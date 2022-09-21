ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school

A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
NBC News

Ex-school principal accused of 'willful cruelty' after video shows him shoving student

A former elementary school principal was accused of abusing a 9-year-old student after video showed him shoving the child to the ground, officials said Thursday. Brian Vollhardt, who resigned from Wolters Elementary School in Fresno after the school district launched an investigation into the June 7 altercation, faces a charge of willful cruelty to a minor, police and school officials said during a Thursday news conference.
Black Enterprise

8th Grade Student Arrested After Attacking Black School Teacher Who Took His Phone

A 14-year-old student in Texas has been arrested and charged with a felony after he attacked and dragged his teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone. According to Your Basin, the situation took place in Odessa, Texas and the eighth-grade student was recorded assaulting his teacher in front of the rest of his class. The incident reportedly took place on September 7.
truecrimedaily

3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
CBS LA

Family: DUI suspect was released, only to kill their loved one in Dockweiler Beach crash

The family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in crash are demanding answers about the driver, who was arrested earlier this year in a separate, suspected DUI incident.Jennifer Bledsoe Bean, 21, was leaving a bonfire on Dockweiler Beach on June 12 when a truck slammed into her car and killed her. "Every bone in my beautiful baby body was shattered, and I'm mad," her mother, Jedon Bledsoe said.Several months later, the loss of her sister is still raw and painful for Tiffany Lewis."She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life and her death was preventable,"...
truecrimedaily

14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister

SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
TheDailyBeast

Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs

A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
Daily Mail

Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail

A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
