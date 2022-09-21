Missing persons case in SC leads to body, murder arrest

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a property at the 7700 block of Neely Ferry Road for a missing persons report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd).

Deputies said they found a person dead on the property around 9:20 a.m.

Cagle, 48, was arrested Tuesday evening in Denver, Colorado on a murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Greenville Police Department said early Tuesday that they had taken a missing persons report involving Chermak who had been missing from downtown Greenville.

Investigators said a concerned friend reported Chermak missing.

Police said their investigation resulted in the case being turned over to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

