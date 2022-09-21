Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
15th annual Yough Night high school band festival draws hundreds to Cougar Mountain
The 15th annual Yough Night band festival was held Saturday at Cougar Mountain in Herminie. Marching bands from McKeesport, Maplewood, Southmoreland, Deer Lakes, Elizabeth Forward, Fox Chapel Area, Penn Hills, Burrell, Moon, Norwin, Kiski Area, Belle Vernon, Connellsville, Jeannette, Greensburg Salem, Derry, Hempfield and Yough high schools were scheduled to participate.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class A football roundup: Monessen takes down unbeaten California
Daevon Burke scored three touchdowns and Monessen knocked off undefeated California, 28-20, in the Class A Tri-County South Conference on Friday night. Burke scored on runs of 1, 14 and 8 yards and TyVaughn Kershaw added a 6-yard TD rush as the Greyhounds (3-2, 2-0) built a 28-8 lead and held off a late comeback. Coming into the game, California (4-1, 0-1) had outscored its four opponents 217-26.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: Bethel Park rolls past Baldwin in Allegheny Six
Tanner Pfeuffer threw for 122 yards and two touchdowns as No. 4 Bethel Park picked up a 36-7 victory over Baldwin (1-4, 0-2) in the Class 5A Allegheny Six Conference on Friday night. The Black Hawks (4-1, 1-0) scored 36 unanswered points. Gavin Moul added 129 rushing yards and two...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 24, 2022: Xavier Nelson sets receiving records in Bishop Canevin win
Xavier Nelson set school records for catches and receiving touchdowns in a career to led Bishop Canevin to a 56-0 victory over Avella (0-5, 0-2) in the Class A Black Hills Conference Saturday night. Nelson caught three balls for 123 yards, including touchdown grabs of 51 and 52 yards, to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Led by Close sisters, Sewickley Academy girls tennis in prime position
Sewickley Academy’s Ashley Close took the first step toward what’s expected to be another compelling playoff run this season. Close defeated junior Chloe DeSanzo of Beaver, 6-1, 6-0, in the Section 4-2A finals Sept. 15 at Beaver High School. Close also beat Central Valley junior Rachel Hardek in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 2A football roundup: Beaver Falls blanks Neshannock in MAC
Jaren Brickner threw for 153 yards and one touchdown and ran for 104 yards and a TD to lead No. 2 Beaver Falls to a 22-0 victory at Neshannock (4-1, 1-1) in the Class 2A Midwestern Athletic Conference on Friday night. Beaver Falls (4-1, 2-0) outgained Neshannock, 514 yards to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL Class 3A football roundup: West Mifflin edges Beaver in overtime
DelRon White rushed for 206 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in overtime, to lead West Mifflin to a 31-24 upset over No. 4 Beaver (3-2, 1-1) in the Class 3A Western Hills Conference on Friday night. White scored on runs of 4, 20, 3 and 4 yards for...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Coach brings wealth of knowledge to Bethel Park girls volleyball team
Brooke Muraco is in her fifth season coaching the Bethel Park girls volleyball team. “It has always been a goal of mine since I was in high school to become an elementary teacher and a high school head volleyball coach,” Muraco said. “Two things I can proudly say I have followed through and achieved. My first coaching gig was the spring of my senior year of college. I coached a middle school team in Erie with one of my older teammates that was a senior when I was a freshman. It was a great and positive learning experience and an absolute blast.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Steel Valley stomps Ligonier Valley to stay undefeated
Top-ranked Steel Valley kept rolling in Class 2A on Friday night, earning its first shutout of the high school football season and scoring another mercy-rule victory, its third in a row. Cruce Brookins passed for 122 yards and a touchdown and rushed for two more scores — all in the...
Comments / 0