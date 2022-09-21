Dear Doc: I took your course, and you said that in 99% of grinding operations there’s no significant difference between up-grinding and down-grinding. But I think that our case falls in that 1%. Due to centrifugal expansion, we have to cylindrical-plunge-grind our workpiece at the speed it runs in its actual application, which is 3,000 rpm. Our machine is set up to go unidirectional. Will that be a problem? Our workpiece is 200 mm in diameter, and our wheel is 450 mm in diameter running at 1,800 rpm.

