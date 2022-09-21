Read full article on original website
It seems like there are winners all across the Lone Star State this week and possibly more coming on Saturday as college football will host the eyes and hearts of many from dawn to dusk.
In May, the Texas Lottery released their fist $100 scratch ticket with a whopping jackpot of $20,000,000.00. It has taken four months but the first of four jackpot tickets has finally been claimed. The ticket was ticket number 6 in the book, there are 20 tickets in each book. At the start of the game, there were approximately 10,379,010 tickets which made the odds of winning a jackpot 1 in 2,594,752.00 The winning ticket was sold in La Feria, Texas at Breaktime #2. This game also still has 20 $100,000 jackpot tickets remaining.
La Feria, the Town that Serves
Members and friends of First Methodist and First Baptist Churches in La Feria worked together to build a wheelchair ramp through Texas Ramp Project for a local family. Since 1985 Texas Ramp Project has built more than 22,900 ramps in Texas. That is more than 116 miles of ramps! The teams in the Rio Grande Valley have built 170+ ramps from Penitas to Brownsville in the last 5 years. If you would like to volunteer, contact texasramps.org.
