Harlingen, TX

KIXS FM 108

First $100 Scratch $20 Million Jackpot Ticket Has Been Claimed

In May, the Texas Lottery released their fist $100 scratch ticket with a whopping jackpot of $20,000,000.00. It has taken four months but the first of four jackpot tickets has finally been claimed. The ticket was ticket number 6 in the book, there are 20 tickets in each book. At the start of the game, there were approximately 10,379,010 tickets which made the odds of winning a jackpot 1 in 2,594,752.00 The winning ticket was sold in La Feria, Texas at Breaktime #2. This game also still has 20 $100,000 jackpot tickets remaining.
laferianews.net

La Feria, the Town that Serves

Members and friends of First Methodist and First Baptist Churches in La Feria worked together to build a wheelchair ramp through Texas Ramp Project for a local family. Since 1985 Texas Ramp Project has built more than 22,900 ramps in Texas. That is more than 116 miles of ramps! The teams in the Rio Grande Valley have built 170+ ramps from Penitas to Brownsville in the last 5 years. If you would like to volunteer, contact texasramps.org.
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Pet of the Week: Puppy

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:. The puppy is available for adoption at the Palm...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Mic’d Up: Edinburg North

KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

ValleyCentral celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

HARLINGEN (ValleyCentral) – From the sweet taste of pan dulce to the loud and festive conjunto music. Hispanic Heritage Month celebrates every feature that makes up the culture. Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15. NBC23 and CBS4 are highlighting everything local; from the food...
ValleyCentral

Connected? Cameron County wants to survey residents’ internet needs

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Who’s connected? Cameron County wants to know and is reaching out to improve internet access. The survey is available online now. Officials want residents to participate in an internet improvement project survey. The county launched the project to bring reliable and affordable internet connection to all residents, within city and […]
ValleyCentral

SCOREBOARD: Texas High School Football Week 5

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Teams across the Rio Grande Valley will face off in the fifth week of the high school football season. The undefeated PSJA North will face off against the Edinburg Vela Sabercats. This week will also feature a matchup between 4-0 Brownsville Porter and Roma, who are on a two-game win streak. […]
ValleyCentral

Cheerleader Challenge: Brownsville Pace High School

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The cheer team of the Brownsville James Pace Early High School showed its school spirit at Charlie Clark Nissan in Brownsville. On Friday morning the team showcased a special cheer for RGV viewers. Tonight the Pace Vikings will host the Donna North Chiefs at 7:30. Each week, a cheerleading squad will […]
ValleyCentral

Food Bank RGV announces pop-ups in Alton and Harlingen

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank RGV announced they will have two separate off-site mobile pop-up produce distributions on Wednesday, Sept. 21 The food bank said the first distribution will take place at the Alton Recreation Center from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. or while supplies last. The second will take place […]
ValleyCentral

Harlingen eases property tax rate in approving $95.8M budget

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Harlingen’s property tax rate will be decreased in the coming year following approval of the city’s $95.8 million budget, city officials boasted Friday. “(The budget) includes the necessary funding to maintain acceptable levels of service in all areas as directed by the Commission that focuses on public safety, drainage & infrastructure, […]
ValleyCentral

COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
