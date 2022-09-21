Read full article on original website
Related
Trucking companies worry capacity could lag storm demand as they await state waivers
The state typically issues waivers to increase cargo capacity during a state of emergency. Florida trucking companies are worried they won’t be able to move the products necessary for storm preparation as the state prepares for a potential major hurricane next week. A source with direct knowledge of the...
Joe Biden approves emergency declaration in 24 counties bracing for Tropical Storm Ian
That approves a Friday request from Gov. DeSantis, who since declared an emergency statewide. President Joe Biden approved a state of emergency declared for Florida as Tropical Storm Ian threatens to strike the state. The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced federal aid has been made available to supplement state, tribe...
FPL dispatches teams to prepare for storm, encourages Floridians launch prep plans
Florida Power & Light dispatched teams to trim trees in Florida ahead of a hurricane tracking toward the state. Workers aim to limit hazards that could stand thousands of Floridians without power in the event hurricane-force winds impact their area. Forecasts show Tropical Ian making ground fall in west Florida...
Here’s Brunch, a pop-up, weekend email during the 2022 General Election — 9.25.22
Your Sunday buffet of Florida politics, food, culture & more. Good Sunday morning and welcome back to “Brunch,” a pop-up newsletter about the hurricanes, state government, and the 2022 campaign cycle in Florida. While it was a great Saturday night in Tallahassee and the rest of the Big...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jimmy Patronis advises Floridians to prep for Tropical Storm Ian insurance claims
In a PSA, Patronis advises residents to take photo and video evidence of the outside and inside of homes before the storm hits. Florida’s Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis issued a public service announcement Saturday urging Floridians to prepare for post-storm insurance claims now rather than later.
Climate groups flood gift shop in stunt to warn Floridians about sea level rise
'Florida could stop being Florida if we don't take action soon.'. Several groups looking to encourage action to protect Florida against climate change are out with a new, splashy video aiming to show the possible effects of sea level rise up close and personal. The video utilized a specially constructed...
Fearing potential future increases, Florida’s roofers ask for workers’ comp rate freeze
Florida Insurance Commissioner David Altmaier said he will 'consider' the request for a rate freeze. Florida employers will see reductions in their workers’ compensation rates for the upcoming year, but just how much of a rate reduction Florida’s top insurance regulator requires is yet to be seen. While...
Pete Antonacci, top election cop and longtime GOP official, dies of heart attack
His performance overseeing the 2020 election in Broward County helped earn him the new Director role. Longtime government official Pete Antonacci, who was serving as the head of Florida’s new election police unit, has died after suffering a major heart attack. Gov. Ron DeSantis had named Antonacci, who served...
RELATED PEOPLE
Gov. DeSantis declares state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9
The storm could strengthen into a major hurricane. Gov. Ron DeSantis is declaring a state of emergency for 24 counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression 9 currently gaining strength near Jamaica. The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm and eventually a hurricane, with landfall possible somewhere along...
‘Honor, courage, commitment’: New Ron DeSantis ad spotlights Navy ties
'He will do what is in your best interest, not in his best interest.'. The re-election campaign of Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out a new ad reminding voters of his military roots. The new “Honor, Courage, Commitment” ad, aired by the Republican Party of Florida, runs statewide and features...
Florida wildlife agency expected to shoot down commercialized turtle breeding proposal
Miami is the third busiest U.S. port for the export of turtles. Conservationists are split on a new proposal that would legalize captive, commercial breeding of one of Florida’s flagship species. The state’s wildlife agency was expected to vote against the plan next week over concerns it would make diamondback turtles more attractive for poachers.
Winner and Loser of the Week in Florida politics — Week of 9.18.22
The gap between registered Republicans and Democrats increased in the GOP's favor. President Joe Biden will visit Orlando on Tuesday, and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist will be there to greet him. However, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Val Demings doesn’t plan to attend, even though the rally is in her...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Last Call for 9.22.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics
A digest of the day's politics and policy while the bartender refreshes your drink. Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics. Six FAMU students have filed a class-action lawsuit against Florida and education officials, accusing the state of continued racial discrimination that leaves the school dependent on the state, yet underfunded.
