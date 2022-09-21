Read full article on original website
Swift Creek Elementary celebrates 90 years with final party before it’s torn down
The Wake County school will host an anniversary celebration Saturday. Next year, it will be torn down to make way for a new campus.
WITN
Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired. The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday. Ken...
Families of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods to say final goodbyes
While many questions remain unanswered and a suspect remains at large, the families of two teenagers killed in Orange County will be getting some closure on Saturday as they gather to say their final goodbyes.
jocoreport.com
LGC Approves $177 Million Johnston County School Bond Financing
RALEIGH – The Local Government Commission (LGC) tabled a Guilford County request to approve $1.7 billion in bonds for school construction, and did not vote on a controversial project in New Hanover County after a motion for approval failed to garner a second. A financing request for a $177 million Johnston County school bond, pending a November referendum, was approved.
WITN
Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro
Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s.
jocoreport.com
US 301 Near Kenly Requires Temporary Closure
KENLY – The first of several planned closures to improve the storm drainage on US 301 north of Kenly, in southern Wilson County, is scheduled to occur this weekend. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is improving the safety and operation of where US 301 and NC 581 intersect. The contractor will install concrete traffic islands and a reduced conflict intersection that will redirect drivers on NC 581 into turning right to reduce the risk of serious crashes.
cbs17
2 moms involved in parking lot fight at Chatham County high school, deputies say
PITTSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Two mothers were arrested this week after they got into a fight at a Chatham County high school, deputies said. The incident was reported Tuesday morning at in the parking lot of Northwood High School in Pittsboro, according to a news release from the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17
DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
WITN
Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
WITN
Wilson crews battle early morning fire
WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
cbs17
1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
WITN
New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy
WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
jocoreport.com
Maxton Lee Dowdy
Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Maxton Lee Dowdy, age 73, formerly of Hockaday Road died Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Open Arms Retirement Home in Raeford, NC. Graveside Services will be held 3:00PM- Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bethel Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Four Oaks. Officiating will be Revs. Billy Nowell and Todd Creech.
cbs17
Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win
NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
jocoreport.com
$13 Lottery Ticket Purchase Lands Store Clerk In Jail
CLEVELAND – A Johnston County convenience store clerk had the opportunity to do the right thing by returning a customer’s debit card but authorities said she elected not to. On August 3rd around 11:45am, a 25 year-old Garner woman stopped at the Breeze Thru at 5447 NC Highway 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community.
NC county apologizes for role in lynching Black people. New markers to honor victims.
“I appreciate the gesture, and I think there are many people who do,” said Commissioner Anna Richards, who is Black.
FOX Carolina
Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina
HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
cbs17
Myrtle Beach police arrest suspect in targeted deadly shooting of Raleigh woman
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department has arrested a suspect in a homicide that left one person dead on Wednesday morning. At around 6:45 a.m., officers were called to the 3200 block of Calumet Drive, near WakeMed Raleigh Hospital. Police found Symantia Nekita Blythe, 34, with multiple...
Raleigh News & Observer
What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in Johnston County the week of Sep. 11?
A house in Clayton that sold for $830,000 tops the list of the most expensive real estate sales in Johnston County in the past week. In total, 54 real estate sales were recorded in the area during the last week, with an average price of $352,556. The average price per square foot ended up at $184.
