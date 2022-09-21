ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

DeWine, Vance decline invites to debate Democratic opponents

By Courtney Shaw
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCnrQ_0i4QZ68g00

On Wednesday, the Ohio Debate Commission announced that Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, both Republicans, have declined their debate invites.

The debates were scheduled for Oct. 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

The duo were sent save the dates in May and an invitation in July.

According to the commission, the RSVP date was set for Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.

Both Democratic nominees, Nan Whaley for governor and Tim Ryan for Senate, had accepted the invites.

“We’re obviously disappointed. We work hard with our partners and funders to convene debates that would serve campaigns, serve voters, and strengthen democracy. Yet this election year has been plagued with candidates from both parties who prize their campaign consultants’ input over voters’ information needs. When 84% of Ohioans are saying they want debates and campaigns refuse a good faith offer from a statewide organization, democracy is paying the price,” said ODC Board President Dan Moulthrop.

The events will be canceled as the commission will not hold a debate with only one candidate.

RELATED: Do Ohio voters still rely on debates to help make their choices?

Do Ohio voters still rely on debates to help make their choices?

Comments / 40

Dave Bieritz
3d ago

They're afraid to debate. because, they know they'll look bad and lose votes. Debates should be mandatory in elections, so voters can make informed decisions in their vote

Reply
11
liet do thail
2d ago

Imagine people giving a pass to anyone too cowardly to even debate. I don't care which party refuses a debate. They have no place in the office if they can’t defend their positions.

Reply
6
Houseguest
3d ago

I will vote 💙💙💙! Vance let Trump make a fool out of him just like several others have and I have no use for that.

Reply(5)
15
Related
Lima News

What to know to vote in Ohio on Nov. 8

There’s a lot on the ballot Nov. 8: all Ohio statewide offices, three state supreme court seats, all 15 U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat, all 99 Ohio House districts and half of the Ohio Senate, state school board seats, plus two constitutional amendments. On the local level, Ohioans will vote for county commissioners, auditors and judges, plus numerous local tax levies.
OHIO STATE
Ironton Tribune

Campaign news: Pro-Choice Ohio endorses Ryan

Pro-Choice Ohio announced last week their endorsement of U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, for U.S. Senate. The group said the endorsement came as Ryan’s Republican opponent, venture capitalist and “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance, was preparing to hit the campaign trail with U.S. Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-South Carolina, who authored a new bill that would capitalize on the reversal of Roe v. Wade and enact a 15-week abortion ban across the country.
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Poll: DeWine holds wide lead in Ohio governor race

Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide survey of 855 likely voters shows that it will be a close race for a U.S. Senate seat, but the race for governor shows a clear leader.  According to a poll run by the Baldwin Wallace Community Research Institute, Democrat Tim Ryan holds a three-point lead over Republican J.D. Vance […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Akron, OH
Elections
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Elections
City
Akron, OH
State
Ohio State
Summit County, OH
Government
Akron, OH
Government
Summit County, OH
Elections
County
Summit County, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nan Whaley
Person
Mike Dewine
NBC4 Columbus

Recap of Ohio’s independent polls: DeWine with sizable lead, Vance and Ryan neck-and-neck

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of former President Donald Trump’s political picks in Ohio has soared to the top of pollsters’ surveys. His second endorsee, however, is gearing up for a competitive match-up. Consistent with other independent polling conducted after the May primary election, the latest survey of Ohio voters conducted by Baldwin Wallace University […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Republicans#Democracy#Politics Federal#Politics State#Election State#Election Federal#Democratic#U S Senate#Rsvp#Ohioans#Odc Board
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
buckeyefirearms.org

Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio

Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
Mount Vernon News

Study: Over half of all homicides in Ohio committed with gun

Homicides surged in the U.S. by nearly 30% in 2020, the largest annual increase since record-keeping began. The same year, U.S. firearm sales hit an all-time high of nearly 23 million, increasing 24% from 2019, according to consulting firm Small Arms Analytics. The increase in gun sales at the same...
OHIO STATE
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

50K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy