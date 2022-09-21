DeWine, Vance decline invites to debate Democratic opponents

On Wednesday, the Ohio Debate Commission announced that Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, both Republicans, have declined their debate invites.

The debates were scheduled for Oct. 10 and 12 at the Akron-Summit County Public Library.

The duo were sent save the dates in May and an invitation in July.

According to the commission, the RSVP date was set for Sept. 20 at 5 p.m.

Both Democratic nominees, Nan Whaley for governor and Tim Ryan for Senate, had accepted the invites.

“We’re obviously disappointed. We work hard with our partners and funders to convene debates that would serve campaigns, serve voters, and strengthen democracy. Yet this election year has been plagued with candidates from both parties who prize their campaign consultants’ input over voters’ information needs. When 84% of Ohioans are saying they want debates and campaigns refuse a good faith offer from a statewide organization, democracy is paying the price,” said ODC Board President Dan Moulthrop.

The events will be canceled as the commission will not hold a debate with only one candidate.

RELATED: Do Ohio voters still rely on debates to help make their choices?

Do Ohio voters still rely on debates to help make their choices?