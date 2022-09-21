ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dry conditions will continue into Sunday morning as low temperatures fall into the low 60s. Highs will remain fairly seasonal in the upper 80s and potential low 90s going on through our Sunday with plenty of sunshine to go around. The Southwest US will start to see a few changes starting Sunday night into Monday. A weak cold front will pass through the area through Monday, but moisture ahead of it looks fairly minimal. This means that rain chances are not likely ahead of the front. However, we will not see the impacts of the cold front until Monday night. Highs for the day will be warm ahead of that frontal passage low to mid-90s, but lows will be down into the upper 50s early on Tuesday morning. We remain dry, sunny, and cooler in the low to mid-80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

