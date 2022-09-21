Read full article on original website
Raffensperger to replace Coffee Co. election equipment
ATLANTA (WALB) - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Friday that his office is replacing the election equipment in Coffee County. This comes after the unauthorized access to the equipment that former Coffee County election officials allowed in violation of Georgia law. State officials previously replaced Coffee County’s election...
Worker on front end loader hits, kills Florida deputy
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff’s deputy working an overnight shift providing safety in a construction zone was accidentally struck and killed by a worker operating a front end loader who is in the U.S. illegally, officials said Friday. Pinellas County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Hartwick had...
Man shot in the head at point-blank range survives, considered a ‘medical miracle’ by doctors
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) – A man from Missouri who was shot in the head and left to die is making remarkable strides, leaving doctors stunned by his recovery. Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head a point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning home...
First Alert Weather
Bringing the cool down Friday. Weekend looks wonderful with warming by Sunday. Next front drops temperatures again early next week. Tropical Depression #9 has formed. It is forecast to reach hurricane status Monday, gets into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday & threatens the Florida’s West Coast Wednesday morning as a Cat 2. Forecast for Southwest GA bring some rain & wind more favored south and east late Thursday into Friday. Exact rain totals and wind speeds cannot be forecasted with great skill this far out.
First Alert Forecast
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Dry conditions will continue into Sunday morning as low temperatures fall into the low 60s. Highs will remain fairly seasonal in the upper 80s and potential low 90s going on through our Sunday with plenty of sunshine to go around. The Southwest US will start to see a few changes starting Sunday night into Monday. A weak cold front will pass through the area through Monday, but moisture ahead of it looks fairly minimal. This means that rain chances are not likely ahead of the front. However, we will not see the impacts of the cold front until Monday night. Highs for the day will be warm ahead of that frontal passage low to mid-90s, but lows will be down into the upper 50s early on Tuesday morning. We remain dry, sunny, and cooler in the low to mid-80s for both Tuesday and Wednesday.
