ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

By Associated Press
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1G31_0i4QVeIX00

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A day after hitting home run No. 60 to spark a stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s game-ending slam, Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings.

Judge leads the AL in average, home runs and RBIs, in position to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade.

Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Abraham Almonte in center field for Red Sox on Saturday

Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the New York Yankees. Almonte will take over center field after Robert Refsnyder was benched in New York. In a matchup versus Yankees' righty Domingo German, our models project Almonte to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Orioles host the Astros, look to continue home win streak

Houston Astros (99-53, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (16-5, 2.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -179, Orioles +153; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Gerrit Cole vs. Rich Hill

Aaron Judge’s pursuit of the American League record-tying 61st home run continues tonight in the second game of Yankees vs. Red Sox. It’s certainly a shame that an untold number of fans will be denied the opportunity to witness history thanks to MLB’s slow march toward premium streaming services, though a paid subscription is not required to watch tonight’s game on Apple TV+. With Judge as the headliner, tonight’s billing sees Gerrit Cole take on Rich Hill.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Pittsburgh, PA
State
New York State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
FOX Sports

Marlins face the Nationals leading series 1-0

Washington Nationals (52-98, fifth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (62-89, fourth in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (6-10, 5.29 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (13-8, 2.37 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 188 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -239, Nationals +195; over/under is 7 runs.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Aaron Hicks (illness) in left field for Yankees on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is batting ninth in Friday's contest against the Boston Red Sox. Hicks will take over left field after Hicks missed time with an illness, Oswaldo Cabrera was shifted to right, Aaron Judge was shifted to center, and Harrison Bader was benched. In a matchup...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees rally to beat Red Sox, Aaron Judge remains shy of record

Aaron Judge remained at 60 homers and the surging New York Yankees beat the visiting Boston Red Sox, 5-4, Friday night. The Yankees (92-58) won on a two-out RBI single in the eighth by Jose Trevino after pinch hitter Harrison Bader walked and reached third on Matt Strahm's throwing error on a stolen base attempt.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Aaron Judge chases home run record: Yankees-Red Sox live updates with slugger one away from tying Roger Maris

NEW YORK -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge will again try to match Roger Maris' American League single-season home run record Saturday afternoon against the rival Boston Red Sox. Judge swatted his 60th home run Tuesday night and is 3 for 10 with two doubles, four walks, and four strikeouts in three games since. He is the sixth player in history with a 60-homer season.
BRONX, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
101K+
Followers
130K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy