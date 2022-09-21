ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Online Sales Pegged to Be Flat This Holiday Season

By Arthur Zaczkiewicz
 3 days ago

The latest data from Salesforce shows that inflation will be heavily impacting profits for retailers this upcoming holiday season while also noting that online sales, as compared to last year, are expected to be flat. But compared to the pre-pandemic period, online sales are strong, Salesforce said.

Researchers at the company said in their report that “inflation — in the form of skyrocketing retailer costs and increased consumer prices — will play a key role in the 2022 holiday shopping season.” Regarding online sales, the Salesforce Shopping Index is pegged to be about the same this year as last, with sales for the November and December period coming in at $1.12 trillion worldwide and $265 billion just in the U.S.

“Retailers are feeling the squeeze from unprecedented margin pressure due to increased labor wages, fuel prices and inventory carries costs,” said Rob Garf, vice president and general manager of retail at Salesforce. “Retailers mustn’t let margin be the Grinch that steals the holiday. It’s critical to contain costs by automating and scaling operations — particularly by streamlining processes and removing friction as consumers increasingly shop across digital and physical touchpoints.”

Salesforce said as retailers and suppliers “struggle to absorb operating costs, leading to higher prices for consumers,” some of the emerging trends will be that overall online spending “will remain strong when compared to the pre-pandemic” period.

“The surge in online spending seen over the last two years will remain strong in 2022, though relatively unchanged compared to last year,” the authors of the report said, adding that “digital sales will continue to dwarf pre-pandemic levels (up 55 percent globally and 61 percent in the U.S. at a three-year growth rate compared to 2019 sales). However, they’ll remain essentially flat compared to 2021 — decreasing 2 percent globally and increasing 3 percent in the U.S.”

Some of the expected trends Salesforce identified include that increasing prices will likely result in fewer overall orders. “Inflation will tamp down consumer spending worldwide,” the company said in its report. “As global online prices grow 7 percent compared to 2021 — and 15 percent compared to 2020 — consumers’ total online orders will drop 7 percent compared to the 2021 holiday season (5 percent fewer in the U.S.).”

For retailers, higher inflation means gross margins will shrink. “The increasing costs for suppliers, labor and transportation will outpace retailers’ ability to pass costs onto customers, putting 10 percent of profits at risk for retailers and brands,” Salesforce said.

Echoing other consumer studies, higher costs will have consumers shopping earlier. “Inflationary pressure will drive more than four in 10 shoppers (42 percent) to kickstart holiday shopping earlier than ever this year,” the company said, adding that it predicts that 29 percent of holiday sales “will occur in the first three weeks of November — before Cyber Week even begins. That’s a 5 percent increase compared to 2021.”

There are increasing product costs for retailers: The Producer Price Index (or cost of goods) is still seeing double-digit spikes from a year ago, meaning that inflation will continue to rise. That will push selling prices even higher for the rest of the year.

Regarding the factors driving up prices and impacting margins, Salesforce said it includes increasing first- and last-mile fulfillment costs. “Gas and diesel prices are expected to continue rising, making fulfillment and returns more costly,” Salesforce said, adding that some retailers “are already charging for online returns to offset some of these costs.”

The authors of the report also said there is declining consumption. “Higher prices are driving down consumption,” the report noted, adding that according to Salesforce research, “51 percent of consumers plan to purchase fewer holiday gifts this year.” The company said consumers “already feel pessimistic about the economy, especially in the U.S. Consumer sentiment is at its lowest level since the metric was first tracked in the 1970s. This means consumers could pull back further on discretionary spending as they anticipate challenging economic conditions ahead.”

Another key trend this upcoming holiday season is that about 60 percent of consumers “say they will look for sustainable products and shipping options this holiday season,” and that despite this strong preference, “less than one in four brands and retailers (23 percent) will promote and offer sustainable options throughout the shopping journey,” Salesforce noted.

WWD

Giada RTW Spring 2023

Gabriele Colangelo turned his artistic eye to the sea for Giada’s spring collection, catching the movements of the sea and the light refracting on the water for innovative textures, 3D surfaces and colors dissolving into one another, from cobalt blue to black and brown — nature an endless inspiration.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Shopbop and Vivrelle Team in New Resale Scheme

Luxury accessory rental platform Vivrelle is seizing new ground, partnering with Amazon and Shopbop in its first resale endeavor. Effectively launching as storefronts on Amazon-owned e-tailer Shopbop.com and Amazon.com on Friday, the launches coincide with Vivrelle’s mission to further its online footprint — and access to the circular economy.More from WWDLaura Harrier on 'Entergalactic,' 'Mike' and What Comes NextLenny Kravitz's Style EvolutionHow Nine 2022 Emmy Awards Dresses Looked on the Runway “Shopbop has an unparalleled reach and likeminded aesthetic,” said Vivrelle cofounder Blake Geffen, “And with our curated inventory at Vivrelle, [Shopbop] felt like the ideal partner to help make our luxury...
LIFESTYLE
WWD

