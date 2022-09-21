ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KJCT8

Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting

ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

Man fatally shot in Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
COMMERCE CITY, CO
CBS Denver

Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up

It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
DENVER, CO
People

Colo. Authorities Release Video of the Moment a Train Hits Patrol Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside

Police footage shows a moving train slam into a parked patrol car, where a detained woman was being held in the backseat A new clip shows the moment a freight train slammed into a Colorado patrol car with a detained and handcuffed woman sitting inside. The video, shared by Colorado authorities, shows the events surrounding 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez being detained in the backseat of the Platteville Police Department patrol car. Fort Lupton Police were also involved in Rios-Gonzalez's arrest, the New York Times reports. BREAKING: We have obtained...
PLATTEVILLE, CO
9NEWS

Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
AURORA, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow

AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
AURORA, CO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
9NEWS

Aurora could consider ban on use of sedatives by emergency responders

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council has tabled a discussion on whether to consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal were approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
AURORA, CO
CBS Denver

Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena

A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached.   One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
AURORA, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’

Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
GREELEY, CO
CBS News

Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti

A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
DENVER, CO
