Selma, NC

WITN

Pitt County Fair using volunteers after security firm fired

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County Fair is down to a volunteer security force after firing a company it hired. The fair confirmed to WITN News that Dem Boyz Security is no longer working at the fair. WITN first reported the private company was providing security on Tuesday. Ken...
GREENVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

LGC Approves $177 Million Johnston County School Bond Financing

RALEIGH – The Local Government Commission (LGC) tabled a Guilford County request to approve $1.7 billion in bonds for school construction, and did not vote on a controversial project in New Hanover County after a motion for approval failed to garner a second. A financing request for a $177 million Johnston County school bond, pending a November referendum, was approved.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
City
Selma, NC
WITN

Man killed in daytime shooting in Tarboro

Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. Beaufort County register of deeds announces retirement. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s. WHO DID IT? Men wanted in theft from Roanoke Rapids Lowe’s.
TARBORO, NC
jocoreport.com

US 301 Near Kenly Requires Temporary Closure

KENLY – The first of several planned closures to improve the storm drainage on US 301 north of Kenly, in southern Wilson County, is scheduled to occur this weekend. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor is improving the safety and operation of where US 301 and NC 581 intersect. The contractor will install concrete traffic islands and a reduced conflict intersection that will redirect drivers on NC 581 into turning right to reduce the risk of serious crashes.
KENLY, NC
cbs17

DWI suspect hits NC trooper with car, knocks him onto highway in Durham, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina state trooper was hit by a car and “hurled” onto a highway in a DWI crash late Friday night in Durham, officials said. The incident was reported just after 11:45 p.m. along U.S. 15-501 near Weymouth Street in Durham, according to a news release from Sgt. Marcus Bethea of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Grand Marshal#Art#Selma Baptist Church#My Kid S Club#Selma Middle School#The On Beat Ministry#Sbc
WITN

Attempted murder investigation underway in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say they are investigating an attempted first-degree murder in Goldsboro. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Friday at about 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street due to learning of gunshots in the area. While responding, officers were told about a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WITN

Wilson crews battle early morning fire

WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina fire officials are asking the community to avoid an intersection Friday morning as they battle a fire. The Wilson police department posted to social media that city fire officials are responding to a fire at the corner of Ward Boulevard and Herring Avenue. Police...
WILSON, NC
cbs17

1 arrested for murder in Selma, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was arrested for murder Friday night after one person was shot and killed, according to the Selma Police Department. Selma police officers responded to a shooting Friday night shortly after 8:30 p.m. The shooting took place at South Raiford Street and Jones Avenue, just south of the downtown area.
SELMA, NC
WITN

New warrants shed light on moments leading up to killing of Wayne County deputy

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Newly released warrants are providing more insight and new details into the investigation of the murder of a Wayne County deputy. According to WRAL, the warrants say, Ned Byrd, a Wake County deputy, was on his way to K-9 training when he noticed a suspicious, light-colored truck. Byrd’s car video picked up the sound of 6 gunshots, and then the suspicious truck leaves the scene.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

Maxton Lee Dowdy

Four Oaks, NC: Mr. Maxton Lee Dowdy, age 73, formerly of Hockaday Road died Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Open Arms Retirement Home in Raeford, NC. Graveside Services will be held 3:00PM- Monday, September 26, 2022 at Bethel Original Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, Four Oaks. Officiating will be Revs. Billy Nowell and Todd Creech.
FOUR OAKS, NC
cbs17

Nash County man buys dream car after $200K lottery win

NASHVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Nash County man is now able to buy his dream car after winning $200,000. Aaron Alston of Spring Hope spent $5 on a Carolina jackpot ticket from Fuel Doc on South Barnes Street in Nashville. He took the scratch-off ticket home and won $200,000.
NASH COUNTY, NC
jocoreport.com

$13 Lottery Ticket Purchase Lands Store Clerk In Jail

CLEVELAND – A Johnston County convenience store clerk had the opportunity to do the right thing by returning a customer’s debit card but authorities said she elected not to. On August 3rd around 11:45am, a 25 year-old Garner woman stopped at the Breeze Thru at 5447 NC Highway 42 West near Interstate 40 in the Cleveland community.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Police search for missing endangered man in North Carolina

HENDERSON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man. Police say 48-year-old Mark Anthony Allen is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Allen was last seen wearing a white and blue striped shirt and tan shorts....
HENDERSON, NC

