Read full article on original website
Related
Carlisle ISD student-athlete begins road to recovery after severe leg injury
PRICE, Texas — Carlisle ISD sophomore corner and wide receiver Zeshuan Reed injured both of his legs during a recent football game. His dad and coach Kenneth Reed, who was watching from the sidelines on Sept. 16, said it was an unusual injury not often seen in football. "It...
KLTV
Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown catches a long pass for a touchdown
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - During Friday’s game against Whitehouse, Nacogdoches’ Jaylan Brown makes a long catch for a touchdown.
KLTV
Lindale’s Brett Maya maneuvers his way out of a tough situation for 26-yard touchdown
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - During Friday’s game against Henderson, Lindale’s Clint Thurman throws the ball to Brett Maya who finds himself against several Henderson defenders. With a spin move, he evades and runs the ball in for a 26 yard touchdown. We have the clip here.
KLTV
Red Zone Spotlight Player of the Week: Beckville Bearcats running back J’Koby Williams
BECKVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Beckville Bearcats have won three straight, using the legs of running back J’Koby Williams. He’s averaging just under 140 yards per game. He makes it sound so simple. He’s this week’s Red Zone spotlight player of the week. J’Koby Williams explains how...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KLTV
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 17 hours ago. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held...
Trailer of semi breaks in half, blocks portion of Old Jacksonville Hwy. in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Tyler police are working an incident that's blocking a major roadway. According to the TPD, a semi towing a trailer is blocking the northbound lanes of Old Jacksonville Hwy. at the Rice Rd. intersection. "Apparently the trailer broke in half and needs to be offloaded first...
KLTV
Jarvis Christian University dedicates soccer field to former student
HAWKINS, Texas (KLTV) - A dedication was held today at an East Texas university in honor of a former student who lost his life in a senseless act. At a ceremony in Hawkins, Jarvis Christian University renamed and dedicated its soccer field to alumnus Wendon Blair. Blair was the 2018...
KLTV
Timpson's Terry Bussey takes the kickoff return 81-yards for a touchdown
During Friday’s game against Whitehouse, Nacogdoches’s Jaylan Brown makes a long catch for a touchdown. Athens' Ty Arroyo runs up the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown. During Friday’s game against Jacksonville, Athens’ Ty Arroyo gets the ball, runs it up the sideline for a 21-yard touchdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
inforney.com
Candlelight vigil held for Troup High School student injured during football game
In an unwavering display of support, the East Texas community continues to show up for Troup High School junior Cooper Reid. On Thursday evening, community members and supporters filled the top floor of the Christus Trinity Mother Frances Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage for a candlelight vigil for the football player who suffered a severe head injury during Troup’s homecoming game against Buffalo on Sept. 9.
KLTV
Tyler fire crews respond to overnight structure fire
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Several first responders responded to a structure fire around 3:00 in the morning on Sunday in Tyler. Smoke could be seen coming from a a building nearby the ‘Off Gentry Car Wash and Detail’ off east Gentry parkway and Normandy avenue. As many as a dozen Tyler firefighters were inspecting the building.
1 dead, 3 injured after Whitehouse area crash on Highway 110 at Mixon Road
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A woman is dead and three were injured, including a baby, after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 110 at Mixon Road near Whitehouse. According to DPS, a 2004 Jaguar was traveling north on Mixon Road on Wednesday night when the driver “disregarded a stop sign” and was struck by […]
KLTV
Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV’s Blake Holland appeared in Carthage Friday night to accept induction into the Carthage ISD Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held at the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame. Also honored...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KLTV
National Hunting and Fishing Day a generational tradition in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Today is National Hunting and fishing Day, a day introduced in 1972 that recognizes the health and recreational virtues of hunting and fishing. It’s also a day for East Texans that marks the preparation for numerous game seasons on the horizon. For 50 years the...
KLTV
1 killed 3 injured in Smith County crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - DPS reports one woman was killed and three people, one an infant, were injured in a crash Wednesday. Ashlee J. Harwood, 38, of Troup was killed in the crash on TX-110 south of Whitehouse. DPS’ preliminary investigation said Harwood was northbound on Mixon Rd., (CR...
KLTV
Fire destroys Smith County home Friday evening
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A fire destroyed a Smith County home Friday evening. The homeowner was not at the residence in the 11000 block of FM 850 when the fire broke out, but his nephew was when he called in the fire at around 6:15 p.m. KLTV is told the fire may have started about 15 minutes prior.
KLTV
Chapel Hill FFA students win Herdsman award for 2nd year in a row
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Chapel High High School students prepared for the livestock competition at the East Texas State Fair 24 months in advance. That preparation paid off when it was announced that they won the Herdsman Award for the second year in a row. Students are required to take...
38-Year-Old Ashlee Harwood Died, 3 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Smith County (Smith County, TX)
According to the Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Smith County on Wednesday night. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
KLTV
Mark In Texas History: New historical marker celebrates Jacksonville’s 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new historical marker was unveiled in Jacksonville during a celebration for the city’s 150th anniversary this week. A crowd made up of people from around East texas gathered on Jacksonville’s public square to celebrate the occasion. The Hazel Tilton Park downtown was selected as home for the new marker.
KLTV
Live with Neal McCoy on East Texas Angel Network benefit weekend!
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - It’s East Texas Angel Network benefit weekend! Neal McCoy spoke with KLTV 7′s Blake Holland about this weekend and why the network is so important. The Neal McCoy and Friends Jam Session is Saturday night at 7:00 at the Belcher Center and will benefit...
City of Tyler unveils 2 new wrapped traffic boxes
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The City of Tyler unveiled two new wrapped traffic boxes as part of their Keep Tyler Beautiful Beauty and the Box program. The initiative was created in 2016 to decorate traffic boxes by using works from local artists. There were 10 boxes when the program started, and now, there are 88 […]
Comments / 3