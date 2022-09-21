Read full article on original website
CU Boulder researchers attracted a record $658 million in fiscal year 2022 for studies that, among other things, advance the science of measuring gravity waves and climate resilience. The university obtained grants from a range of government agencies, nonprofit organizations and industry partners. NASA, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the...
CU Boulder Provost Russell Moore today announced the search for a vice chancellor for research and innovation and dean of the institutes. He also named the members of the search advisory committee, chaired by Robert McDonald, dean of the University Libraries and senior vice provost for online and extended education.
As we all know, there is no dought Colorado is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its beautiful natural scenery, historical town, lively cities, and many more iconic spots.
Yesterday 40 environmental advocacy groups delivered a joint letter opposing the construction of an oil pipeline from Suncor, a Canadian energy company that operates the Commerce City Refinery. The refinery is the only oil refinery in Colorado. The groups claim that the pipeline will increase greenhouse gas emissions and the...
Inflation was on the brain this week, especially at the state Capitol. The rising interest rates — the Federal Reserve upped them again Wednesday — had the legislative budget committee learning “the risk of a recession in the next 18 months” is 50% higher than in June.
Last week, Frank and Jacqueline Bonanno closed on the deal that would make them the owners of the three buildings that house their Mizuna, Luca, Lou’s Food Bar, and Vesper Lounge
(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.
(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
Grab your kilts and get ready Colorado because a Scottish brewery is coming to Denver. According to BusinessDen, Scottish beer maker, BrewDog, will open its first United States franchise pub in Colorado. BrewDog's Denver location will be at 3950 Wynkoop Street in the River North District. BrewDog's lineup of beers...
A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
The Denver International Airport will likely break its record for firearms confiscated by the Transportation Security Administration in 2022. It’s a trend on par with national figures, which are also on track to break records by the end of the year. With just over three months left in 2022,...
By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | Number Thirty Eight, a popular RiNo music spot that won Best New Venue honors in Westword’s Best of Denver 2021, could soon lose its liquor and cabaret licenses over alleged violations of a noise agreement with the city. “The licensees at Number Thirty Eight,...
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. In Colorado, swatting could get you into some serious trouble. Swatting Instances In Colorado. Earlier this...
Virgin Hotels is planting its flag in Denver, with the lifestyle brand slated to be one of two hotels in the Fox Park development. The 41-acre Fox Park project, which broke ground earlier this month, will be located at the site of the former Denver Post printing facility in the city's Globeville neighborhood. Upon completion, Fox Park will have 6 million square feet of residential and commercial space and 14 acres of garden and park space.
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
Salad Collective, the parent company of MAD Greens and Snappy Salads, will add a third health-centric brand to its group: Tokyo Joe’s
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