Taking on Fourth-quarter Challenges

As small to medium-sized businesses gear up for the all-important fourth quarter and holiday shopping season, they’re facing some prominent challenges this year. In this post-pandemic period, labor shortages, supply chain glitches and inflation are some of the headwinds merchants and brands face.  In this report, WWD hears from solution providers who share strategies for small to medium-sized businesses, SMBs, to deploy to engage shoppers and drive conversions (online and in-store). More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreThe Top Searched Celebrity Halloween Costumes of 2021 Shipping Trends  Ritu Khanna, Shopify’s managing director of North America,...
SMALL BUSINESS
WWD

Sophia Chabbott’s Big Ambitions for Testament Beauty

When she launched Testament Beauty last year, Sophia Chabbott started small with two masks. Now, she’s thinking bigger. The former editor, who counts experience at Saks Fifth Avenue, WWD and Glamour under her belt, is bringing her beauty brand’s Mediterranean-diet-for-the-face mentality to new product categories. Testament is introducing its first daily-use products, the Ancient Vine Vitality Serum and the Damascena Rose De-Stress Moisturizer, which will debut respectively for $120 and $88 online with Neiman Marcus, Macy’s, Anthropologie and the brand’s own site. The serum will bow in October, with the moisturizer to follow in the winter.More from WWDHow Ana de Armas...
SKIN CARE
WWD

Sunnei RTW Spring 2023

Stars must have aligned on Gemini last Friday. A few hours after Gucci made a poignant statement by sending 68 pairs of identical twins down its runway, Sunnei unveiled its spring collection with the same casting choice. Yet the shared gimmick came with different executions and messages. Gucci revealed the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Elevate Couples Style in Valentino and Gucci at ‘The Redeem Team’ Premiere

It seems no one does couple style like Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade. On Thursday, the duo attended the premiere of Netflix’s “The Redeem Team” at the Tudum Theater in Hollywood, California. Union wore a sparkling gold sequin minidress by Valentino with a matching coat and strappy heels and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. She styled her hair in a high bun and kept her makeup simple.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

A New Store for Raquel Diniz in Milan, and Stella McCartney’s Campaign With Sadie Sink

Brazilian Flavor: Raquel Diniz was celebrating an important next step for her brand of femininity and romance during Milan Fashion Week, with a little help from friends including Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones. Coinciding with her spring 2023 presentation, she officially opened the door of her first 750-square-foot boutique on central Via Santo Spirito replacing a former unit of furrier Simonetta Ravizza.More from WWDA Look Back at Madame GresA Look Back at Marc BohanA Look Back at Patrick Kelly “Milan is where it all started, in my living room, and for the past five seasons it has been my brand’s home,” she...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

L’Oréal Is Acquiring Skinbetter Science

PARIS – L’Oréal said it has signed an agreement to acquire Skinbetter Science, a physician-dispensed, U.S.-based skin care brand.  Financial terms were not disclosed. More from WWDEye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation AwardsAll the Looks from L'Oréal Show at Paris Fashion WeekInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney Flagship Skinbetter Science is among the fastest-growing medical-dispensed skin care brands in the country, according to the French beauty giant. Headquartered in Arizona, the company was cofounded in 2016 by Jonah Shacknai, Justin Smith and Seth Rodner, pharmaceutical industry professionals.  Skin care is the hottest beauty category today, thanks partly to the coronavirus pandemic, which has intensified consumers’ quest for...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Esprit to Launch ‘Futura’ Hubs in London and New York

After nearly a decade away, Esprit will return to the U.K. and U.S. markets with the launch of two new flagships in London and New York as part of a massive multiyear makeover. Positioned as “hubs,” the new locations combine both retail and research under the brand’s Esprit Futura concept, spearheaded by new chief executive officer William Pak, who took the reins of the company March 1.More from WWDSpring 2023: A Whirlwind Fashion Week in New YorkA Look Inside Destree's First StoreWhy the Fiorucci Store Was the Mother of All Retail Concepts The London store will be a dedicated “customer experience innovation...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Cai Xukun Is Tag Heuer’s Latest Ambassador for China

TIMELY RELEASE: Cai Xukun, also known under the mononym “Kun,” is Tag Heuer’s newest brand ambassador for China. The Swiss watchmaker has tapped the musical artist and actor to represent the brand, revealing a first campaign breaking online on Thursday.  More from WWDLouis Vuitton Spring 2023 Men's Spin-off in Aranya, ChinaPrada Fall 2022 Repeat Show in Beijing2022 Qixi Campaigns from Luxury and Fashion Brands Chief executive officer Frédéric Arnault stated Cai “demonstrated remarkable talent in songwriting and performing” in addition to being “incredibly athletic, truly daring and never stops challenging the limits,” matching the brand’s mind-set. Regularly topping charts with his solo music...
BEAUTY & FASHION
