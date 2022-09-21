Read full article on original website
Teacher who refused to use student’s pronouns jailed after returning to school
A teacher has been jailed for refusing to stay away from his school after they suspended him when he refused to call a pupil “they”.Enoch Burke, an evangelical Christian, was put on a paid suspension by Wilson’s Hospital School in County Westmeath, Ireland after he refused to use a student’s preferred pronouns. He broke a court order, which compelled him to not go to or try to teach at the school. Mr Burke went to the school anyway and sat in an empty classroom and declared he was there to work. Justice Michael Quinn jailed the school teacher for...
Ex-school principal accused of 'willful cruelty' after video shows him shoving student
A former elementary school principal was accused of abusing a 9-year-old student after video showed him shoving the child to the ground, officials said Thursday. Brian Vollhardt, who resigned from Wolters Elementary School in Fresno after the school district launched an investigation into the June 7 altercation, faces a charge of willful cruelty to a minor, police and school officials said during a Thursday news conference.
Teacher’s Aide Allegedly Chokes 5-Year-Old Student After Not Allowed To Use the Bathroom
A mother in Texas alleges that her 5-year-old son was returned from school with bruising on his neck due to the teacher’s aide choking the child after he was told he was not allowed to go to the bathroom. Kindergarten student Cameron Sonnier was allegedly assaulted at Beatrice Mayes...
8th Grade Student Arrested After Attacking Black School Teacher Who Took His Phone
A 14-year-old student in Texas has been arrested and charged with a felony after he attacked and dragged his teacher after she confiscated his mobile phone. According to Your Basin, the situation took place in Odessa, Texas and the eighth-grade student was recorded assaulting his teacher in front of the rest of his class. The incident reportedly took place on September 7.
Cut-Off man convicted of raping teenager while victim's mother was restrained
A twelve person jury needed only an hour and a half to return a unanimous guilty verdict against 55-year-old Morgan Ratley of Cut-Off for raping a teenager while the child’s mother was restrained.
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
NYC police officer caught on video hitting woman, 19, in the face
A New York City police officer was caught on video hitting a woman in the face, sending her reeling onto the ground, as police officers were trying to arrest a man allegedly in connection with an attempted murder. The incident unfolded Tuesday as police were arresting Elvin James, 22, at...
Family: DUI suspect was released, only to kill their loved one in Dockweiler Beach crash
The family of a 21-year-old woman who was killed in crash are demanding answers about the driver, who was arrested earlier this year in a separate, suspected DUI incident.Jennifer Bledsoe Bean, 21, was leaving a bonfire on Dockweiler Beach on June 12 when a truck slammed into her car and killed her. "Every bone in my beautiful baby body was shattered, and I'm mad," her mother, Jedon Bledsoe said.Several months later, the loss of her sister is still raw and painful for Tiffany Lewis."She had dreams. She was also a family-oriented person. She loved her life and her death was preventable,"...
Stolen property investigation leads to arrest of Northern Michigan siblings after cops find drugs, guns
A pair of siblings in Northern Michigan were taken into police custody after a search warrant for stolen property led to the discovery of guns and drugs at their home.
Woman, 22, is found dead in hotel room as three men aged 26, 46 and 49 are arrested on suspicion of murder
Three men aged 26, 46, and 49 have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 22-year-old woman was found dead in a Liverpool hotel. Merseyside Police were called to Adelphi Hotel in Liverpool's city centre at 6.37am on Saturday morning after 'concerns' were raised for a woman's safety - only to find the 22-year-old's body in a hotel room.
Man, 18, becomes 10th to be arrested over murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel as police raid three properties
An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool. The teenager, from the West Derby area of the city, was arrested on Thursday and is in custody where he will be questioned by detectives. Merseyside Police...
Ohio man convicted of raping 3 underage sisters, impregnating 2, sentenced to life in prison
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An Ohio man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to raping three underage sisters, two of whom he impregnated. Tyrone Hughley, 37, will not be eligible for parole for at least 60 years for sexually assaulting the girls, ages 10, 12 and 13 at the time of the attacks, WKYC reported.
Florida man arrested after stalking a 6-year-old girl, saying he’ll make her ‘a big girl,’ authorities say
A Florida man was arrested Saturday after allegedly stalking a 6-year-old girl, telling her he’d make her famous and turn her into a "big girl" as she played outside, authorities said. Mark Greenburg, 55, of Deltona, is accused of at least 11 incidents over the past eight months in...
14-year-old Michigan teen accused of killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister
SAGINAW, Mich. (TCD) -- A 14-year-old has been charged with murder for allegedly killing his missing 10-year-old stepsister. According to MLive.com, 10-year-old Na'Mylah Turner-Moore was reported missing Tuesday, Aug. 30, at 6:15 a.m. because she was not at her stepfather's home on the 800 block of South 12th Street. Na'Mylah's stepfather reportedly called her biological father, who then called Saginaw Police.
Teen Victim Ordered To Pay $150,000 To Her Rapist’s Family
Iowa teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the attacker's family $150,000 in restitution
Atlanta Cop Accused of Terrorizing Black Family With Gun, Racial Slurs
A now-former Atlanta cop has been slammed with multiple felony charges for pointing a gun and yelling racial slurs—while in uniform—at a Black couple and their children who were stopped at a traffic light.Atlanta police initially told local outlet WSB-TV Atlanta that Officer Robert Malone, who is white, had been placed on paid administrative leave after the disturbing May incident, then confirmed that Malone submitted his resignation in July.On May 5, Courtney Harris said she, her boyfriend Quinton Rogers, and their three kids were waiting for the light to change at an intersection after leaving the BeltLine, a miles-long trail...
Popeyes Employee Calls Police on Customer Attempting to Buy Homeless Man Food
There's an infinite amount of food that is wasted or thrown out at restaurants all across the country every single day. According to a recent study, a half pound of food is wasted per meal in restaurants, and approximately 85% of food that isn't used in your average American restaurant is thrown out.
Driver, 18, was allegedly filmed swerving violently and speeding in Snapchat video moments before crash that killed five teens - as his driving record is revealed and he's refused bail
A teenager who was allegedly driving a ute when it smashed into a tree, killing five of his mates, allegedly filmed Snapchat video of himself swerving over the road on his phone prior to the incident. Tyrell Edwards, 18, was refused bail on Thursday afternoon at Picton Local Court, hours...
