wgan.com
Man wanted for murder in Massachusetts arrested by Bangor police
Bangor police arrested a suspect in an attempted murder in Massachusetts. Police stopped the vehicle being driven by 36-year-old Patrick Lloyd of LaGrange on Friday afternoon. Lloyd was wanted on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts for Attempted Murder related to a domestic violence incident there. Police searched Lloyd’s vehicle...
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 22
ELLSWORTH — Someone called the police to report a suspicious person running around a playground wearing a costume Sept. 17. An officer discovered it was just a costumed child at play. Meanwhile, a report of a suspicious vehicle at Ellsworth Elementary-Middle School Sept. 16 turned out to be a...
AOL Corp
Intoxicated ATV driver leads cops on chase, then pees in police car, Maine officials say
An intoxicated man in rural Maine “recklessly” led police on a chase while riding an ATV through a residential neighborhood, according to officials. Police officers in East Millinocket, a town of less than 2,000 people, were alerted to a man who had flipped his ATV outside a convenience store in Millinocket, a neighboring town, and got into a dust-up with another patron on Sept. 19, according to a release from the department.
wabi.tv
Longtime head of Maine State Police taking new job
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The longtime head of Maine State Police is moving onto a new job. Col. John Cote will retire from State Police at the end of the month. The agency thanked him for his 33 years of service, especially during what they called some of the agency’s most high-profile incidents and trying times for law enforcement.
NECN
Maine Prepares for Blustery Brush With Hurricane Fiona
Maine will be spared the worst of Hurricane Fiona as it slams into Nova Scotia and the Canadian Maritimes this weekend. Still, some communities are expecting wind gusts of 55 to 60 miles per hour and big waves. One NWS Caribou projected wind gust map showed the city of Eastport,...
wabi.tv
Officials release cause of Union Street fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Officials are beginning to piece together what caused Saturday morning’s apartment fire on Union Street in Bangor. The Maine Department of Public Safety tells us the fire originated in one of the unit’s kitchens. The tenants were not home at the time. All tenants...
Ellsworth American
Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
foxbangor.com
Neighbors reject proposed subdivision in Bangor
BANGOR — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices developer Emily Ellis was given the green light from the city of Bangor for the subdivision at Lancaster Avenue and Essex Street. “We actually after four meetings meeting with the planning board, were approved on Tuesday night,” said Ellis. Consisting of 30 duplexes,...
This Is Not Your Home! Man Arrested After Police Say He Entered 2 Houses That Weren’t His
A Greenbush man, who authorities say tried to flee into the woods when confronted, was arrested earlier this week. Sheriffs say he entered 2 homes that were not his own. 33-year-old Justin Masters was shot at, but not injured, by one of the homeowners. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff's...
foodieflashpacker.com
Best Breakfast In Bar Harbor | 12 Must-Try Breakfast Places In Bar Harbor
Located on Mount Desert Island, Bar Harbor is the gateway to the wilderness of nearby Acadia National Park. Cadillac Mountain towers above the park, offering sweeping vistas of the town, the bay, and the Cranberry Islands. Mountains border the sand beach, and the Shore Path traverses the inland waterway overlooking...
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Blue Hill says goodbye to historic Falls Bridge
BLUE HILL, Maine — The Blue Hill community is saying goodbye to a historic landmark after a decision was made earlier this year to demolish and replace Falls Bridge. Discussion about whether to restore or demolish the nearly 100-year-old bridge has been going on since 2016, with a decision landing earlier this year.
Changes to Ellsworth’s Autumn Gold for Saturday, September 24
It's going to be very windy this Saturday, so the Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce has made some changes for the Autumn Gold activities in Ellsworth this Saturday, September 24th!. Due to high winds forecasted for Saturday, the Union River Boat rides are cancelled, no rescheduled date. The Harborside Food...
Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There’s Only One Small Catch.
These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple of years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
wabi.tv
Stevie Nicks closes out Bangor waterfront concert season
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The stage is set for the last concert of the 2022 summer season on the Bangor waterfront. Stevie Nicks from Fleetwood Mac will be closing out the season with a sold out performance Thursday night. Alex Gray with Waterfront Concerts says it’s a great way to...
