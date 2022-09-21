ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. Michigan State preview

No. 3 Maryland field hockey concludes its two-game homestand with a Sunday afternoon matchup with Michigan State. The game starts at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. Maryland (8-1) is coming off an exhilarating 1-0 overtime victory over No. 8 Michigan. The Terps’ defense exhibited outstanding...
EAST LANSING, MI
Maryland women’s soccer at No. 4 Rutgers preview

Maryland women’s soccer concluded a six-game homestand Thursday night with a chance to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time ever, however, they walked away with a disappointing loss. Up 1-0 halfway through the second half against Illinois, the Terps, who had been the better...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Maryland volleyball weekend preview: Illinois and Indiana

It’s safe to say that Maryland volleyball had its best weekend of the season at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Terps went 3-0, and they didn’t just win every game — they dominated. They remained undefeated in Friday games this season, beating Mercer and East Carolina in a combined seven sets to quickly move to 2-0 on the weekend. Then, the Terps matched up against DMV rival Virginia on Saturday and won in three sets. This was the first Saturday game that the team has won all season, finally breaking their 0-3 slump and moving to 9-3 overall after all its nonconference games.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
