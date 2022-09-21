ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, MA

Former police chief joins WPS team

Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
everettleader.com

Sunday afternoon around Everett

Woodlawn Cemetery is about as pristine and perfect a public space and burial ground as one can find. Everything the trustees build or plant is done with integrity, a sense of aesthetic and design and above all, symmetry. The grounds are immaculately manicured and glowing under the sun with an...
EVERETT, MA
foodgressing.com

Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants

Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover

BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal

Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
WHITMAN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban

LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
LYNN, MA
CBS Boston

"A slap in the face": Waltham pushes for accessible mailboxes

WALTHAM - At 79 years old, Carol Watts has lived in Waltham for roughly half of her life. The retired teacher lives alone with her dog, Eva, but keeps busy otherwise. Watts said she ran into mobility issues over the past few years. "I can walk but now I am having a hard time walking without a cane and if I am going any distance, without a walker," said Watts. For the past five years, Watts said she has been in a constant battle over USPS drop-boxes in Waltham. Specifically, the lack of accessible ones for those with mobility challenges. Watts pointed out...
WALTHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show

BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Two of the Best Haunted Historic Houses in New England Are in Massachusetts

It very much is officially that time of year for Halloween as we are entering the Fall season on Thursday (September 22nd). As the calendar and weather changes, so does the atmosphere as we await the October holiday to create the spooky atmosphere that comes along with it. And while there are certainly plenty of spooky stories throughout Massachusetts and its long history, it happens to be home to two of the best haunted historic houses in all of New England.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

