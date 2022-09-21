ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithfield, NC

WBTW News13

North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

LGC Approves $177 Million Johnston County School Bond Financing

RALEIGH – The Local Government Commission (LGC) tabled a Guilford County request to approve $1.7 billion in bonds for school construction, and did not vote on a controversial project in New Hanover County after a motion for approval failed to garner a second. A financing request for a $177 million Johnston County school bond, pending a November referendum, was approved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Why Does S.C. Hurricane Recovery Surpass N.C.?

The slow response by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to get people back into their homes four to six years after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence was brought to light at a legislative hearing Wednesday. It’s in stark contrast to how well neighboring South Carolina has done with its own efforts.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Diversity increases at NC A&T State University

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

NC Parents Of Fentanyl Victims Rally In DC

On Saturday Sept. 17, people from around the country gathered in Washington, D.C., to demand action from national leaders on the spike in fentanyl deaths. The event was organized by a group called Lost Voices of Fentanyl, and among those gathered were about 20 members of the Forgotten Victims of North Carolina, a state-based grassroots group of mostly mothers whose children were lost to fentanyl poisoning.
WASHINGTON, DC
triad-city-beat.com

A GSO abortion clinic volunteer was hit by a protester’s car in June. Now, she’s fighting to keep the clinic safe.

Featured photo: Kirstin Cassell has been volunteering as a clinic escort for about five years. (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia. Kirstin Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who can quickly identify symptoms of a trauma response in not just her clients, but also in herself. So when she started experiencing these issues back in June, she wasn’t that surprised.
GREENSBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

Regional Public Park Meeting Sept. 27 In Smithfield

SMITHFIELD – Johnston County’s first regional park will be established in the Cleveland community, near the intersection of Matthews Road and Polenta Road. The County’s Parks and Open Space Program continues to make progress on a master plan for the park. Citizens are encouraged to attend the...
SMITHFIELD, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week

With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999

The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC

