west of Old Marion Road. During the course of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Massac County Sheriff seeking missing woman

A Massac County woman was reported missing Wednesday morning, and the Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help. The Massac County Sheriff said that 34-year-old Brittany A. Smith was last seen at her home on Jonesboro Road in the early morning hours. She is described as 5 feet 3...
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
kbsi23.com

Enormous house fire in Carbondale, Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – A house fire broke out on the corner of North Robert A Stalls Avenue and East Willow Street in Carbondale, Illinois. Several fire departments and agencies responded to fire. They include Carbondale Township Fire Department, Carterville Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Murphysboro Fire Department, Carbondale...
CARBONDALE, IL
920wmok.com

School Bus Driver Rescues Motorist from Pond in Massac County

On Wednesday Jeff Pippin, school bus driver for Robinson Transport, Inc had finished his bus route for the day when he observed a truck fully submerged in a pond that appeared to have run off the road. Inside the truck was a male occupant who appeared to be unconscious. Pippin called Robinson Transport General Manager, Tina Williamson and told her what was happening, where he was and to call 911.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
920wmok.com

Brookport Fire Department Responds to RV Fire

On Wednesday afternoon the Brookport Fire Department responded to Plant street shortly after 5:30pm for an RV fire. Prior to arrival the fire had spread to the garage and surrounding grass. Brookport Fire Department and Massac County Fire Protection District were able to gain control. County Fire then used foam...
BROOKPORT, IL

