Meet The 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees
Sulphur Springs High School administrators this week introduced the 10 young ladies selected as the 2022 SSHS Homecoming Nominees. After a week of spirit activities, including a parade, the community will learn which of these seniors are selected as this year’s Homecoming Royalty during the pregame activities at Gerald Prim Stadium starting around 6:40 tonight (Sept. 23, 2022).
Reserve A Seat For the 49th Christmas Joys Holiday Program Before They Are All Gone
By Johanna Hicks, Texas A&M AgriLife Family and Community Health Extension Agent, Hopkins County, [email protected]. The month of October is knocking on the door, which means the annual Extension holiday program, “Christmas Joys” is not far behind! Formerly known as Christmas Show and Tell, this program was started by my predecessor, Janie Crump, and I have continued the legend. It is a highlight of the year for many people. Not only is it an entertaining program, but for me personally, it kicks off the holiday season!
Options Abound in Second Fall Eight-Week Term at Paris Junior College Classes Begin October 24
Options abound in second fall eight-week term at PJC. Paris Junior College continues to transition the majority of courses to eight-weeks and the second eight-week term of fall semester starts Oct. 24. The large number of classes offer both in-person or online and day or evening options to fit busy schedules.
At Least 6 Unique Events Are Happening In East Texas This Weekend
Fall has officially arrived in East Texas, however, it is still going to feel a lot like summer all weekend long, until a weak cold front moves in late Sunday night to bring high temperatures back down to normal for next week. But this isn't a weather report, this is a rundown of some awesome things happening around East Texas this weekend.
The State Fair Classic Challenge On TikTok: Win A Grand Prize Package East Texas!
We're just a few days away from the big game: The State Fair Classic in Dallas on Saturday October 1st at The Cotton Bowl. As you know we got the hookup for you to win tickets everyday when you listen to Melz On The MIC in the afternoon from 3pm to 7pm. We've been watching everyone having fun making videos on TikTok and so we decided to put your TikToking creativity to the test and hook you up with an incredible GRAND PRIZE package to the 2022 State Fair Classic!
A Fall Class at the Paris Junior College Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Psychology Instructor Marla Elliott tells her students about the major perspectives in psychology during an early fall semester class. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the Lamar County community since 1924.
KLTV
Semi-truck towing trailer blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection
Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Semi-truck towing a trailer is blocking lanes at busy Tyler intersection. Blake Holland inducted into Carthage ISD Alumni Hall of Fame. Updated: 17 hours ago. The honor was presented at Carthage’s homecoming football game with a special reception held...
Community plans candle light vigil for Cooper Reid
TYLER, Texas — A candle light vigil for Troup HS junior Cooper Reid will be held Sept. 22 at 7:15 p.m. at the Northpark Medical Plaza parking garage in Tyler. Almost two weeks ago, Reid was hospitalized after suffering a head injury during his homecoming game. Cooper's vigil will...
Chamber Connection – Sept. 21, 2022
Tickets for this year’s 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew Festival, sponsored by Alliance Bank, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Chamber of Commerce office, local banks and online!. This year, tickets are $8 each or four tickets for $28. You can purchase them at Alliance Bank...
easttexasradio.com
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs News
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. NetHealth will have Moderna and Pfizer Bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters and regular Adult and Pediatric vaccines and boosters available this week. In addition, this week, September 19-23, will be our last COVID vaccine clinic this year provided by NetHealth. The vaccine clinic is at 100 Medical Circle in Sulphur Springs. You may walk in daily from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm without an appointment.
Meal-A-Day In Desperate Need Of Volunteers To Keep The Program Operating Monday-Friday
The Meal-A-Day program is still in desperate need of weekly volunteer cooks for Wednesdays and Thursdays, program coordinators reported. Two cooks who can commit to coming each week at 7 a.m. until about 10 a.m. are needed on Wednesday and two on Thursday as well. Volunteers who can donate time...
KLTV
Dollar General pOpshelf coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Described as a “one-stop fresh + fun shop,” a store called pOpshelf is coming to Tyler’s Cumberland Village. The store is owned by Dollar General. The store sells normal Dollar General items plus fresh produce and meat, according to its website. The City...
3 North Texas bakeries among best in Texas: Report says
North Texas is home to many of the best things in Texas, the Dallas Mavericks, Cowboys, Stars, Wings, FC Dallas, and that's just the sports teams. Food is one of the categories North Texas takes deep pride in and there's no shortage of great bakeries in the region.
Preparations underway for East Texas State Fair’s 2022 return
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The East Texas State Fair opens Friday for its 106th year, and preparations and crews are getting ready for the big event. Crews are working around the construction for the new W.T. Brookshire Conference Center to bring the same family fun East Texans expect, year after year. For John Sykes, president […]
CHRISTUS Business News: NetHealth Offering Bivalent COVID Vaccines At Final Week Of Clinics
New Orthopedic Surgeon, Providers at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic Primary Care in Sulphur Springs Now Accepting New Patients. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. Sulphur Springs, Texas, September 19, 2022 – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission:...
HCSO: 2nd Suspect In Tuesday Night Pursuit Identified, But Yet To Be Apprehended
Vehicle, 20 Others Reportedly Stolen From Ennis Dealership. The second suspect who fled on foot into a wooded area following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night in Sulphur Springs has been identified. The vehicle used in the incident was one of more than 20 reported to have been stolen from an Ennis dealership, according to Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Sulphur Springs Emergency Sirens Will Be Tested September 20
9/20/2022 – Emergency sirens will be tested in Sulphur Springs at noon today by the Sulphur Springs Emergency Management Office. The test is to gauge the reliability of the emergency warning system and is conducted to find any potential flaws in the system so they can be corrected prior to a real emergency situation. The sirens could be sounded not only for weather warnings such as tornados, which are the most common in the area, but also in case of any emergency that could affect the safety and lives of citizens in Sulphur Springs.
Meal-A-Day Menu Sept. 19-23, 2022
Volunteers prepare meals at the Sulphur Springs Senior Citizens Center and deliver them five days a week to Meal-A-Day program recipients in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County. The Meal-A-Day Menu for the week of Sept. 12-16, 2022 includes:. Monday, Sept. 19 — Baked Beef Rigatoni, Italian Vegetables and Garlic Toast....
Dinner Bell Menu for September 21th, 2022
Our Community Partner, a loyal and repeat supporter of Dinner Bell, is Christus Mother Frances Hospital. We are so grateful for its continued support. GRAB and GO with a meal from the distribution area under the covered driveway on the Northeast corner of the First United Methodist Church campus starting around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday.
KLTV
Man injured after vehicle rolls over him in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man was injured after his vehicle rolled over him in Tyler. The incident happened Wednesday at the Walmart fuel station located on Old Jacksonville Highway. According to Tyler Police Department officer Ralph Buckingham, the man parked his car to fix a part of his transmission...
