Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
seattleschools.org
Seniors! Final Year of HS Important Info Recap
Final Year of High School Presentation to All Seniors. The Ballard HS Counselors presented to all Seniors an overview of the College Admissions and Options Resources in their Language Arts class last week. Parents and Seniors please review this IMPORTANT information that is for ALL Seniors from the Ballard HS...
seattleschools.org
Friday 9/23 Message to Families
We are up and running, having finished our first full week of school. We are happy to be starting our school year with activities we have not been able to hold for several years. Be in the loop! Get the Daily Bulletin in your email by signing up to receive Hale Mail. Sign-up details are below.
seattleschools.org
Family Communication 9/23/22
We have had a great return to school! We are so happy to have families back in the building. Please make sure to stop in the office and check-in when you arrive. If you are visiting a teacher, please make sure to make an appointment. We are planning our student lead family welcome evening and will send you more details soon. Please save the date for the evening of 10/18.
seattleschools.org
Student Checklists
Welcome to the Ballard HS Grade Level Resources and Student Checklists. In addition to the graduation required information posted below please refer to the individual specific Ballard HS Grade Levels pages for more detailed information for each year at Ballard High School for Freshman, Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors. Become College...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
seattleschools.org
Homecoming Week 9/26-30
Franklin High School’s Homecoming Week starts on Monday, September 26, 2022! All students are invited to partake in the events below and show their school spirit!. Purpose: Spread school spirit before the football team leaves for their homecoming game!. Fall sports teams will have their pictures taken for the...
Comments / 0