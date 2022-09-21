ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

New York AG Letitia James announces lawsuit of Donald Trump, his company and family members over fraud claims

By Dan Mangan, @_DanMangan
CNBC
 4 days ago
Clarice Tinsley
3d ago

Nothing new for Trump, he has been involved with thousands and thousands of lawsuits all of his adult life.

Reply
12
Jenny Jacques
3d ago

Political strong arming.A civil lawsuit is nothing more the rinse and repeat drama.This black AG tool really should focus on the rampant crime and corruption in her own city of New York.

Reply(3)
8
waya unilihi
3d ago

shame these politicians can't earn a REAL living and have to sue a successful former president to make ends meet....PATHETIC!

Reply(6)
8
