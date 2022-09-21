Read full article on original website
Locals and international people visit Bentonville's FORMAT festival
Ouachita Dune performs for GoodDay NWA
Ouachita Dune – a band from the University of Arkansas – was awarded last year’s winner in the talent competition for amateur student musicians. Watch as they join GoodDay NWA for a special performance.
Happening in NWA: Bluebird Museum, Oktoberfest
Here is a look at what is happening in Northwest Arkansas. This weekend, Fayetteville’s favorite art park is celebrating the iconic glass bluebirds known and loved around the world. Make plans to attend the grand opening of the new Bluebird Museum at Terra Studios, taking place this Saturday and...
Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair kicks off
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The Arkansas-Oklahoma State Fair is now underway. Starting Friday, Sept. 23, and throughout next week you can go to Kay Rodgers Park in Fort Smith and see a petting zoo, get some good food and ride the rides. Throughout the week there will also be...
Happening in NWA: Razorback Women’s Clinic and more
NO NEW FRIENDS – TWSS. If you remember, last week we had an interview with the That’s What She Said, storytelling group. That show is happening tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Millar Lodge at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Plus, the show is a charity event with...
Fayetteville Hispanic Heritage Festival
NEA District Fair expands, offers online tickets
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The 2022 Northeast Arkansas District Fair is bigger and better than ever. The fair gates opened at noon Thursday, Sept. 22, and will not close until 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be closed to the public on Sunday, Sept. 25. That’s nine full...
Goodyear Blimp flies in Rogers, Arkansas for NW Arkansas Championship
The Goodyear Blimp is flying in the skies of Northwest Arkansas this weekend. The blimp, one of three Goodyear Blimps in the U.S., is flying above Pinnacle Country Club in Rogers for the NW Arkansas Championship. It will be there from Sept. 23-25. This particular blimp is named Wingfoot Three...
Terra Studios opens Bluebird of Happiness Museum
Just southeast of Fayetteville is one of the most whimsical places in all of Northwest Arkansas. With happy little trolls, a labyrinth, and a wizard’s cave and chair, Terra Studios is perhaps most well known for its iconic (and trademarked) Bluebird of Happiness. A museum dedicated to the iconic little glass birds opens Sept. 24 with a two-day grand opening event.
Springdale schools raise over $30k at Duck Race
8 Otherworldly Caves in Arkansas to Explore
While you’re surely aware the naturalistic beauty of Arkansas, you may not know about the many caves scattered across the state. Arkansas counts almost 2 thousand caves and caverns, but only a few are worth visiting and exploring. Here are the best so-called “living caves” in Arkansas, where the...
More Arkansans are driving with expired tags
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — More people have been driving around with expired temporary tags. It's illegal and could mean you will face hundreds of dollars in penalties if caught. In Little Rock, 11% of tickets issued last month were for expired tags, and the state said that thousands more...
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
FBI offer $30,000 reward to locate missing man, connected to Southwest Missouri
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The FBI is offering a reward up to $30,000 for a missing man with connections to Southwest Missouri. Some of the man’s belongings were recovered in Eagle Rock, Mo. in Barry County. “FBI Little Rock is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Jason Lierl. He was last seen in Madison County, Arkansas on January 25, 2022.”...
Rescued bobcat settling in at Turpentine Creek in Eureka Springs
A 12-year-old bobcat now has a new home in the Ozarks after a 500-mile road trip.
Northwest Arkansas sales tax revenue up almost 13% in September reports
The four largest cities in Northwest Arkansas again saw big gains in sales tax revenue. The September report totaled $8.859 million, up 12.74% from a year ago and the best September report on record. The cumulative revenue reported this calendar year through September totals $76.73 million, up 14.05% from the...
Glamping project on Beaver Lake denied by county board
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Beaver Lake luxury "glamping" project has been denied by the Benton County Planning Board after several residents raised concerns last month. The project was called “Contentment at Beaver Lake" and was tabled during last month's meeting. Among the concerns from neighbors was...
What happens if recreational marijuana is legalized?
Recreational marijuana is set to be voted on in the November general election, and a local dispensary said it expects to see big gains if it becomes legal for sale.
Goodyear blimp is seen traveling through the 4-States
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – The Goodyear blimp cuts through the area on its way to Arkansas. A resident of Cherokee, Kansas (Crawford County) called KOAM this afternoon letting us know it was headed our way. The Goodyear blimp, according to its online schedule, is heading to Rogers, Arkansas. It...
The Most Expensive Home For Sale in Colorado Vs. Arkansas
Are you in the market for a new home? Here's a quick look at the most expensive home currently on the market in Colorado compared to the most expensive house currently for sale in Arkansas. This time around, there's a fairly significant difference in price, only about $92,000,000 or so....
