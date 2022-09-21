Read full article on original website
Missing South Carolina Woman Found Dead In Shopping Mall Bathroom
A missing woman from South Carolina was found dead inside of a shopping mall bathroom on Sept. 19 in Columbia, according to WISTV. Bessie Durham, 63, was found inside the bathroom of the Belk Department Store in the Columbiana Mall by her co-worker four days after her death. Durham was...
3-year-old missing for hours in South Carolina state park found alive, reunited with family
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A child who was the subject of a multi-agency search of a South Carolina state park is OK and is back with her family after several frightful hours. Sheriff Anthony Dennis announced on Saturday morning that 3-year-old Ruby Heider was found around 11 a.m. in Poinsett State Park in no small part due to the efforts of deputies and several others.
californiaexaminer.net
Sc 3-year-old Inadvertently Murders Mother
According to reports out of South Carolina, a 3-year-old boy shot and killed his mother after discovering a gun in the house. The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office announced in a statement that 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush passed away at the hospital shortly after the shooting occurred on Wednesday morning.
South Carolina deputy accused of attempted murder, DUI after allegedly shooting at 2 people after crash
A former McCormick County deputy is accused of shooting at two people after he was involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Greenwood County.
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
Shooting outside apartment complex in Greenville under investigation
The shooting occurred outside the Hampton Avenue Ext Apartments at 1107 Hampton Avenue shortly before 3 a.m., according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
FOX Carolina
1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
South Carolina Man Reported Missing Arrested In Colorado For Girlfriend's Murder
William Cagle, who was reported missing with his girlfriend, Terry Chermak, a week ago has been arrested in Colorado after Chermak's body was discovered in her home. The male half of a South Carolina couple reported missing on Saturday has been found... and arrested for his girlfriend's murder. William "Todd"...
Person dies in skydiving accident in Chester County, sheriff’s office says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in Chester County, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Deputies responded to a 911 call at Skydive Carolina just before 1:30 p.m. Officials have not released the identity of the person who died or said what let...
South Carolina 3-year-old accidentally shoots, kills mother
The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office and Sheriff's Office announced that one person died in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Hackers steal South Carolina fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
1 dead, 3 hurt in South Carolina crash
One person died following a fatal collision Friday night in Greenville County.
Help deputies identify Upstate credit card thief
According to deputies, a woman who purchased over $7,000 worth of goods at the Haywood Mall in Greenville, made the purchases with stolen credit cards.
WRDW-TV
Drunk deputy rammed crash victims’ car, fired gun, arrest warrants allege
McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A McCormick County deputy was arrested and fired after driving under the influence, ramming another car with his patrol vehicle, threatening to shoot the occupants and firing his gun, according to authorities. It happened Wednesday in an encounter than began in Greenwood County and ended in...
Body Found in Search for Missing South Carolina Couple
A days-long search for a missing South Carolina couple has taken a tragic turn after police announced the discovery of a body late Tuesday. Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle were reported missing over the weekend after they hadn’t been seen since Sept. 9. The search for the couple, who vanished along with Chermak’s 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, turned up baffling leads, with the 49-year-old’s phone pinging in Florida on Sunday morning even as her boyfriend, Cagle’s, phone was traced to North Carolina the night before. Then came the bombshell announcement by the Lauren County Sheriff’s Office late Tuesday that a body was found on the couple’s property. “The Laurens County Coroner’s Office will confirm the identity of the deceased when possible,” police said in a press release. At the same time, police said a murder suspect had been taken into custody in Colorado: Cagle. No further details were immediately available.Read it at Herald Online
Search warrants detail final moments of North Carolina deputy Ned Byrd’s life
Newly released search warrants reveal the final moments of Deputy Ned Byrd's life before he was fatally shot on August 11.
Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl
YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
WYFF4.com
Driver seriously hurt in Greenville hit-and-run, troopers say
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help after a moped driver was seriously injured in a hit and run. Troopers say it happened about 1:45 a.m. Friday on Poinsett Highway near Furman Road in Greenville County. They said an unknown vehicle, that may have...
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
