ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual walk to end Alzheimer’s took place at Lower Harbor Saturday morning. The walk is the primary fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for Alzheimer’s research, and support for people affected. The Executive Director for Brookridge Heights,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildcats returned to downtown Marquette on Friday. This weekend is Northern Michigan University’s homecoming celebration. Festivities began Friday with a Wildcat Welcome, campus walking tours, and an All Alumni Reception. The homecoming parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a homecoming awards show in the Forest Roberts Theater afterward.
MARQUETTE, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
Marquette, MI
Education
City
Marquette, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th

U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
ESCANABA, MI
WLUC

Partridge Creek Farms breaks ground on Intergenerational Farm

Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Partridge Creek Farms held a groundbreaking in Ishpeming for what will become the Intergenerational Farm. Founder Dan Perkins said this new farm will play a significant role in the community by creating a sustainable food source. “We are gonna grow 50,000 lbs. of food...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Thirteen years with Project: Keep Kids Warm

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for another year and is looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm works directly with schools from the west side of Marquette County to identify families that need winter gear. New donations can be dropped off...
ISHPEMING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus College#Nmu
WLUC

Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes. Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager... ...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

UP physical therapy patients celebrate NewGait

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Campfire Coworks in Marquette, physical therapy patients celebrated their accomplishments using a specialized walking device. Julie Vallier is one among many to benefit from using the NewGait device. In 2015, Vallier was diagnosed with Friedrich’s Ataxia, a neuro-muscular disorder. “I used to be a...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

American Association of University Women, Peter White Public Library hosts Front Street Book Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A book fair has taken over downtown Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Friends of Peter White Public Library teamed up to host the Front Street Book Fair. This three-day event includes two used book sales at the library and First Presbyterian Church. Proceeds from the book sale will help fund activities at the Peter White Public Library and AAUW academic scholarships.
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WLUC

Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Captain of Shipwreck Tours in process of retiring

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At the helm, Theresa Karr guided people about the history of Lake Superior shipwrecks. She is now in the process of retiring after 28 years with Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising. Karr says it is a bittersweet feeling to retire from being a captain. “A...
MUNISING, MI
radioresultsnetwork.com

UP Health System Welcomes New Doctor To Ishpeming Hospital

UP Health System – Bell is pleased to welcome Christie Ferrari, DNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the Family Medicine staff. Christie will see and treat patients of all ages for annual wellness visits, high blood pressure, nutrition counseling, chronic diseases, arthritis, allergy injections and more. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
ISHPEMING, MI
WLUC

Huskies Volleyball earns the sweep in Indiana

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest Friday (Sept. 23) at the Fitness and Recreation Center. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-16, and 25-19 to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC. “We came in energetic and poised and played a good match tonight,...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Bear Trap Inn expands to second location

SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bear Trap Inn of Van Meer is expanding to a new location in Alger County. The restaurant and inn now own a second location in Shingleton, the former Tanglewood. They will rename the new location the “Bear’s Den.”. The manager of the future...
ALGER COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Wildcat Volleyball continues their sweeping streak with win over Purdue Northwest

Hammond Ind. (WLUC) - The Wildcats faced the Pride in Hammond today, Sept. 24. The Wildcats brought their record to 13-2 and took the match 3-0. Purdue Northwest opened the match with a service ace, but Olivia Webber quickly answered with a kill from a set by Lauren Van Remortel. With a 1-3, the Pride had a ball handling error, the ‘Cats earned it back. Jacqueline Smith stepped to the line and served up an ace to tie it up at three. A volley later and some cross-court action set up Lizzy Stark for her first kill on the night. That would bring the ‘Cats to five. After a point from the Pride, Stark tallied her second of the night. The ‘Cats would take the lead 6-5, but the Pride snapped back and made it square.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday

ISHPEMING/NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Kiwanis Club in Ishpeming is cooking breakfast to help meet a playground fundraising goal. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Katie Hall at Saint John’s Church in Negaunee. You can expect Italian eggs, hashbrowns and Velodrome coffee as part of the spread.
ISHPEMING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy