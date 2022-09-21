A days-long search for a missing South Carolina couple has taken a tragic turn after police announced the discovery of a body late Tuesday. Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle were reported missing over the weekend after they hadn’t been seen since Sept. 9. The search for the couple, who vanished along with Chermak’s 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, turned up baffling leads, with the 49-year-old’s phone pinging in Florida on Sunday morning even as her boyfriend, Cagle’s, phone was traced to North Carolina the night before. Then came the bombshell announcement by the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday that a body was found on the couple’s property. “The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible,” police said in a press release. At the same time, police said a murder suspect had been taken into custody in Colorado: Cagle. No further details were immediately available.Read it at Herald Online

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 4 DAYS AGO