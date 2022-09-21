Read full article on original website
MercyOne Siouxland cited for deficient COVID-19 vaccination recordkeeping
SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center was deficient in its recording of whether staff were vaccinated against COVID-19 or had a medical exemption, according to documents posted to the Iowa Department of Inspection & Appeals' website. MercyOne was cited for failing to develop and implement a system to identify...
Latest Woodbury County court report
Joshua Lynn Pedersen, 46, Moville, Iowa, failure to register as a sexual offender -- second offense; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Maurice Deon LeFlore, 36, Marcus, Iowa, eluding, operating while intoxicated; sentenced Sept. 16, five years prison. Darnell David Smith, 25, Sioux City, second-degree theft...
Sioux City public school lunch balance quickly goes into the red
SIOUX CIY – A month into the new school year, the Sioux City public school district's school lunch balance is already awash in red ink. After two years of free school lunches for every family due to the COVID-19 pandemic, districts have returned to the policy of requiring students to either qualify for free or reduced meals or pay the regular cost. Despite efforts made by the district to alert families of the change and encouraging them to apply, some were still “caught off guard,” Rich Luze, the Sioux City district's food service supervisor, said Monday.
Sioux City district extends recruitment stipends
SIOUX CITY – Recruitment stipends have been successful for the Sioux City Community School District, prompting the district to allocate more funds to the program. The district has given stipends to 226 employees who qualify for the stipend for a total of $859,456 as of Sept. 12. On Monday, the school board approved the allocation of $200,000 additional funds for the stipends.
Man charged in Sunday stabbing in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing near downtown Sioux City on Sunday. Hamilton Veliz-Cantor, 24, is charged in Woodbury County District Court with going armed with intent, first-degree robbery and willful injury. According to a statement from the Sioux City Police Department, at...
Sioux City Council OKs $340K plan to expand bus service
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted unanimously Monday to approve a $340,000 transit budget addition in fiscal year 2023 to fund services recommended by a transit mobility study. The funds will cover an additional southern route and the pilot test period of extending service for one hour each...
MUGSHOT: Siouxland man sought on drug, firearm offenses
SIOUX CITY -- The U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force is seeking the following person:. * Karom Bol, 19. He is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds. Bol is wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl as well as on firearm offenses.
Pierson man sentenced to federal prison for selling meth
SIOUX CITY -- A Pierson, Iowa, man has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine. Zackary Smith, 35, pleaded guilty in April in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. He was sentenced Friday to 140 months in prison.
Sioux City Council approves second reading of parking rate ordinance
SIOUX CITY -- The Sioux City Council voted Monday to move forward a parking rate hike. The council voted 4 to 0 to approve the second reading of an ordinance that raises rates for municipal parking ramps and meters, as well as overtime parking and fines. Councilman Matthew O'Kane abstained from voting since he is a Sioux City Community School District art teacher who works downtown and must pay for his own parking.
OTHER VOICES: Take advantage of presidential hopefuls' visits to Iowa
In case you weren’t looking, the parade of potential presidential candidates has begun. Several GOP hopefuls have appeared in Iowa -- home to the first-in-the-nation caucuses -- to support candidates for state offices. Thursday night, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo visited Sioux City, where he was the keynote speaker at the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner.
Truck and trailer dealership to invest $6.6 million in Sioux City project, add 42 jobs
SIOUX CITY -- The nation's largest full-service Mack and Volvo truck and trailer dealership plans to establish a Sioux City location along South Lewis Boulevard and bring 42 jobs to the community. The City Council will be asked Monday to approve a development agreement and minimum assessment agreement with D....
MINI: Disturbing Fact!
Disturbing Fact! Our Jackie Smith is the only female Iowa State Senator west of Ames!! Jackie is a public servant, not a political divider. She is a lifelong educator who will work together to support our schools and our freedoms. Help keep Jackie in the IA Senate working for us! -- Donna Marsh, Sioux City.
ZACH JAMES COLUMN: Happy trails for now, but I'll be nearby
SIOUX CITY — I’m never good at goodbye, but at the same time, this isn’t really a farewell. It’s just really a ‘see you later.’. Sunday was my last edition as the sports editor at The Journal, and it’s also the end of a three-plus year tenure with the newspaper.
Meetings, Events
The monthly Carmelite Board Meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 3, at the Carmelite Monastery, 2901 S. Cecelia Street with Mass at 7 a.m. Refreshments will be served at 8:30 a.m., rosary at 9 a.m., and prayers with the Sisters at 9:15 a.m. The business meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. Honorary members are always welcome.
Sioux City S.C. East flexes stout defense to thwart Sheldon 2-0
No sets allowed and no problems permitted for Sioux City S.C. East as it controlled Sheldon's offense 2-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Hinton exerts defensive dominance to doom Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0
Hinton's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Council Bluffs Lewis Central 2-0 in an Iowa girls volleyball matchup on September 24. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Sioux City native discusses how his music compositions lend drama to documentaries
If you're a fan of the PBS documentary series "Frontline," you may already be familiar with the work of Jordan Dykstra. But the Sioux City native isn't a reporter or a filmmaker. Instead, Dykstra has written musical scores for such films as "Blow the Man Down," "Hail Satan?" and 2019's...
WATCH NOW: South Dakota's offense stalls in second half against North Dakota State
VERMILLION, S.D. – After taking a 17-10 lead into the halftime break, the University of South Dakota football team struggled to move the ball in the second half of a 34-17 loss to North Dakota State on Saturday. Turnovers were the story of the first half, as the two...
REVIEW: Pianist Inon Barnatan helps Sioux City Symphony Orchestra make clever connections
WATCH NOW: Movies in a Minute – “See How They Run”. With more than 70 musicians, two harps, two-plus hours of music and standout performances by veteran members of the Sioux City Symphony Orchestra, Saturday’s season opener was a lot to unpack. And that’s not even mentioning guest artist Inon Barnatan on piano.
WATCH NOW: Mount Marty earns first GPAC win in program history against Briar Cliff
SIOUX CITY — One team felt like it had a great week of practice while the other one was disappointed with how its week went. The Mount Marty University football team defeated Briar Cliff 41-19 on Saturday at Memorial Field, and the Chargers were the ones who weren’t pleased at how they prepared and played this week.
