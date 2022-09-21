ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anniston, AL

2022 Veterans Day Parade Planned in Anniston

Calhoun Journal
Calhoun Journal
 3 days ago

September 21, 2022

Local Events

Anniston, AL – The City of Anniston is honored to welcome back the annual Veterans Day Parade! The parade will start on November 11th at 2:00 pm. It will follow the same path as the annual Christmas Parade down Noble Street. Those interested in participating may contact event organizer, Linda Peters, at 256-591-3093 and/or CalhounCountyVeterans@gmail.com.

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

