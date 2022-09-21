Winners, Inc. Subsidiaries Continue the Tremendous Start to the College and NFL Football Season with an Over 50% Uptick in Revenue from Last Month

For Florida football fans who believe Tom Brady is an NFL god, the separation of church and state in the Sunshine State’s public schools has come to an end. Brady, who has been in a bad mood for a few weeks now, has something to smile about as the controversial TB12 fitness method that the 45-year-old quarterback credits with prolonging his career is now part of the physical education curriculum in Pinellas County, Florida.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO