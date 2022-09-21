ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

News19 WLTX

3-year-old missing for hours in South Carolina state park found alive, reunited with family

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A child who was the subject of a multi-agency search of a South Carolina state park is OK and is back with her family after several frightful hours. Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced on Saturday morning that 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11 a.m. in Poinsett State Park in no small part due to the efforts of deputies and several others.
PUBLIC SAFETY
californiaexaminer.net

Sc 3-year-old Inadvertently Murders Mother

According to reports out of South Carolina, a 3-year-old boy shot and killed his mother after discovering a gun in the house. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced in a statement that 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush passed away at the hospital shortly after the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Body Found in Search for Missing South Carolina Couple

A days-long search for a missing South Carolina couple has taken a tragic turn after police announced the discovery of a body late Tuesday. Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle were reported missing over the weekend after they hadn’t been seen since Sept. 9. The search for the couple, who vanished along with Chermak’s 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, turned up baffling leads, with the 49-year-old’s phone pinging in Florida on Sunday morning even as her boyfriend, Cagle’s, phone was traced to North Carolina the night before. Then came the bombshell announcement by the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday that a body was found on the couple’s property. “The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible,” police said in a press release. At the same time, police said a murder suspect had been taken into custody in Colorado: Cagle. No further details were immediately available.Read it at Herald Online
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC

