Georgetown County, SC

Georgetown deputies investigating discovery of human remains

By Tim Renaud
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Georgetown County are investigating the discovery of human remains.

Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GSCO) said Wednesday the remains were found in a wooded area off Kent Road in a rural area of the county.

The remains were found by a person searching for a lost dog, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Authorities believe the remains have been at that location “for an extended period of time,” according to Jason Lesley, a GSCO spokesman.

Coroner Ridgeway said the body will be looked at by forensics in Charleston County to determine the gender. They do not have a lot of information due to the condition.

Lesley said there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.

WBTW News13

WBTW News13

