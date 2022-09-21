Read full article on original website
WCVB
Boston honoring beloved owner of Hicks Auto Body by naming square after him
BOSTON — Hick's Auto Body has been a staple of the community in Dorchester for more than a half-century. Owner Willie Hicks Sr. has given back over and over again, and now it's his turn to receive. "I used to work, so, like my guys work every day and...
hometownweekly.net
Former police chief joins WPS team
Steve Trask spent 33 years working as a police officer in the city of Framingham. “I loved every second of being a police officer,” Trask said. He retired in 2020 as the Police Chief and Emergency Management Director and came out of retirement in April to take on a new role as Westwood Public Schools’ very first Director of Safety & Security.
Boston tavern manager shares work ethic and community ties with a new generation of staff
Restaurant workers are among the hardest working Americans who keep the country moving. The restaurant industry has faced serious struggles over the past several years, from violent protests in American cities in 2020 to excessive COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic. More recently, rising inflation and the increase in remote workers...
everettleader.com
Sunday afternoon around Everett
Woodlawn Cemetery is about as pristine and perfect a public space and burial ground as one can find. Everything the trustees build or plant is done with integrity, a sense of aesthetic and design and above all, symmetry. The grounds are immaculately manicured and glowing under the sun with an...
bpdnews.com
BPD Remembers: On This Day 52 Years Ago, Officer Walter A. Schroeder Died in the Line-of-Duty
BPD Remembers the Service and Sacrifice of Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder: Today, September 24, 2022, the men and women of the Boston Police Department remember Patrolman Walter A. Schroeder who was killed in the line of duty 52 years ago today in 1970. Patrolman Walter Schroeder was shot and killed...
tippnews.com
Thousands To Be Tattooed at 20th Annual Boston Tattoo Convention at Hynes Convention Center
BOSTON, Mass., Sept. 22, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Boston Tattoo Convention announces its 20th annual gathering in the heart of downtown Boston! The event will be held this weekend Friday September 23 – 25, 2022 at the Hynes Convention Center. Photo Credit: Erik Jacobs for the Boston...
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Boston 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Boston 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Boston, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Boston as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WCVB
'Shoebert' the spectacle seal leaves Beverly pond, waddles to police station
BEVERLY, Mass. — A gray seal that has become a spectacle in Beverly crawled out of the freshwater pond where it's been drawing onlookers and waddled to look the city's police station. The seal, nicknamed Shoebert, was first spotted in Shoe Pond last week on the west side of...
Two of the Top Oktoberfest Celebrations in the U.S. Are in Massachusetts
It's most certainly that time of year! Fall is here, the leaves are changing, and the beer is flowing! Wait, what? Yes, this time of year is when Oktoberfest celebrations take place all over the country and as it turns out, Massachusetts has two such parties that make the list of the top Oktoberfest celebrations in the country.
Woman hospitalized after West Roxbury rollover
BOSTON — A woman was transported to a local hospital Friday night after a car crash in West Roxbury. The Boston Fire Department says the accident happened around 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Grove Street and Washington Street. Two cars collided, resulting in one car flipping over on its side.
country1025.com
Police In Massachusetts Arrest Man… For Wedding Proposal
Before you get outraged by that headline – read on – it’s a good thing!. The events were chronicled on the Whitman Police Department’s Facebook page. I’ll share what was written, and creatively written with lots of heart and humor I must add, in just a sec. Before I copy/paste that I just want to say THANK YOU to the Whitman Police Department. This isn’t something you see every day. It’s not something we should see every day. And actually they make it clear that this is a “one-and-done” situation. DO NOT flood them (or any police department) with copycat requests. Now, back to the thank you. Seeing this humanity and connection is fantastic. And to Wayne & Kristen, congratulations! On the proposal… and on the happy tears you gave me and hopefully more people so I’m not happy tear-ing alone. Alright… on to the copy/paste. This is all from the Whitman Police Department from their Facebook page from here on out! (Video of the proposal is below the description from the PD.)
whdh.com
Just One Station: Alleged racial remarks at middle school-age football game prompts response in Woburn, Wilmington
WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Two school districts are responding after racist remarks were allegedly made during a non-school football game between students from Wilmington and Woburn. During the game between Woburn and Wilmington middle schoolers on Wednesday, fans said racial slurs were tossed around during the match. “I was at...
whdh.com
A ‘Crime’ of Passion: Whitman police officers help with one couple’s unforgettable proposal
WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Whitman responded to a special kind of call this month: help a man set up an unforgettable proposal with a prank so good, it almost looks criminal. Officers were asked by a friend of the department to assist a man, Wayne Morse, in his...
City of Lynn announces mandatory water ban
LYNN, Mass. — Officials announced a mandatory water ban throughout the city Wednesday afternoon. The Lynn Water and Sewer Commission (LWSC) says that due to the extremely dry weather pattern, the reservoir system that serves the city’s drinking water supply has dropped below 51% of its maximum capacity. As a result, the Commission is requesting cooperation from all Lynn residents in conserving water, including businesses and restaurants.
25 Investigates: Mail stolen from collection box outside local post office
NEEDHAM, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned that Needham Police are investigating mail theft from a blue collection box located right outside the US Post Office on Great Plain Ave. Several people who mailed checks from the box in late August have already reported check fraud. A Needham woman,...
"A slap in the face": Waltham pushes for accessible mailboxes
WALTHAM - At 79 years old, Carol Watts has lived in Waltham for roughly half of her life. The retired teacher lives alone with her dog, Eva, but keeps busy otherwise. Watts said she ran into mobility issues over the past few years. "I can walk but now I am having a hard time walking without a cane and if I am going any distance, without a walker," said Watts. For the past five years, Watts said she has been in a constant battle over USPS drop-boxes in Waltham. Specifically, the lack of accessible ones for those with mobility challenges. Watts pointed out...
Massachusetts city ranked 2nd safest place in America for trick-or-treating
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A city in Massachusetts has been ranked among the safest places in America when it comes to trick-or-treating. Researchers at Chamber of Commerce analyzed a number of key factors including pedestrian fatalities, violent crime, property crime, registered sex offenders, and law enforcement employees to pinpoint the 25 safest cities for trick-or-treating this Halloween.
To Do List: Harvest Day, Film Festival, Classic Car Show
BOSTON – It is a perfect weekend to celebrate fall in a very New England way with events at a cranberry bog and activities that include harvest demonstrations and wagon rides. It's all part of our To Do List!AUTUMN HARVEST DAY AT THE BOGS Kick off fall with wagon rides around the cranberry bogs, live music, face painting and a host of other activities for the whole family during the Autumn Harvest Day at the Bogs in Middleboro.https://bensonspond.square.site/product/autumn-harvest-day-at-the-bogs-sept-24th/77When: September 24 Where: The Barn on Bensons Pond Cost: $10, kids under 2 are freeBOSTON FILM FESTIVALThis year marks the 38th edition...
Here are the 13 best places to pick your own apples in Massachusetts this fall
BOSTON — Fall in New England and apple picking go hand in hand. The crisp September air has arrived and many Bay Staters will be hitting the road to visit their favorite apple orchard in the coming weeks. From the city to the countryside, there are many great spots...
Two of the Best Haunted Historic Houses in New England Are in Massachusetts
It very much is officially that time of year for Halloween as we are entering the Fall season on Thursday (September 22nd). As the calendar and weather changes, so does the atmosphere as we await the October holiday to create the spooky atmosphere that comes along with it. And while there are certainly plenty of spooky stories throughout Massachusetts and its long history, it happens to be home to two of the best haunted historic houses in all of New England.
