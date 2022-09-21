It’s safe to say that Maryland volleyball had its best weekend of the season at the Cavalier Classic in Charlottesville, Virginia. The Terps went 3-0, and they didn’t just win every game — they dominated. They remained undefeated in Friday games this season, beating Mercer and East Carolina in a combined seven sets to quickly move to 2-0 on the weekend. Then, the Terps matched up against DMV rival Virginia on Saturday and won in three sets. This was the first Saturday game that the team has won all season, finally breaking their 0-3 slump and moving to 9-3 overall after all its nonconference games.

