testudotimes.com
No. 3 Maryland field hockey vs. Michigan State preview
No. 3 Maryland field hockey concludes its two-game homestand with a Sunday afternoon matchup with Michigan State. The game starts at 1 p.m. and can be streamed on Big Ten Plus. Maryland (8-1) is coming off an exhilarating 1-0 overtime victory over No. 8 Michigan. The Terps’ defense exhibited outstanding...
testudotimes.com
No. 3 Maryland field hockey escapes No. 8 Michigan with 1-0 overtime victory
With just under six and a half minutes remaining in a scoreless overtime battle, No. 3 Maryland field hockey received a penalty corner with a chance to score the game-winning goal against No. 8 Michigan in front of a raucous crowd at the Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex in College Park on a chilly Friday night.
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer at No. 4 Rutgers preview
Maryland women’s soccer concluded a six-game homestand Thursday night with a chance to improve to 2-0 in Big Ten play for the first time ever, however, they walked away with a disappointing loss. Up 1-0 halfway through the second half against Illinois, the Terps, who had been the better...
testudotimes.com
Maryland volleyball weekend preview: Illinois and Indiana
It’s safe to say that Maryland volleyball had its best weekend of the season at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Terps went 3-0, and they didn’t just win every game — they dominated. They remained undefeated in Friday games this season, beating Mercer and East Carolina in a combined seven sets to quickly move to 2-0 on the weekend. Then, the Terps matched up against DMV rival Virginia on Saturday and won in three sets. This was the first Saturday game that the team has won all season, finally breaking their 0-3 slump and moving to 9-3 overall after all its nonconference games.
testudotimes.com
Maryland women’s soccer collapses in second half, falls to Illinois, 3-2
In the 55th minute, graduate attacker Mikalya Dayes was in on goal with the Terps already up 1-0. A second goal would have all but sealed the victory, but her low drive was stopped between the legs of Illinois junior goalkeeper Julia Cili. Just two minutes later, Illinois took advantage...
