Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
News Channel 25
Midway teacher recognized after helping fellow teacher who was choking
WACO, Texas — September 13th started like any other Tuesday at South Bosque Elementary School. Lindsey Pick and Paula Farmer were having lunch with others in the teachers lounge. "I never never eat in the teachers lounge," Farmer said. "I am an eat in my classroom and have a...
Inaugural Homecoming kicks off at Chaparral high school with pep rally
KILLEEN, Texas — Chaparral high school kicked off their inaugural homecoming with their very first pep rally. Students shuffled in to the new gymnasium as the band played, cheerleaders tumbled, and others danced. With excitement in the air and mums of every size dangling from students and teachers chests,...
Free Spanish literacy courses offered by NeighborWorks Waco
WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics. To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School
Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
fox7austin.com
Lockdown, shooting rumors at Manor Middle School untrue, says Killeen ISD
KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD is addressing "several" social media rumors concerning Manor Middle School. The district says that the campus was "never in a lockdown" and that there was not a shooting near or at the campus Thursday. Two high school students were arrested and charged with felony terroristic...
fox44news.com
Temple Center renamed to Cahill Center
TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Help Heal Veterans dedicated its craft center to a couple who had an impact on central Texas. It is now called the Cahill Center after Michael and Joleen Cahill. “My father’s legacy and my mother’s legacy be the one that is bringing people together,”...
WacoTrib.com
Deep-rooted child obesity issue in Texas and Waco area offers no quick fixes
Mike Osborne — better known in Waco as Chef Oz — runs his culinary arts classes at University High School like a restaurant, with pots and pans clanging, students bustling about and the smell of freshly cooked food filling the nostrils of all who enter the classroom-turned-kitchen. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church
The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
High school announces Homecoming Court nominees
The Lampasas High School 2022 Homecoming Court was announced earlier this week. From left, they are: Ethan Moreno, Luke Coonrad, Madison Roedler, Megan Flick, James Vasquez, David Flores, Ella Hairston, Kamryn Walker, Zayda Gorecki, JT Saucedo, Seth Norton and Nyla Long. The crowning of this year’s King and Queen will take place during halftime at tonight’s football game against Wimberley.
Bell County Residents Question Brazos River Authority On Belhouse Pipeline Project
BELTON, TX (FOX 44) – Bell County community members had many questions today for the Brazos River Authority’s public meeting at the county expo center. It’s for the Belhouse Drought Preparedness Project building a pipe from Lake Belton to Stillhouse Hollow Lake. Many attendants we spoke with say they’re still feeling the impact from the […]
Killeen to observe Hispanic Heritage Month with October celebration
KILLEEN, Texas — Viva Fiesta Killeen and the City of Killeen look to kick off Hispanic Heritage Month with a huge celebration this Oct. 8. Located in Downtown Killeen, the fiesta will take place that Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., and will offer a whole host of fun activities.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18 dams in Central Texas now classified as in 'poor condition' by the State
AUSTIN, Texas — With all the growth in Central Texas, one of our challenges is aging infrastructure, which includes dams. The KVUE Defenders found that there are 18 State-regulated dams in Central Texas which the State considers to be in "poor condition” with safety and structural concerns. The...
Gumbo cookoff among Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147
The Disabled American Veterans Chapter 147 invite the public to a cookoff here in Killeen this Saturday.
dailytrib.com
Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23
Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
fox44news.com
Lampasas ISD school bus involved in Kempner crash
KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon. Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 5 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Sept. 23, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Simply Delicious Bakery moving; Buc-ee's founder; building permits, U-Haul, H-E-B and more
No joke, Toasted Yolk Cafe will open at 1725 Washington Ave., in the former Marlow Furniture building. A $400,000 building permit has been issued to accommodate renovations to the building that will become home to a growing Houston-based chain that dotes on breakfast, brunch and lunch. Local real estate agent...
Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas
This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
$5,000 sculpture missing in Georgetown
The piece is on loan to Georgetown from the artist with support from the Georgetown Arts & Culture Board. It was planned to be on exhibit through September 2022.
Comments / 1