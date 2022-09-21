ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sentenced: $3M+ in checks stolen after Charlotte postal worker robbery

By Jesse Ullmann
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43VzTR_0i4QTu6V00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three conspirators were sentenced for trying to cash $3 million worth of stolen checks in Charlotte after robbing a postal worker of a mail key, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina announced.

Charlotte residents Terrell Freeman, 35, and Joshua Monteith, 32, will serve nearly four years while Yanalise Hodge, 23, will serve two years after all three pleaded guilty to bank fraud. Additionally, Freeman was ordered to pay nearly $400,000 in restitution.

An investigation began regarding a bank fraud scheme involving stolen mail from 2020 through 2021. A stolen USPS service key that had been obtained during the robbery of a postal worker was used to steal mail from residents around Charlotte, documents showed.

The suspects attempted to deposit funds from 86 stolen checks totaling over $3 million. Straw bank accounts and fraudulent IDs were used to cash the stolen checks.

Monteith and Freeman were arrested in 2021.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
Stanly News & Press

Albemarle larceny suspect arrested following chase

Around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Albemarle Police officers responded to a larceny in progress at Walmart, 781 Leonard Ave. Officers learned a large amount of property had been stolen from the store. Officers obtained a suspect description and description of the suspect’s vehicle, a press release stated. APD officers located...
ALBEMARLE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

High-speed chase of Statesville shooting suspects ends in Mecklenburg County

A high-speed chase that started in Iredell County ended with a crash and arrest in north Charlotte Thursday. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a vehicle traveling south on Interstate 77, but upon locating it, the driver refused to stop. A pursuit began and deputies were notified the vehicle was a suspect vehicle involved in a recent shooting in Statesville.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Men From Charlotte Arrested Following Shooting & Chase In Iredell County

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Statesville Police have charged two men from Charlotte in connection with a shooting on Vernon Lane. Jaheim Tavares Vandiver and Tahilyia Amari Mitchell were taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit with the Iredell County Sherriff’s Department. On Thursday, September 22, 2022, the Statesville Police...
STATESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

One Dead, One Arrested After Shooting At Arcade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside an arcade Friday afternoon. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police says that they were called just after 2 p.m. to the Giveaway Arcade on Albemarle Road for an assault with a deadly weapon. Police found a person with shooting injuries who was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Serial rape suspect from Lake Norman area accused in more attacks, NC sheriff says

A serial rape suspect from the Lake Norman area faces additional charges after two more women told sheriff’s investigators he sexually assaulted them in his car. The latest cases involve victims who reported that Michael Brandon Shinn attacked them in Lincoln County after each met him online and agreed to go out with him, according to a sheriff’s office news release on Thursday.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Homicide investigation underway in University area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide in the University City area of Charlotte. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. Around 10 p.m. Friday, CMPD officers responded to reports of an injured man near 12000 Deaton Hill...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#3m#Postal Worker#Bank Fraud#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTV

One person killed in shooting in east Charlotte

The man was just officially charged yesterday in connection with two sexual assaults in Lincoln County that both stemmed from a date. A parent says he heard from his student at 10:30 Thursday about the now bogus rumors going around Lancaster High. App state games face limited parking issues. Updated:...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WNCT

UNC Charlotte apologizes for handcuffing man with kirpan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – UNC Charlotte is apologizing after a man on campus who was carrying an article of faith was briefly handcuffed by officers this week. In an apology letter to the university, Chancellor Sharon Gaber said the university dispatch received an incoming 911 call on Thursday regarding someone who had a […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

VooDoo Wings set to open restaurant in Charlotte market

CHARLOTTE — VooDoo Wings expects to make its Charlotte market debut later this year. The Mobile, Alabama-based, quick-serve wing concept has snapped up a 3,200-square-foot space at 1646 Highway 160 in Fort Mill — formerly home to Blacow, which announced its closure this week. VooDoo is targeting a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox46.com

$10,000 reward offered in July murder of Salisbury man: Sheriff

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in a July murder case. Deputies said David Lane was killed on July 20, 2022, between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. along Poole Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy