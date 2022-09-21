Judge stuck at 60 HRs as Yankees rout Pirates 14-2

NEW YORK — Aaron Judge disappointed fans by staying stuck at 60 homers but doubled twice and scored on Oswaldo Cabrera’s first-inning grand slam that started the New York Yankees to a 14-2 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

A day after hitting home run No. 60 to spark a stunning five-run, ninth-inning rally capped by Giancarlo Stanton’s game-ending slam, Judge doubled on the first pitch to him in the first and fifth innings.

Judge leads the AL in average, home runs and RBIs, in position to become the first Triple Crown winner in a decade.

Cabrera and Gleyber Torres had five RBIs each.

©2022 Cox Media Group