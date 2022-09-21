ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Debbie Collier: Timeline of Georgia woman's disappearance, death

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Law enforcement found Athens mom Debbie Collier’s remains on Sept. 11, one day after the woman was reported missing. There are few known details about investigative developments since the discovery of the 59-year-old real estate office manager's body. Investigators haven't said if they pinpointed a person of interest or motive in the case.
Home of Debbie Collier's daughter searched by law enforcement: Fox News

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators searched the home of Debbie Collier's daughter days after finding the Athens mom dead in Habersham County, according to police logs obtained by Fox News Digital. Investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in the woman's death. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office...
Missing Tattnall County man found safe near Atlanta

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the man was found safe. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing Tattnall County man was found safe north of Atlanta on Thursday evening. Charles Stansfield, 75 was found in Cherokee County, Justin Sims, Charles Stansfield’s son, posted on Facebook. His family told WSAV he was found around […]
Debbie Collier disappearance and death: What we know

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. - The sudden disappearance and death of Athens woman Debbie Collier has shocked people across the Georgia and the nation. Details about the discovery of the woman's body in the woods in Habersham County have raised questions about her disappearance and death. While there aren't many concrete...
20-year-old woman found dead at Arabia Mountain

ARABIA MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A woman's body was found in the Arabia Mountain area Saturday morning. DeKalb County police say they found a deceased female in a body of water around 11:20 a.m. Officers are currently investigating whether the woman they found has any connection to a recently missing person...
Woman scammed out of $10,000 at Georgia shopping mall

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A woman is out $10,000 after she was scammed at Perimeter Mall, according to Dunwoody Police Department. Police say the woman claims she was approached at the mall by another woman who told her she was playing a card game for money and asked the victim to witness the game so she “would not be taken advantage of.” The unknown woman told the victim she would pay her $200 for her assistance.
81-year-old DeKalb County woman located after being reported missing

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - The 81-year-old DeKalb County woman has been located, according to DeKalb County officials. DeKalb County officials need extra help in locating a missing 81-year-old woman. Officials say Ruther Dewitt is 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. Dewitt was last seen wearing a blue...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
