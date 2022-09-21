ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Comments / 5

MacKenziie
3d ago

Finally a real judge 🎉 now the word gets out don’t mess with this. Keep straight kids and you won’t end up here to there .

Reply(3)
3
Related
KWTX

‘We’re fighting some evil people’: Republican based “secure the border, stop human trafficking” rally aims to discuss border issues between Texas and Mexico

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Stop the invasion, secure our borders was put on today by the McLennan County Republican Party and McLennan County Republican Women. Recently, Governor Abbott has sent busloads of migrants to northern states. Most recently, Abbott sent two buses of immigrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence...
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
County
Tarrant County, TX
Tarrant County, TX
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Prisons#Prison#County Judge#Juvenile Courts
fox4news.com

Suspect indicted for murder of former Oklahoma football player

DALLAS - A Dallas County grand jury indicted Erick Garcia for the murder of former University of Oklahoma defensive tackle Du'Vonta Lampkin in downtown Dallas earlier this year. According to the indictment, Garcia shot and killed Lampkin during an attempted robbery. In May, Lampkin was shot and killed in an...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Drug overdoses in Fort Worth reach 3 year high

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) - Ambulance calls for drug overdose patients have reached a three-year high in Fort Worth and much of Tarrant County.Paramedics with MedStar Mobile Health were treating an average of nearly three patients a day in August, after the trend that started in 2019 had started to improve during the latter half of last year.The increase was reported Wednesday as Governor Greg Abbott announced an executive order designating Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organizations, due to the massive amount of fentanyl still pouring in over the border.Appearing with law enforcement representatives in Midland, Gov. Abbott also said he...
FORT WORTH, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
dallasexpress.com

Armed Activists Force Dallas PD Overhaul to Homeless Camp Sweeps

After armed activists confronted workers cleaning up the city’s growing homeless camps, Dallas has been forced to create a new security plan to ensure the safety of its employees. The City’s new security strategy calls for a three-tiered system of law enforcement involvement. The first tier involves only city...
DALLAS, TX
Salon

Ken Paxton lets officials funnel COVID relief funds into their own paychecks — without public notice

This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials' salaries, they likely don't have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
TYLER COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

Student found with gun, ammo at North Texas high school

FORT WORTH, Texas - A student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after reportedly being found with a gun and ammunition in their possession while at school. The Keller ISD school, which is in Fort Worth, was searched after authorities got an anonymous tip that a student had a gun at school.
FORT WORTH, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as Brothel

Dallas Police raided a short-term rental that was being as part of a sex trafficking ring.RK/Unsplash. Dallas Police have arrested two women after they searched a home that was part of a sex trafficking investigation, others were questioned and released. Many in the neighborhood were shocked. As a neighborhood with children, many residents told NBC 5 they were stunned a wondered how this could happen right across the street.
PLANO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas AG says counties can spend COVID relief funds on extra pay for elected officials without public notice

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. While Texas counties have to notify taxpayers before increasing elected officials’ salaries, they likely don’t have to have to give such advance notice when using federal COVID-19 relief funds for certain pay increases, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a nonbinding opinion this week.
TYLER COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy