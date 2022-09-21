Read full article on original website
The McDonald's Celebration of Gospel Tour Comes to North CarolinaVeronica Charnell MediaRaleigh, NC
North Carolina Civil Rights Trail honors Raleigh familyThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Raleigh forum hosts District C City Council candidatesThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Muslim residents speak out at Shaw meetingThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Residents protest changes to Raleigh’s zoning codeThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Pride Publishing
NNPA president, North Carolina activists commemorate ‘Birth of Environmental Justice Movement’￼
When Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. arrived in Warren County 40 years ago, the Oxford native had no intention of going to jail again. Chavis, a member of the political prisoner group, The Wilmington 10, had served nearly a decade after false allegations against him and fellow activists. Now, the...
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
triad-city-beat.com
‘Absolutely a win:’ GSO abortion protester who hit volunteer with car convicted of simple assault
Kirstin Cassell (front row, far right) with her supporters on Friday morning (photo by Carolyn de Berry) On late Friday afternoon, after waiting almost eight hours, Kirstin Cassell exited the Guilford County Courthouse with tears in her eyes. Her emotions were mixed, a result of the long day and also what came before it.
North Carolina woman wins Ms. Full-Figured pageant
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Brittany Neely competed in local pageants in Greenville, North Carolina growing up, but thought those years were far behind her. That was until she recently came across a competition unlike anything she had ever seen before: a pageant for full-figured women. The now Winston-Salem resident and Winston-Salem State University alum decided […]
Deputies: 2 moms involved in a parking lot fight at a North Carolina high school
Northwood High School was put under lockdown as a precaution, deputies said.
jocoreport.com
LGC Approves $177 Million Johnston County School Bond Financing
RALEIGH – The Local Government Commission (LGC) tabled a Guilford County request to approve $1.7 billion in bonds for school construction, and did not vote on a controversial project in New Hanover County after a motion for approval failed to garner a second. A financing request for a $177 million Johnston County school bond, pending a November referendum, was approved.
jocoreport.com
Why Does S.C. Hurricane Recovery Surpass N.C.?
The slow response by the North Carolina Office of Recovery and Resiliency to get people back into their homes four to six years after Hurricanes Matthew and Florence was brought to light at a legislative hearing Wednesday. It’s in stark contrast to how well neighboring South Carolina has done with its own efforts.
Diversity increases at NC A&T State University
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — There’s a shift happening at North Carolina A&T State University. Enrollment data is showing the Aggie family is growing and becoming more colorful each year. This school year, A&T reported the highest enrollment numbers of any other HBCU for the ninth year in a row, and they’re on track for more […]
jocoreport.com
NC Parents Of Fentanyl Victims Rally In DC
On Saturday Sept. 17, people from around the country gathered in Washington, D.C., to demand action from national leaders on the spike in fentanyl deaths. The event was organized by a group called Lost Voices of Fentanyl, and among those gathered were about 20 members of the Forgotten Victims of North Carolina, a state-based grassroots group of mostly mothers whose children were lost to fentanyl poisoning.
EPA set to announce new environmental justice, civil rights program in North Carolina
North Carolina leaders visiting the White House this week heard an early version of an announcement coming Saturday at a site tied to the start of the environmental justice movement.
triad-city-beat.com
A GSO abortion clinic volunteer was hit by a protester’s car in June. Now, she’s fighting to keep the clinic safe.
Featured photo: Kirstin Cassell has been volunteering as a clinic escort for about five years. (photo by Carolyn de Berry) Nightmares, flashbacks, insomnia. Kirstin Cassell is a trained trauma therapist who can quickly identify symptoms of a trauma response in not just her clients, but also in herself. So when she started experiencing these issues back in June, she wasn’t that surprised.
obxtoday.com
North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson to hold book signing for ‘We Are the Majority’ on October 2
North Carolina Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson will be signing his newly released book We Are the Majority in Dare County on Sunday, October 2, 2022. The event will take place at Patriot Outpost/Dare GOP Volunteer Center, 5000 S. Croatan Highway. Suite N-8, Nags Head, NC. The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
jocoreport.com
Regional Public Park Meeting Sept. 27 In Smithfield
SMITHFIELD – Johnston County’s first regional park will be established in the Cleveland community, near the intersection of Matthews Road and Polenta Road. The County’s Parks and Open Space Program continues to make progress on a master plan for the park. Citizens are encouraged to attend the...
'It prepared us': Hillside High School celebrates 100 years as pillar of strength for Durham
A 1957 graduate of Hillside High talks about the important role the school played in his life.
restaurantclicks.com
Greensboro Restaurants You Should Be Dining At This Week
With a population of just over 200,000, Greensboro has a friendly small-town feel with a well-rounded cultural scene on par with any major metropolis. Greensboro’s forested and hilly surroundings supply the city with an amazing Bog Garden and The Greensboro Science Museum. Greensboro’s historic role in the American Revolution...
Southern Baptists cut ties with Greensboro church over LGBTQ+ policies; church says they left convention in 1999
The Southern Baptist Conventions’ top administrative body voted to cut ties with two congregations on Tuesday — an LGBTQ-friendly church in North Carolina that had itself quit the denomination decades ago and a New Jersey congregation it cited for “alleged discriminatory behavior.” The votes of the Executive Committee came at the end of a two-day […]
WGMD Radio
North Carolina double murder: Families of Devin Clark, Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
The families of North Carolina teenagers Devin Clark and Lyric Woods — friends who died in a mysterious double-murder on Sept. 17 — will say their final goodbyes on Saturday. Woods’ family will be hosting a memorial service for the 14-year-old girl on Saturday at Crosslink Community Church...
North Carolina woman drowns in South Carolina pool, coroner’s office says
A North Carolina woman drowned Wednesday at a Surfside Beach pool, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office in South Carolina.
Woman bribed undercover agent to protect illicit massage parlors in North Carolina, DOJ says
The North Carolina Department of Justice says a woman has been sentenced to prison for making bribe payments to protect her illicit massage parlors in Cary and Wilmington from law enforcement scrutiny.
Toyota Megasite to invest $1 million in education
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Saturday, Toyota announced it is boosting workforce readiness and exposure to Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Mathematics. The one million dollars that Toyota is investing will go towards expanding education opportunities for students at the Communities in Schools of Randolph County and North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.
