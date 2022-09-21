ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CU Boulder News & Events

CU Boulder attracts record $658 million for research in space, climate, more

CU Boulder researchers attracted a record $658 million in fiscal year 2022 for studies that, among other things, advance the science of measuring gravity waves and climate resilience. The university obtained grants from a range of government agencies, nonprofit organizations and industry partners. NASA, the National Science Foundation (NSF), the...
BOULDER, CO
Government Technology

Denver Suburb Says ‘No Deal’ to $5M Ransomware Demands

(TNS) — The demand was big: $5 million to unlock Wheat Ridge’s municipal data and computer systems seized by a shadowy overseas ransomware operation. The response was defiant: we’ll keep our money and fix the mess you made ourselves. “The city has made the determination not to...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
yellowscene.com

Bidding wars and price hikes: Are New York renting realities coming to Denver?

DENVER — “I mean we’ve probably submitted 50 to 60 applications, somewhere in there and that’s like, that’s ballpark,” said Chris Byard, a Colorado resident of 12 years. He and his girlfriend, Steph Slaughter, decided to find a place together this summer. Slaughter was reaching the end of her lease in August, so the couple decided to get more serious about their home search at the beginning of the summer.
DENVER, CO
Government Technology

Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School

(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
LONGMONT, CO
allaboutarizonanews.com

Airline Adds New Non-Stop Flights From Sky Harbor to Boulder, Colorado

A Dallas-based airline that offers free cocktails, snacks, and two checked bags will soon offer a non-stop flight from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport to Boulder, Colorado starting in November. JSX recently announced their new non-stop flight between Sky Harbor and Rocky Mountain Airport will start November 3. The flight...
BOULDER, CO
coloradomusic.org

Number Thirty Eight at Risk of Losing License Over Alleged Noise Violations

By Conor McCormick-Cavanagh, Westword | Number Thirty Eight, a popular RiNo music spot that won Best New Venue honors in Westword’s Best of Denver 2021, could soon lose its liquor and cabaret licenses over alleged violations of a noise agreement with the city. “The licensees at Number Thirty Eight,...
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
Cadrene Heslop

Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 Payments

Several groups within this location will get thousands in payments. The Denver, Colorado council approved $2 million in funding. It will support a universal basic income. The Denver Basic Income Project provided money to 11 persons in 2021 and money to another 28 Denver in July. Now the new program will have different payment options for several groups. (source)
DENVER, CO
travelweekly.com

Virgin hotel to be part of new development in Denver

Virgin Hotels is planting its flag in Denver, with the lifestyle brand slated to be one of two hotels in the Fox Park development. The 41-acre Fox Park project, which broke ground earlier this month, will be located at the site of the former Denver Post printing facility in the city's Globeville neighborhood. Upon completion, Fox Park will have 6 million square feet of residential and commercial space and 14 acres of garden and park space.
DENVER, CO
99.9 KEKB

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Coronavirus, nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.

