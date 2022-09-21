ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup, TX

Comments / 3

KLTV

Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection

Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 17 hours ago. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Jarvis Christian University dedicates soccer field to former student

HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A dedication was held today at an East Texas university in honor of a former student who lost his life in a senseless act. At a ceremony in Hawkins, Jarvis Christian University renamed and dedicated its soccer field to alumnus Wendon Blair. Blair was the 2018...
HAWKINS, TX
KLTV

Timpson's Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return 81-yards for a touchdown

During Friday’s game against Whitehouse, Nacogdoches’s Jaylan Brown makes a long catch for a touchdown. Athens' Ty Arroyo runs up the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown. During Friday’s game against Jacksonville, Athens’ Ty Arroyo gets the ball, runs it up the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown.
TIMPSON, TX
inforney.com

Candlelight vigil held for Troup High School student injured during football game

In an unwavering display of support, the East Texas community continues to show up for Troup High School junior Cooper Reid. On Thursday evening, community members and supporters filled the top floor of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage for a candlelight vigil for the football player who suffered a severe head injury during Troup’s homecoming game against Buffalo on Sept. 9.
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning on Sunday in Tyler. Smoke could be seen coming from a a building nearby the ‘Off Gentry Car Wash and Detail’ off east Gentry parkway and Normandy avenue. As many as a dozen Tyler firefighters were inspecting the building.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland appeared in Carthage Friday night to accept induction into the Carthage ISD Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Also honored...
CARTHAGE, TX
KLTV

National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It’s also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon. For 50 years the...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Chapel Hill FFA students win Herdsman award for 2nd year in a row

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel High High School students prepared for the livestock competition at the East Texas State Fair 24 months in advance. That preparation paid off when it was announced that they won the Herdsman Award for the second year in a row. Students are required to take...
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
TYLER, TX

