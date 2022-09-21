Read full article on original website
Related
Warriors sign sharpshooter then waive him in less than 24 hours
Dusty Hannahs. If you aren’t familiar with this name and if it’s the first time you’ve heard of this player, then you are definitely not alone. All that’s about to change, however, now that he’s joined the Golden State Warriors. Oh, wait. Not really. Apparently,...
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans
Most players don’t get better in their early 30s. If there’s one silver lining of the multiple injuries that cost Klay Thompson two-and-a-half seasons of his prime, though, it’s that he’s poised to be even better in 2022-23 than he was after his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors. Warriors coach Steve Kerr told […] The post Steve Kerr drops Klay Thompson truth bomb that will fire up Dubs fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors
Andre Iguodala might very well have called his playing career quits if it was up to him alone. The 38-year-old, in fact, claimed on Friday while announcing his return to the Golden State Warriors that he was “retired for most of the summer.” After weeks of public and private cajoling from the Golden State Warriors […] The post ‘I’m blaming Draymond, Steph and Klay’: Andre Iguodala explains why he put off retirement to return to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Andre Iguodala savagely roasts Jonathan Kuminga for welcoming him back to Warriors
Andre Iguodala didn’t decide to return to the Golden State Warriors for his 19th and final NBA season to play the unique role Udonis Haslem does with the Miami Heat. The 38-year-old made abundantly clear before announcing his plans on Friday that he had no interest in occupying that de facto player-coach role with the defending champions in 2022-23. In fact, one of the reasons he came back is because Steve Kerr and Draymond Green helped convince Iguodala he still has a lot to offer Golden State as an actual basketball player.
Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal
Boston Celtics icon Paul Pierce has chimed in on the Ime Udoka scandal that has rocked the basketball world. After getting caught having an illicit affair with a female staffer, the Celtics head coach is now awaiting what has been dubbed as a “significant suspension” for his transgression. If you ask Pierce, however, he believes […] The post Celtics icon Paul Pierce gets destroyed on Twitter for hot take on Ime Udoka scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RELATED PEOPLE
Grading the Pistons-Jazz Bojan Bogdanovic trade
The Detroit Pistons and Utah Jazz have been two of the most active teams this offseason and that continued on Thursday as they conducted a trade. Bojan Bogdanovic is heading to the Motor City in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. This deal came as a bit of a surprise considering the Los Angeles […] The post Grading the Pistons-Jazz Bojan Bogdanovic trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Albert Pujols’ 700th home run vs. Dodgers prompts fans to dig up stunningly accurate MLB analyst’s prediction
Albert Pujols has reached 700 home runs. The St. Louis Cardinals icon joined Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 homer club by going deep against the Los Angeles Dodgers in an 11-0 win. Many people were looking for Albert Pujols to reach 700 home runs this...
REPORT: Ime Udoka will not quit as Celtics mull suspension
Ime Udoka made headlines on Wednesday for all the wrong reasons after it was announced that he was facing a significant suspension for an undisclosed violation of team policy. It didn’t take long before it was revealed that the Boston Celtics head coach had an affair with a female staffer, which turned out to be […] The post REPORT: Ime Udoka will not quit as Celtics mull suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation
The Boston Celtics’ Ime Udoka situation is becoming worse with each new detail that comes out of it. Udoka cheating on fiancé Nia Long with a female Celtics staffer was incompletely reported, which spawned an impromptu online investigation that incorrectly tried to identify who the staffer was. The Celtics decided to suspend Udoka for a […] The post ‘100 times uglier than any of us thought’: Matt Barnes’ shocking revelation on Celtics’ ‘messy’ Ime Udoka situation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘I had the right ingredients’: Becky Hammon drops truth bomb on winning WNBA title in first Aces season
Becky Hammon led the Las Vegas Aces to a WNBA championship in her first season as head coach. She joined ESPN on Friday and told Malika Andrews what led to her being able to accomplish what she did in her first season as Aces’ coach, per NBA on ESPN.
3 hottest burning questions facing Mavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp
The Dallas Mavericks surprised the NBA world last season when they reached the Western Conference Finals through one of the biggest winning margins in Game 7 of the second round. Playing the best team in the league, the Phoenix Suns were favored to advance to the West Finals, but Dallas swooped in and gained the […] The post 3 hottest burning questions facing Mavs entering 2022-23 NBA training camp appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Lions vs. Vikings prediction, odds and pick – 9/25/2022
Get ready NFC North fans! A battle between the Detroit Lions and the Minnesota Vikings will take place in the North Star State in what should be an entertaining battle! Join us for our NFL odds series, where our Lions-Vikings prediction and pick will be made. Coming into Week 3...
Twitter spreads fake news on identity of female Celtics staffer involved with Ime Udoka
The Boston Celtics have been rocked with a scandal centered around Ime Udoka and a relationship he reportedly had with a female staffer. It’s led to a year-long suspension and has formed a dark cloud around the team’s start to the season. The question that naturally went into fans’ minds after hearing the news became […] The post Twitter spreads fake news on identity of female Celtics staffer involved with Ime Udoka appeared first on ClutchPoints.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season
Golden State Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala is running it back for 2022-23. Iguodala made a special announcement Friday alongside Point Forward co-host Evan Turner that he will be back with the Warriors for his 19th NBA season. Iguodala and Turner will also continue their show throughout the upcoming campaign. Here it is straight from the […] The post Andre Iguodala announces Warriors plans for 2022-23 NBA season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CJ McCollum commits future to Pelicans with two-year, $64 million extension
CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly agreed on a 2-year, $64 million dollar extension, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Wojnarowski also reports the deal will keep him in New Orleans through the 2025-2026 campaign. In total, McCollum’s contract is worth $133 million over a 4-year span. New Orleans believes CJ McCollum has what it […] The post CJ McCollum commits future to Pelicans with two-year, $64 million extension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers star Paul George fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Kawhi Leonard will love
When Kawhi Leonard and Paul George teamed up with the Los Angeles Clippers back in 2019, many expected them to immediately rack up the trophies. Everyone knows how that’s turned out thus far: in 2020, the Clippers squandered three double-digit leads against the Nuggets in their infamous 3-1 chokejob in the bubble, and in 2021, […] The post Clippers star Paul George fires stern warning to rest of NBA that Kawhi Leonard will love appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors’ plan for Andre Iguodala after staving off retirement
Andre Iguodala is giving it one final go with the Golden State Warriors. The elder statesman has re-signed with the club after signs pointed towards retirement following their 2022 NBA Finals win over the Boston Celtics. Iguodala will turn 39 years old before the NBA trade deadline and has 18 years of mileage on his […] The post Warriors’ plan for Andre Iguodala after staving off retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
201K+
Followers
112K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0