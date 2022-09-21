Read full article on original website
Parts of Illinois & Missouri are being Renamed
Two places in Illinois and four in Missouri are being renamed as part of a Federal Policy that was put into place. Here are the places being renamed, and why they are being renamed. I saw this article from newschannel20.com, and it is about two places in Illinois that have...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
kmmo.com
NEARLY $3,000,000 IN GRANTS APPROVED TO ELEVEN MISSOURI COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES
Governor Mike Parson announced nearly $3 million in grant funding has been approved for 11 Missouri colleges and universities to help enhance nursing education programs and develop solutions to help alleviate staffing shortages felt nationwide. “My administration has prioritized workforce development, especially for our high demand fields such as nursing,”...
3 Great Steakhouses in Missouri
What is your favorite thing to order when you go out with your loved ones? If your answer is a good steak then this article is for your, especially if you live in the state of Missouri or plan on traveling there in the near future. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Missouri that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are famous for serving delicious food made with high-quality ingredients.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Senate seeks to pass first bill that differs from Parson's proposals; Walmart to update 41 Missouri stores
In its latest move to combat high inflation, the Federal Reserve Bank increased interest rates by another 75 basis points Wednesday. The hike raises the benchmark short-term rate to the highest range since 2008. In Jefferson City, where state lawmakers continue a special session, the Senate plans to pass two bills that vary slightly from Gov. Mike Parson's tax proposals. And, Walmart plans to invest $240 million to remodel 41 stores across Missouri. Those stories and the rest of your Thursday business headlines are below.
Arkansas joins Missouri and other states against new credit card code proposal tracking gun purchase
Arkansas state officials are speaking out to warn banks and major credit card companies against using a new credit card code that would track gun purchases.
3 Great Burger Places in Missouri
What are some of your favorite comfort foods? If good burgers are among them then keep on reading to find out about three amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving some of the most delicious burgers in the entire state. Are you curious to see if your go-to restaurants is on the list? Continue to read to find out.
Two Mo. communities without hospitals after entire staff fired
The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.”. Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in...
KYTV
Healthcare providers in the Ozarks prioritizing suicide prevention
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri and Arkansas have some of the highest suicide rates in the country. The Centers for Disease Control ranks both states in the Top 15. Healthcare providers in the Ozarks are prioritizing prevention more than ever. More than 40,000 Mercy co-workers completed a Zero Suicide Initiative education course this year. According to Mercy, it wasn’t done because of outside demands or requirements.
kcur.org
Missouri Senate candidate Sarah Shorter: 'We are underfunding a lot of our institutions'
Sarah Shorter started out looking to run for Platte County commissioner, but when they realized there already was a qualified candidate in that race, they turned their attention to the Missouri Senate. The self-described queer, disabled millennial is open about dealing with mental and physical health issues. "I have gone...
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Maps of the old mines under Missouri and Illinois
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A train went off the rails Monday near Albers, Illinois. There are reports of mine subsidence in the area. It isn’t clear if the crumbling underground caverns are connected to the crash. But, it is worth exploring where the old mines are located in Missouri and Illinois. The cracking or sagging ground has damaged homes, businesses, roads, and schools.
Four nature sites in Missouri renamed to remove indigenous slur
Four nature sites in Missouri have been renamed under a new national policy to remove their previous names over a slur used against Native American women.
Eric Schmitt picks up endorsement in O’Fallon, Missouri
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt made a campaign stop in O'Fallon, Missouri Wednesday.
KYTV
Missouri’s attorney general files a motion to stop Douglas County, Mo., dog breeder again
AVA, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - The Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed another criminal contempt motion in court against a Douglas County dog breeder after finding she possessed dogs and a billboard advertising her business. Investigators say Marilyn Shepherd is in direct violation of the consent judgment set by...
FOX2now.com
Miss Missouri hopes to wear the Miss USA sash
ST. LOUIS — Mikala McGhee is our friend at Studio STL, she used to work as a sports reporter before leaving to focus on becoming the next Miss Missouri. She succeeded and is setting her sights on winning Miss USA in over a week. Mikayla shows the prep work for the big event on October 3rd in Reno, Nevada.
After months of falling prices, Missouri gas on the rise again
After nearly three months of steady decline, gas prices around Missouri are on the rise once again.
KYTV
Kansas & Missouri getting more than $30 million to fight opioid crisis
KANSAS/MISSOURI (KCTV) - The Biden administration early Friday morning announced $1.5 billion in nationwide funding to help states fight the opioid crisis. Of that total, Kansas is slated to receive $8.3 million, while Missouri will net $25.3 million. On the Kansas side, that grant money will go to the state’s...
Priceless Art, Irresponsible Train Riding, a Wealthy Widow, and How it All Ties Into The Missouri Capitol Building
This is an example of what happens to me when I go down a rabbit hole, you guys. I started some reading, and well, it was a fun story. So here we go - History Time! The Capitol building down in Jefferson City is actually the third building we've had our government centered in here in Missouri. The other two before it had to be demolished after they were destroyed by fire. Stuff happens, ya dig.
Police chase begins in Illinois and ends in Missouri early Thursday morning
A police chase that started in Illinois ended in south St. Louis County early Thursday morning.
