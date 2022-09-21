St. Petersburg hires new city spokesperson and communications director

Mayor Ken Welch addresses allegations of a toxic work environment within his administration after two staff members resigned, including Deputy Mayor Stephanie Owens, during a press conference at police headquarters, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022 in St. Petersburg. [ MARTHA ASENCIO-RHINE | Times ]

ST. PETERSBURG — Mayor Ken Welch on Wednesday announced four new appointments to his administration following recent shakeups in his cabinet.

Former Bay News 9 anchor Erica Riggins was appointed as the city’s new public information officer, and Alizza Punzalan-Randle, the St. Pete Free Clinic’s former Chief Development Officer, was named the city’s new managing director for communications and community engagement.

A news release also announced the promotion of senior adviser Doyle Walsh to interim Chief of Staff, and Shelly Loos to Director of Stakeholder and Community Engagement.

The changes follow the abrupt resignations of former city spokesperson Janelle Irwin Taylor and deputy mayor Stephanie Owens. Taylor quit her job earlier this month, citing a toxic workplace environment created by Owens.

Owens resigned while under investigation, and Welch said he would eliminate the deputy mayor position in his administration.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.