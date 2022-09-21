ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

TIMELINE: Heavy rain, damaging winds possible with storms Wednesday evening

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — There will be a few rounds of showers and storms through Wednesday night. Some of the storms could be severe later in the day.

OVERVIEW:

Storms should push southeast this afternoon from Michigan across the lakes and into PA.

- Our team of meteorologists will update the following timeline as needed:

TIMELINE

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Enjoy the sun, the warmth, the breeze and and the mugginess

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cluster of storms should develop over northern Ohio or the lower Great lakes and start trucking southeast

8 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Storms should cross our area from northwest to southeast impacting Lawrence and Venango counties first...exiting Preston and Garrett counties last.

THREATS:

  • Damaging Winds of 60+ mph
  • Large Hail
  • Isolated Tornado - better chances northwest of Pittsburgh

WHAT COULD CHANGE:

Have to see how the system comes together across the lakes.

#Heavy Rain#Severe Weather
Pittsburgh, PA
