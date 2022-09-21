ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

ABC4

PHOTOS: Millcreek fire crews extinguish apartment fire

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4) – Millcreek fire crews quickly extinguished a small apartment fire in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the United Fire Authority. The fire was reportedly contained to the exterior only and did not extend into the home. Officials say there are no reported injuries. The cause of the fire is […]
MILLCREEK, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police investigate early morning shooting outside Salt Lake City bar

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting outside a well-known, self-proclaimed Salt Lake City dive bar. Officers were first dispatched to the “X Wife’s Place” at 465 South 700 East on Friday at 1:21 a.m. with reports of shots fired.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
hebervalleyradio.com

Crash On SR 35 Saturday Evening

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Saturday evening, UDOT reported a crash on SR 35 at milepost 23 19 miles east of Woodland at 5:04 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Man hospitalized after crash with semi in Tooele County

GRANTSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — A man was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash involving a semi truck on State Route 138 in Grantsville. Utah Highway Patrol officials said a semi with two empty gravel belly dump trailers was traveling westbound on SR-138 just before 9 a.m. on Friday.
GRANTSVILLE, UT
KUTV

Overnight fire at Skyline High leaves gym smoke-damaged

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — An investigation is underway after a fire sparked at a Salt Lake City high school overnight, authorities said. Skyline High School, 3251 E. 3760 South, sustained smoke damage after a fire sparked on the building's exterior, a Unified Fire Authority spokesperson said. The incident...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

New fire breaks out on Y Mountain in Provo

PROVO, Utah — A new fire was reported Friday evening on Y Mountain in Provo. Jeanie Atherton, of the Provo Fire Department, says her department has received a report of a fire on U.S. Forest Property. Provo fire crews have gotten a visual of the fire and have notified the U.S. Forest Service, which is sending in crews.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Family reveals name of man killed in Roy motorcycle-vehicle collision

ROY, Utah, Sept. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The family of a man who died Monday after an oncoming vehicle turned in front of his motorcycle, blocking his path and causing a collision, is paying tribute to its lost love one. Ronnie Holkan, who went by R.J., is remembered...
ROY, UT
upr.org

Salt Lake man arrested after firing a gun at 3 minors

Salt Lake City police say 21-year-old Siupapa Muliaga shot at a group of juveniles near 170 West and 200 North on Thursday around 1:30am. Muliaga was booked into the Salt Lake County jail and charged with felony discharge of a firearm and illegal discharge of a firearm. According to police,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Bats in the Belvedere in Salt Lake City test positive for rabies

SALT LAKE CITY—Health officials confirmed Friday one bat tested positive for rabies and at least 9 people were receiving rabies shots following exposures and potential exposures at a historic downtown condominium complex. Earlier in the month, Resident Kim Cawdery reported several bats entering the The Belvedere building, 29 S....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Weber Co. Crime Scene Investigator sent to prison

FARMINGTON, Utah (ABC4) – A Weber County crime scene investigator who was charged on two separate occasions, first for the sexual exploitation of a minor and later for the sexual abuse of that same minor, was sentenced on Wednesday.  Marc Swain was sentenced by Judge Michael Direda of the Second District Court on Sept. 21, […]
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KUTV

Utah fugitive wanted with criminal history dating back to juvenile days

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — This week’s At Large: Utah’s Fugitives focuses on a parolee with a criminal history dating back to when he was a juvenile. Mario Ricky Fernandez, 40, has had a penchant for burglarizing homes and stealing cars for more than a decade and is on the Metro Gang Unit’s Ten Most Wanted list. The MGU has Fernandez listed as a top priority due to his extensive criminal history and gang affiliation.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Officials announce another fire in Provo Canyon

PROVO CANYON, Utah, Sept. 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new fire has broken out in Provo Canyon at Maple Flat, which is in the vicinity of Bridal Veil Falls. While small, it’s already earned a name, the Maple Flat Fire, consuming 1/16th of an acre as of 8 p.m. Friday, according to social media posts by Utah Fire Info, the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire monitoring agency.
PROVO, UT

