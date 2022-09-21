ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwahomepage.com

Locals and international people visit Bentonville's FORMAT festival

Locals and international people visit Bentonville's FORMAT festival. Locals and international people visit Bentonville’s …. Deputy arrested for connection in Lincoln shooting. Springdale schools raise over $30k at Duck Race. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenwood High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Gentry’s...
BENTONVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ouachita Dune performs for GoodDay NWA

Ouachita Dune – a band from the University of Arkansas – was awarded last year’s winner in the talent competition for amateur student musicians. Watch as they join GoodDay NWA for a special performance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Bluebird Museum, Oktoberfest

Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, Fayetteville’s favorite art park is celebrating the iconic glass bluebirds known and loved around the world. Make plans to attend the grand opening of the new Bluebird Museum at Terra Studios, taking place this Saturday and...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
FORT SMITH, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
City
Fayetteville, AR
Bentonville, AR
Lifestyle
Fayetteville, AR
Lifestyle
City
Bentonville, AR
State
Arkansas State
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Razorback Women’s Clinic and more

NO NEW FRIENDS – TWSS. If you remember, last week we had an interview with the That’s What She Said, storytelling group. That show is happening tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Millar Lodge at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Plus, the show is a charity event with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Fayetteville Hispanic Heritage Festival

Locals and international people visit Bentonville’s …. Deputy arrested for connection in Lincoln shooting. Fearless Friday Team of the Week — Greenwood High …. Fearless Friday Player of the Week — Gentry’s Chris …. Fearless Friday week 5 part 2. Fearless Friday week five part 1.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever. The fair gates opened at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and will not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25. That’s nine full...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship

The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
ROGERS, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nwa#Local Life#Performance Info#Havingfun#Arts Center#Lotto#Cray#The Wac Box Office
freeweekly.com

Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum

Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
scenicstates.com

8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore

While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
ARKANSAS STATE
THV11

More Arkansans are driving with expired tags

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Good Time Oldies 107.5

These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June

Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
ARKANSAS STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
EAGLE ROCK, MO
talkbusiness.net

Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports

The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
SPRINGDALE, AR
5NEWS

Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
BENTON COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy