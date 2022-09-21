Read full article on original website
KJCT8
Affidavit Custody dispute led to fatal police shooting
ARVADA, Colo. (AP) — A man accused of killing a suburban Denver police officer who was responding to a family disturbance says he did not know law enforcement was at the scene when he started shooting, according to an arrest affidavit released Monday. Sonny Almanza, 31, told investigators he...
Child custody dispute led to shooting of Arvada officer, affidavit says
ARVADA, Colo. — The fatal shooting of an Arvada Police officer this month started with a custody dispute between the suspect and the mother of his children that led to a family fight in the street outside the suspect's apartment, according to the arrest affidavit in the case. According...
Man arrested on suspicion of murder, domestic violence in woman's death in Broomfield
BROOMFIELD, Colo. — A 28-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and domestic violence Sunday night after a woman was found dead, the Broomfield Police Department said. Officers responded just before 5:30 p.m. to a report of gunshots at the Stonegate Apartments, located in the 11800 block of...
Teenage girls crash into house after police chase, sheriff says
HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — No one was seriously hurt after an SUV driven by a teenage girl crashed into a house Friday night following a police chase involving Douglas County deputies, a department spokesperson said. The white Mercedes SUV hit speeds double the posted limit on winding roads lined...
Man fatally shot in Commerce City
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Police are searching for a suspect or suspects after a man was fatally shot in a Commerce City field Sunday evening, the Commerce City Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened in a field in the area of East 64th Avenue and Interstate 270....
Aurora hit-and-run on Colfax leaves 1 dead, suspect in custody
A hit and run that happened early Sunday morning has left one man dead and the person police believe to be responsible in custody.
Witness says police shot suspect in back while hands were up
It was Aurora Police who shot and killed a car theft suspect Saturday afternoon. Denver Police are now handling the investigation into whether that shooting was justified.Around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aurora Police approached two suspects in a stolen vehicle at a gas station on East Alameda Avenue and South Galena Way."As they were making contact with those individuals one of the suspects ran," says Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas.Denver Police say Aurora officers pursued that suspect North across Alameda."He got to a fence and turned and confronted the officers, produced a weapon and threatened the officers. At this time we...
Suspect in deadly Iliff and Chambers shooting still at large, 1 still hospitalized
A suspect is still at large Sunday morning after two men were found in a parking lot with gunshot wounds around 2:12 a.m., one of which has since died.
Colo. Authorities Release Video of the Moment a Train Hits Patrol Car with Handcuffed Woman Inside
Police footage shows a moving train slam into a parked patrol car, where a detained woman was being held in the backseat A new clip shows the moment a freight train slammed into a Colorado patrol car with a detained and handcuffed woman sitting inside. The video, shared by Colorado authorities, shows the events surrounding 20-year-old Yareni Rios-Gonzalez being detained in the backseat of the Platteville Police Department patrol car. Fort Lupton Police were also involved in Rios-Gonzalez's arrest, the New York Times reports. BREAKING: We have obtained...
Man dies in hit-and-run crash on East Colfax Avenue, driver arrested
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened in Aurora early Sunday morning. The crash happened at about 2:25 a.m. at the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street with life-threatening injuries after...
2 women rescued from hostage situation in Fort Collins
Police in Fort Collins rescued two women and arrested the man accused of holding them in a domestic violence hostage situation.
sentinelcolorado.com
Aurora police shoot, kill car-theft suspect Saturday afternoon; 2 unrelated shootings follow
AURORA | Police are investigating three shootings Saturday and early Sunday, one involving an Aurora police officer that left a car-theft suspect dead. The first shooting occurred Saturday afternoon when Aurora police shot and killed a car-theft suspect after the fleeing man threatened officers with a gun as officers chased him on foot across busy Denver intersection.
Aurora could consider ban on use of sedatives by emergency responders
AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council has tabled a discussion on whether to consider a proposal to ban the use of sedatives to restrain people in police custody. If the proposal were approved by council members, emergency responders would not be allowed to use chemical sedatives, such as ketamine, to restrain patients.
Police shooting in Aurora shuts down Alameda at Galena
A suspect in a stolen vehicle was fatally shot Saturday afternoon after running from Aurora Police Department officers and then threatening pursuing officers with a weapon, according to police. The suspect was taken to a hospital in critical condition and died from his injuries. Alameda Avenue is currently closed between Dayton Street and Havana Street as investigators from the Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Bureau of Investigation gather evidence and witness statements.Denver Police Department Division Chief Ron Thomas told reporters at dusk that two suspects were inside the stolen vehicle when Aurora officers approached. One of the suspects ran northbound across Alameda, he explained, and officers ran after him. That suspect turned around and threatened the Aurora officers with a weapon, he said. At least two officers fired in return. The suspect went down and officers began medical treatment and radioed for additional medical response. "There are some jurisdictional issues here," Thomas said. "The incident clearly began in Denver."The vehicle, he added, was reportedly stolen from Aurora and APD officers were following it prior to the incident. The other suspect remained in the stolen vehicle and was taken into custody, according to Thomas. That suspect was not injured.
CBS News
Greeley woman indicted for involvement in second auto theft ring
Amanda Jo Johnson, identified in July by Weld County authorities for her alleged role in an auto theft ring, was named earlier this week as a player in a second auto theft operation. Johnson, 39, faces 53 felony charges in the first case. She and Jose Luis Pizarro are accused...
1310kfka.com
Greeley police recover stolen vehicles, shut down ‘chop shop’
Greeley police have shut down an auto theft operation after finding what they’re calling a “chop shop.” Detectives from the Colorado State Patrol’s Beat Auto Theft Through Law Enforcement North Team recovered two stolen Hyundais at separate locations in Greeley and said they shut down a “chop shop” on the 3500 block of 29th Street. Police said the “chop shop” contained five stolen motorcycles. Last year, Colorado was ranked first in the nation for stolen vehicles and continues to hold the infamous title this year.
2 separate downtown Denver stabbings leave 2 hospitalized
Denver Police reported responding to two separate stabbings late Friday night that left two people hospitalized, and both suspects still at large.
CBS News
Denver man pleads guilty to shipping cars loaded with firearms to relatives in Haiti
A Haitian national residing in Denver pleaded guilty last week to federal smuggling charges. Federal investigators discovered the man purchased 77 firearms from metro area gun retailers within 16 months, boxed them up and loaded the boxes into cars, had the cars driven to Florida and then shipped to family members in Haiti. There, some of the guns were sold.
Weld County deputy sheriff remembered at emotional funeral Saturday
LOVELAND, Colo. — Six days after she was killed on her way to work, and two days before what would have been her 25th birthday, Weld County Deputy Sheriff Alexis Hein-Nutz was remembered at her funeral on Saturday as a kind and loving young woman who died way too soon.
Laramie County Homicide: Accused Murderer Fled on Bicycle, Hid in Cornfield Overnight
A 31-year-old Greeley, Colorado man charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Laramie County earlier this month reportedly fled on a bicycle and hid in a cornfield overnight before turning himself in, court documents say. The fatal shooting happened around 1:47 p.m. on Sunday, Sept....
