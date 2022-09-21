Read full article on original website
GN 6226 Spacers
Maximum cleanliness is one of the essential prerequisites wherever food is produced. However, hygienic requirements also play a significant role in other industries, from medical technology and the pharmaceutical industry to the production of dispersion coatings. Almost everywhere today, the aim is to make products without preservative additives – this requires production environments with a high level of cleanliness.
Eccentric positioning system determines tool position and angle
Coventry Associates in Shrewsbury, Mass., has developed a three-axis system for a variety of machining operations. Called the Eccentric Positioning System (EPS), the fully electric system, eliminates pneumatics and hydraulics, reduces setup and cycle time, uses less energy, and has a small footprint, said Craig Gardner, president of Coventry Associates.
New cobot loads up
Although it’s not on the market yet, a maker of collaborative robots has unveiled a redesigned cobot with twice the load-carrying capacity of the currently available version. Benefits of the new design also include longer reach, faster operation and higher throughput at machine shops and other industrial settings. Manufactured...
Up-grinding vs. down-grinding
Dear Doc: I took your course, and you said that in 99% of grinding operations there’s no significant difference between up-grinding and down-grinding. But I think that our case falls in that 1%. Due to centrifugal expansion, we have to cylindrical-plunge-grind our workpiece at the speed it runs in its actual application, which is 3,000 rpm. Our machine is set up to go unidirectional. Will that be a problem? Our workpiece is 200 mm in diameter, and our wheel is 450 mm in diameter running at 1,800 rpm.
