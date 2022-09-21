ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belton, TX

Comments / 1

Related
fox7austin.com

10 Killeen ISD schools named Purple Star campuses

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD schools have been recognized as Purple Star campuses, says the district. The TEA designates Purple Star school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses as those that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military connected students and their families. The ten...
KILLEEN, TX
News Channel 25

Midway teacher recognized after helping fellow teacher who was choking

WACO, Texas — September 13th started like any other Tuesday at South Bosque Elementary School. Lindsey Pick and Paula Farmer were having lunch with others in the teachers lounge. "I never never eat in the teachers lounge," Farmer said. "I am an eat in my classroom and have a...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Free Spanish literacy courses offered by NeighborWorks Waco

WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics. To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Belton, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
City
Belton, TX
Local
Texas Education
Belton, TX
Education
US105

Ending Rumors: This is What Happened at a Killeen, Texas Middle School

Despite what you may have heard on social media, a middle school in Killeen, Texas was NOT on lockdown Thursday, September 22, and there was no shooting on campus. However, two juvenile students who allegedly made threatening comments against Manor Middle School are now facing three felony terroristic charges. Manor...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Lockdown, shooting rumors at Manor Middle School untrue, says Killeen ISD

KILLEEN, Texas - Killeen ISD is addressing "several" social media rumors concerning Manor Middle School. The district says that the campus was "never in a lockdown" and that there was not a shooting near or at the campus Thursday. Two high school students were arrested and charged with felony terroristic...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Temple Center renamed to Cahill Center

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – Help Heal Veterans dedicated its craft center to a couple who had an impact on central Texas. It is now called the Cahill Center after Michael and Joleen Cahill. “My father’s legacy and my mother’s legacy be the one that is bringing people together,”...
TEMPLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Elementary#Linus K12#Elementary Schools#Central Texas#The Board Of Trustees
WacoTrib.com

Mumejian new pastor at Waco's Lake Shore Baptist Church

The Rev. Nick Mumejian is the new senior pastor at Lake Shore Baptist Church. He was officially installed during a ceremony Sept. 11 after being selected by the congregation in January. Mumejian delivered his first sermon as Lake Shore pastor on Easter Sunday, and then he and his wife, Virginia,...
WACO, TX
lampasasdispatchrecord.com

High school announces Homecoming Court nominees

The Lampasas High School 2022 Homecoming Court was announced earlier this week. From left, they are: Ethan Moreno, Luke Coonrad, Madison Roedler, Megan Flick, James Vasquez, David Flores, Ella Hairston, Kamryn Walker, Zayda Gorecki, JT Saucedo, Seth Norton and Nyla Long. The crowning of this year’s King and Queen will take place during halftime at tonight’s football game against Wimberley.
LAMPASAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
dailytrib.com

Veteran firefighter Sam Stacks dies; procession Sept. 23

Sam Stacks, chief of Spicewood Fire Rescue and a captain for Marble Falls Fire Rescue, died Thursday, Sept. 22, at a Williamson County hospital. He was 49. A procession of first responders will ceremoniously escort his body home Friday, Sept. 23. “Sam was a valuable leader in the department and...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
fox44news.com

Lampasas ISD school bus involved in Kempner crash

KEMPNER, Texas (FOX 44) – A Lampasas ISD school bus was involved in a crash in Kempner on Thursday afternoon. Mayor John Wilkerson said on social media that at approximately 4:05 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was made regarding a traffic crash in the 12000 block of US Highway 190. Two large commercial vehicles were involved, as well as a Lampasas Independent School District bus. Wilkerson said the Kempner Police Department responded to the scene – along with multiple surrounding area Law Enforcement, Fire, and Emergency Medical Services.
KEMPNER, TX
B106

Shopping, Food, and Fun: Market Days Coming to Belton, Texas

This fall, you can do some early Christmas shopping, eat your fill, and have fun with friends and family during Market Days in downtown Belton, Texas. Belton Market Days spotlight local artists, food vendors, and fun activities all over the downtown area on the third Saturday of the month. After shopping and grabbing a bite to eat, you can see a movie at The Beltonian Theater.
BELTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy