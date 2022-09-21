Liberty Twp. man pleads guilty to child porn charges
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man at the center of a child pornography raid in Liberty Township has pleaded guilty to charges in court Tuesday.
Adam Brooks, 36, pleaded guilty to four counts of illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material or performance and three counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas.
Brooks will be sentenced at a later date after a pre-sentencing investigation.
Liberty officers and agents with the Valley's Human Trafficking Task Force raided Brooks' home on East Liberty Avenue in February as part of the investigation.
