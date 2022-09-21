DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.

