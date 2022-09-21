Read full article on original website
WLUC
Northern Michigan University and Michigan Tech University review fall enrollment
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Thursday, Northern Michigan and Michigan Tech Universities announced their fall enrollment numbers. At NMU, its traditional headcount stands at 6,970 which is 3% lower than a year ago. University Spokesperson Derek Hall said high school enrollment can have an impact. “We have fewer students graduating...
WLUC
Marquette residents gather at Lower Harbor for Alzheimer’s walk
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette’s annual walk to end Alzheimer’s took place at Lower Harbor Saturday morning. The walk is the primary fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association advocates for Alzheimer’s research, and support for people affected. The Executive Director for Brookridge Heights,...
WLUC
NMU Foundation finalizes deal with UP Health System on old hospital building
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A deal to redevelop the old Marquette hospital between UP Health System (UPHS) and the NMU Foundation was finalized Thursday. The foundation is paying $1 for the College Avenue property. “Throughout the last year, the alignment of partners and resources has been front of mind,” said...
WLUC
NMU celebrates homecoming weekend with parade, alumni reception
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wildcats returned to downtown Marquette on Friday. This weekend is Northern Michigan University’s homecoming celebration. Festivities began Friday with a Wildcat Welcome, campus walking tours, and an All Alumni Reception. The homecoming parade kicked off at 5:30 p.m. with a homecoming awards show in the Forest Roberts Theater afterward.
radioresultsnetwork.com
U.P. Singer To Give Concert At Bay College October 7th
U.P. singer/songwriter, Michael Waite, will celebrate the release of his new album “We’ve Always Been at Home” with a concert at the Besse Center at Bay College in Escanaba on Friday, October 7 at 7pm ET. This new album was recorded in the house Waite built for...
WLUC
Community Foundation of Marquette County announces 2022 Catalyst Award recipients
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Each year, the Board of Trustees of the Community Foundation of Marquette County (CFMC) nominates individuals, organizations and businesses to receive the organization’s Catalyst Award. The award honors the efforts of those who build community through volunteerism and philanthropy and inspire others to do the...
WLUC
Partridge Creek Farms breaks ground on Intergenerational Farm
Ishpeming, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, Partridge Creek Farms held a groundbreaking in Ishpeming for what will become the Intergenerational Farm. Founder Dan Perkins said this new farm will play a significant role in the community by creating a sustainable food source. “We are gonna grow 50,000 lbs. of food...
WLUC
Thirteen years with Project: Keep Kids Warm
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for another year and is looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm works directly with schools from the west side of Marquette County to identify families that need winter gear. New donations can be dropped off...
WLUC
Marquette City Manager shares updates on current city projects
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... Don Ryan joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host while Elizabeth Peterson takes a fall colors tour with Isle Royale Seaplanes. Plus... Karen Kovacs gives insight into her position as Marquette city manager... ...and fills you in on the latest projects rolling out in...
WLUC
UP physical therapy patients celebrate NewGait
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Inside Campfire Coworks in Marquette, physical therapy patients celebrated their accomplishments using a specialized walking device. Julie Vallier is one among many to benefit from using the NewGait device. In 2015, Vallier was diagnosed with Friedrich’s Ataxia, a neuro-muscular disorder. “I used to be a...
WLUC
American Association of University Women, Peter White Public Library hosts Front Street Book Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A book fair has taken over downtown Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) and the Friends of Peter White Public Library teamed up to host the Front Street Book Fair. This three-day event includes two used book sales at the library and First Presbyterian Church. Proceeds from the book sale will help fund activities at the Peter White Public Library and AAUW academic scholarships.
WLUC
Marquette’s Brownfield Redevelopment Authority temporarily suspends Cliffs-Dow funding for former factory site
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Members of the Marquette Brownfield Redevelopment Authority (BRA) voted to table the approval of the Cliffs-Dow property funding to the city of Marquette Thursday morning. It was going to be used on a former factory site. BRA Chair David Allen said the suspension comes after not...
WLUC
Campfire CoWorks cuts ribbon on new Campfire-Ish location
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Campfire CoWorks has a new location in Ishpeming. Thursday afternoon, the owners and others in the community met inside the Gossard Building for the official ribbon cutting of the new location which is called Campfire-Ish. The space offers work areas, and high-speed internet and is also...
WLUC
Captain of Shipwreck Tours in process of retiring
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - At the helm, Theresa Karr guided people about the history of Lake Superior shipwrecks. She is now in the process of retiring after 28 years with Glass Bottom Shipwreck Tours in Munising. Karr says it is a bittersweet feeling to retire from being a captain. “A...
radioresultsnetwork.com
UP Health System Welcomes New Doctor To Ishpeming Hospital
UP Health System – Bell is pleased to welcome Christie Ferrari, DNP, Family Nurse Practitioner, to the Family Medicine staff. Christie will see and treat patients of all ages for annual wellness visits, high blood pressure, nutrition counseling, chronic diseases, arthritis, allergy injections and more. She earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Northern Michigan University in Marquette, MI.
WLUC
Huskies Volleyball earns the sweep in Indiana
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech volleyball team swept Purdue Northwest Friday (Sept. 23) at the Fitness and Recreation Center. The Huskies won 25-15, 25-16, and 25-19 to improve to 8-5 overall and 2-4 in the GLIAC. “We came in energetic and poised and played a good match tonight,...
WLUC
Great Lakes Scuba Divers to host fundraiser at Ore Dock Brewing Company Sunday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Great Lakes Scuba Divers are hosting a fundraising event this weekend in Marquette. Sunday at the Ore Dock Brewing Company you’ll find live music from The Reveal, a silent auction, a paddle board raffle and of course – Ore Dock beer. The money raised...
WLUC
Bear Trap Inn expands to second location
SHINGLETON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Bear Trap Inn of Van Meer is expanding to a new location in Alger County. The restaurant and inn now own a second location in Shingleton, the former Tanglewood. They will rename the new location the “Bear’s Den.”. The manager of the future...
WLUC
Wildcat Volleyball continues their sweeping streak with win over Purdue Northwest
Hammond Ind. (WLUC) - The Wildcats faced the Pride in Hammond today, Sept. 24. The Wildcats brought their record to 13-2 and took the match 3-0. Purdue Northwest opened the match with a service ace, but Olivia Webber quickly answered with a kill from a set by Lauren Van Remortel. With a 1-3, the Pride had a ball handling error, the ‘Cats earned it back. Jacqueline Smith stepped to the line and served up an ace to tie it up at three. A volley later and some cross-court action set up Lizzy Stark for her first kill on the night. That would bring the ‘Cats to five. After a point from the Pride, Stark tallied her second of the night. The ‘Cats would take the lead 6-5, but the Pride snapped back and made it square.
WLUC
Kiwanis Club to host playground fundraiser breakfast Sunday
ISHPEMING/NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend the Kiwanis Club in Ishpeming is cooking breakfast to help meet a playground fundraising goal. Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to noon on Sunday at the Katie Hall at Saint John’s Church in Negaunee. You can expect Italian eggs, hashbrowns and Velodrome coffee as part of the spread.
