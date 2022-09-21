ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'The Bachelor' season 27 to star Zach Shallcross: 'I am ready to find my person'

GMA
GMA
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NF8T2_0i4QYz3P00

Zach Shallcross will star on season 27 of "The Bachelor."

After failing to find love on Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of "The Bachelorette," Shallcross was announced as the next Bachelor by host Jesse Palmer during Tuesday's live "After the Final Rose" special.

Audience members held "Zach for Bach" and "Zachelor Nation" signs to greet the new Bachelor.

MORE: 'Bachelorette' finale recap: How Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's journey came to an end

Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, will kick off his "Bachelor" journey on Jan. 23, 2023.

After the announcement, Shallcross said there were "no words" for how he's feeling. "I'm just taking this in right now," he said.

"I'm obviously really nervous, but honestly, like, this is once in a lifetime," he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=161ARC_0i4QYz3P00
Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images - PHOTO: Zach Shallcross is seen on the live "After the Final Rose" special for "The Bachelorette" season 19 as he is announced as star of "The Bachelor" season 27.

Shallcross made it to Recchia's final three -- after she and Windey decided to have separate journeys -- and said their breakup hadn't deterred him from finding love.

"I really needed to take some time away and reflect and, you know, heal that broken heart," he told Palmer. "But really, what I learned from that experience was that it didn't change how ready I was. I am now more ready. That was almost fuel to the fire. I am ready to find my person, my best friend."

Shallcross said he prepared to step into the role of leading man by taking time to meditate on what he wants and who he is before venturing out to find a soulmate. He also said he "went to the gym a lot."

As for what he hopes to find on "The Bachelor," he added, "First and foremost, find my best friend. Fall in love with my best friend and really walk away with someone for the rest of my life."

Watch Shallcross' journey when "The Bachelor" season 27 premieres on ABC on Jan. 23, 2023.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Gabby Windey’s Net Worth Reveals How Much She Made as the Bachelorette vs. Her Real Job

As Bachelor Nation’s newest leading lady (one of which, anyways), it makes sense why fans want to know what Gabby Windey’s net worth is and how much she makes as The Bachelorette. Gabby, a 31-year-old ICU nurse from O’Fallon, Illinois, is one of two leads on The Bachelorette season 19, along with Rachel Recchia, a 26-year-old flight instructor from Clermont, Florida. Gabby and Rachel were both contestants on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where they were eliminated in the final three after Clayton chose Susie Evans, a 29-year-old wedding videographer from Virginia Beach, Virginia, as his winner. Gabby and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Cinemablend

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner Has Bad News For Fans Hoping John And Jamie Mend Their Relationship In Season 5

Details about Yellowstone’s upcoming supersized Season 5 premiere are still relatively scarce, but we do know Kelly Reilly’s Beth Dutton will be in good spirits early on, thanks to her iron thumbs once again pressing against the carotid arteries of brother Jamie. Beyond all of their personal baggage, Beth and John now have Garrett’s murder to hold against the politically motivated lawyer going forward, which obviously fits squarely into Beth’s vengeful playbook. Their sibling relationship can likely never be repaired, despite what Wes Bentley himself may hope, but is it at least possible-by-miracle that Jamie could win his way back on John’s good side for at least a couple of minutes? Kevin Costner makes it seem…not so likely.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bach
Daily Mail

Bruce Willis, 67, steps out with wife Emma, 44, amid his battle with brain condition aphasia after she was called a 'drama queen' for saying her 'grief' over his illness 'can be paralyzing'

Bruce Willis, 67, surfaced with a couple of pals in Los Angeles this week amid his battle with the brain condition aphasia. The Hollywood icon withdrew from acting earlier this year as he faces down the illness, which causes language abilities to deteriorate. He cut a dapper figure when he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Find My#Anaheim Hills#Abc#Getty Images Photo
StyleCaster

Khloé Just Revealed Her 2nd Baby’s Name Is Similar to Tristan & True—Why It’s ‘Just Right’

Since her son’s birth, fans have wondered what Khloé Kardashian’s second baby’s name is and how involved Tristan Thompson has been involved in her newborn’s life. A representative for The Kardashians star confirmed on August 5, 2022, that Khloé and Tristan, who also share daughter True Thompson, had welcomed their second child, a baby boy, via surrogate. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” the statement read. “We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family.” Khloé confirmed she and Tristan were expecting a second child together in...
CELEBRITIES
People

Bachelorette Gabby Windey Calls Her Situation with Remaining Suitor Erich a 'Big Fat Dumpster Fire'

Gabby and co-Bachelorette Rachel Recchia each ended Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette with only one man who might propose in next week's finale Warning: This post contains spoilers from Tuesday's episode of The Bachelorette. Night one of the Bachelorette finale kicked off with host Jesse Palmer bringing Bachelorettes Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey out to the studio. Then Jesse threw it back to Mexico to show how Rachel and Zach's conversation before the rose ceremony ended. "I'm sure you feel that the Fantasy Suite felt a little off with us," Zach, 25, said to Rachel....
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

Rosie O'Donnell on the Moment Daughter Dakota Asked to Speak to Her Birth Mother: 'I Was in Tears'

In this week's issue of PEOPLE, Rosie O'Donnell opens up in an emotional essay about her 9½-year-old daughter Dakota, who was diagnosed with autism in 2016 Rosie O'Donnell is opening up about the time her daughter Dakota requested to speak with her birth mother, whom she called "the lady whose tummy I was in." The TV personality, 60, recounts the moving moment in an emotional essay written in this week's issue of PEOPLE, out Friday. In the essay, O'Donnell shares her journey in raising her daughter Dakota, 9½, who was diagnosed with...
CELEBRITIES
HelloGiggles

More Women Come Forward in Adam Levine Alleged Cheating Scandal

Earlier this week, news broke that Adam Levine had an alleged year-long affair with TikTok influencer Sumner Stroh. Since then, more women have come forward accusing the singer of flirtatiously sliding into their Instagram DMs as well — and they brought receipts. Was Maroon 5’s 2021 banger “Beautiful Mistakes” a cry for help or pure coincidence?
CELEBRITIES
GMA

GMA

68K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

GMA is your source for useful news and inspiration on how to live your best life.

 https://goodmorningamerica.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy