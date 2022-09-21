ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurens County, SC

Missing persons case in SC leads to body, murder arrest

By Robert Cox
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C3qEu_0i4QTtDm00

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A missing persons case led to the discovery of a body on a Laurens County property Tuesday and the arrest of a man in Colorado.

The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a property at the 7700 block of Neely Ferry Road for a missing persons report involving Terry Ann Chermak and William Loyd Cagle (Todd).

Deputies said they found a person dead on the property around 9:20 a.m.

Cagle, 48, was arrested Tuesday evening in Denver, Colorado on a murder charge, the sheriff’s office said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The Greenville Police Department said early Tuesday that they had taken a missing persons report involving Chermak who had been missing from downtown Greenville.

Investigators said a concerned friend reported Chermak missing.

Police said their investigation resulted in the case being turned over to the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Suspect taken into custody following chase through Greenwood County

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken into custody on Saturday morning following a chase that lasted nearly an hour. The Greenwood Police Department said they initially tried to stop the suspect for using a vehicle without permission. However, the...
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 2 injured following shooting at Greenville business

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured two others on Friday night. Deputies said the shooting reportedly happened at World Cup Billiards around 11:00 p.m. According to deputies, they responded to the call just...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Laurens County, SC
Laurens County, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
City
Greenville, SC
County
Denver, CO
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after shots fired in restaurant parking lot

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot following an altercation inside. According to the sheriff’s office, the call came in just after 8 p.m. after shots were fired in a restaurant parking lot...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
truecrimedaily

3-year-old child reportedly finds gun and fatally shoots mother

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (TCD) -- A 3-year-old child reportedly shot and killed their mother this week after allegedly getting hold of an unsecured weapon. According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office, on Wednesday, Sept. 21, at approximately 7:45 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting call at 4750 Pine St. and found a female victim, a 3-year-old child, and the child's maternal grandmother. The woman, who the Sheriff's Office identified as 33-year-old Cora Lyn Bush, was transported to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. She reportedly died at 9:46 a.m.
SPARTANBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Murder#Police#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
golaurens.com

Suspect in Union County homicide arrested in Louisiana

The woman with ties to Laurens County that was wanted on murder charges by the Union County Sheriff’s Office is in custody in Louisiana, according to the UCSO. The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to 619 Prospect Corner Rd. on Sept. 1 in reference to an unconscious male. According to the UCSO, during the investigation, it was learned that the male subject had been murdered.
UNION COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person overnight. Troopers said the crash happened along Old Laurens Road at around midnight. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Laurens Road when they crossed the middle line and...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dead after crash in Laurens County, troopers say

GRAY COURT, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver died in a crash in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened around midnight Saturday on South Old Laurens Road near Equinox Drive, about 1 mile from Gray Court. They say a car was traveling north, crossed the center...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Law enforcement issues warning after 2 York Co. deputies exposed to fentanyl

YORK COUNTY, N.C. — York County deputies were treated with Narcan after they came in contact with the extremely dangerous drug fentanyl. This is just one example of how prevalent fentanyl has become in the area. As of last week, the coroner said the county had 58 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2022. Since then, four more people have died of fentanyl overdoses in York County.
YORK COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Laurens School District 55 Threat

Sammy is a three-month-old kitty available for adoption through felinelifelinesc.org. Former Pacolet Police Officer Timothy Wayne Williams has been arrested by SLED for misconduct. St. Joseph's off to a hot start this season. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina Sports Reporter Mitchel Summers has the story. Fall fun at...
LAURENS, SC
WNCT

WNCT

33K+
Followers
22K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy