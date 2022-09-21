We're just a few days away from the big game: The State Fair Classic in Dallas on Saturday October 1st at The Cotton Bowl. As you know we got the hookup for you to win tickets everyday when you listen to Melz On The MIC in the afternoon from 3pm to 7pm. We've been watching everyone having fun making videos on TikTok and so we decided to put your TikToking creativity to the test and hook you up with an incredible GRAND PRIZE package to the 2022 State Fair Classic!

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO