TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Ambulance calls for drug overdose patients have reached a three-year high in Fort Worth and much of Tarrant County.Paramedics with MedStar Mobile Health were treating an average of nearly three patients a day in August, after the trend that started in 2019 had started to improve during the latter half of last year.The increase was reported Wednesday as Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, due to the massive amount of fentanyl still pouring in over the border.Appearing with law enforcement representatives in Midland, Gov. Abbott also said he...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO