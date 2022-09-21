ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsborough County, FL

Hillsborough adds to Upper Little Manatee River Preserve

By C.T. Bowen
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07VNKo_0i4QZCLn00
This property at 3535 Safford Road, Wimauma, is scheduled to be acquired by Hillsborough County through the Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program.. [ Google ]

TAMPA — Hillsborough County plans to spend almost $2 million to turn farm land into park land in Wimauma.

Commissioners, without comment, unanimously agreed Wednesday to purchase nearly 79 acres at 3535 Safford Road from Lakeland-based Cecile Busbee Farms Inc. through the county’s Jan K. Platt Environmental Lands Acquisition and Protection Program.

The former sod farm will be added to the adjoining Upper Little Manatee River Preserve, an 8,000-acre linear preserve that includes the river corridor and adjoining uplands and wetlands. It’s accessible by two walking trails totaling four miles.

The transaction calls for the county to pay $1.66 million for the property, the higher of two appraisals, but less than the $2 million asking price. The county also budgeted $325,000 to restore uplands and to demolish structures on the property.

The purchase extends a goal of the 2021 annual report for the environmental land program that authorized the county staff to try to acquire nearby properties to complete the Upper Little Manatee River Preserve.

A memorandum to commissioners Wednesday said “the acquisition of the property will provide for improved environmental benefits, access, security, and management of the entire preserve.”

Comments / 1

Related
usf.edu

Sandbags, closures and more ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

The following is a list of closures and sandbag locations throughout the area. This list will be updated as more information becomes available. All Polk County Environmental Lands sites and Natural Resources Stormwater Treatment Wetlands will be closed Monday until further notice. These sites include Circle B Bar Reserve, Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Marshall Hampton Reserve, North Walk-in-Water Creek, Peace River Hammock, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, Alafia Reserve and SUMICA.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Rezoning approval could be end of local business

Tampa City Council approved a rezoning permit September 22 that could have serious consequences on local small businesses along West Kennedy Boulevard, potentially paving the way for some to be demolished. Many of those businesses said they only found out about the permit a few days earlier.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wimauma, FL
Local
Florida Business
Hillsborough County, FL
Government
Hillsborough County, FL
Business
City
Tampa, FL
Wimauma, FL
Business
County
Hillsborough County, FL
Local
Florida Government
thegabber.com

Update #2: Gulfport Advice for TD9 Storm Prep

The City of Gulfport issued a press release this afternoon (Sept. 23) about Tropical Depression #9, for which Gulfport (and coastal Tampa Bay) is the so-called “cone of uncertainty.” Here’s the City’s advice – and some of our own – at this time. Review...
GULFPORT, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Busbee
fox13news.com

How you can prepare this weekend for Tropical Storm Ian

TAMPA, Fla. - It's time to make sure you are prepared for a big storm as all eyes remain on the tropics heading into the weekend. There are a lot of people from out-of-state who have moved to Florida in the last few years, so preparing for a tropical storm or hurricane is very new. Emergency managers in Hillsborough County said the first thing to check is where your evacuation zone is.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
University of Florida

Storm Updates for UF/IFAS Extension Polk County

As Tropical Storm Ian approaches our area, see the following storm updates from our office. You’ll find extension program and event updates, storm prep resources, and local resources here. Stay tuned to your local news channels, Polk County Emergency Management, and the National Hurricane Center for updates on the...
POLK COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Where to find sandbags in Tampa Bay for Tropical Storm Ian

Some Tampa Bay area governments are opening sandbag locations as Tropical Storm Ian sets its sights on the Gulf of Mexico and a potential landfall in Florida. As of Saturday afternoon, the Tampa Bay area was within the storm’s potential path. Forecasters expect the storm to strengthen into a Category 3 hurricane, with winds of at least 111 mph, after it moves into the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday.
DUNEDIN, FL
orlandoweekly.com

A tube-shaped house is for sale in St. Petersburg

A former dilapidated barn in St. Petersburg was transformed into a modern tube-shaped home—and it's currently on the market. Located on a corner lot at 401 La Plaza Ave. S, in the South Pasadena neighborhood, the tubular home's current owner completely gutted what was once and old barn, says listing agent Jill Helgren of Coastal Property Group, and added everything from a new pool, cement epoxy floors, and the detached garage.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Park Land#Farm Land#Wetlands#Business Industry#Linus Business#Cecile Busbee Farms Inc
thegabber.com

Tropical Depression Nine Preparation in Gulfport

Although Tropical Depression Nine has a few days before it could hit Tampa Bay, city staffs across South Pinellas already find themselves trying to answer questions from concerned residents. Earlier today (Sept. 23), Gulfport City Manager sent Council his first of what may be several updates about TD9. Here’s what...
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Think this summer felt hot? Just wait, Tampa Bay.

In almost all aspects of daily life — from water supply, to roads, to jobs, to health — rising heat fueled by climate change will come at a cost in Tampa Bay. Two recent studies show how higher temperatures in the coming decades will mean more frequent hotter days, which could lead to a loss of income for some, and higher bills and health complications for the most vulnerable residents.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Tampa Bay Times

Furniture, plant boutiques coming to Water Street Tampa

With Water Street Tampa’s condos and apartments filling up, developers have brought on a couple of retail stores to help fill them. Two new home furnishings shops, one for furniture and another for plants, will open in the $3.5 billion downtown Tampa mixed-use neighborhood next month, developers Strategic Property Partners announced this week.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

Science students hope to prevent new housing development in Pasco County

LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - A group of environmental science students is pushing back against plans to build more than 100 homes in an area of Pasco County. For months, they’ve been researching how the development could impact lake water quality, traffic, student safety, drainage issues and wildlife. On Thursday, they presented their findings to the county's planning commission.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
hernandosun.com

Taking care of feet in need

It is estimated that about 75 percent of people will suffer from a foot-related health problem at some point in their lives. If you’re a low income individual who suffers from chronic foot problems, you can be assured that help is now available to you via a new People Helping People program that gives a real “step up” for those in need of enhanced podiatric health.
SPRING HILL, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
77K+
Followers
25K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy