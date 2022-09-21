WACO, Texas — The Hispanic population in Waco has grown more and more every year as Hispanic homeownership is just over 30%, according to Texas Demographics. To assist the Latino community with more help on how to buy a home and assistance with financial literacy, NeighborWorks Waco is offering free in-person courses in Spanish to better assist those whose first language isn't English.

