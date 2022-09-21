Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
Bus caught fire on Mass Pike in Sturbridge
A bus that was driving down I-90 caught fire around 11:00 a.m. on Saturday.
Worcester firefighters tackle vehicle fire at Madison Street shopping center
Bus or large van now in fire at Madison Place in Worcester @telegramdotcom pic.twitter.com/tslNgjF64e— Allan Jung 🏳️🌈 (@ajungphoto1) September 24, 2022 WORCESTER — Firefighters extinguished a vehicle fire just feet from a downtown shopping center Saturday. The fire appeared to start in the upper section of a NYC United Express passenger bus and quickly engulfed the vehicle in front of 90 Madison...
Bus goes up in flames next to Worcester building
WORCESTER -- A fire destroyed a bus that was parked next to a building in Worcester on Saturday. Fire crews responded to Madison Place in Worcester around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday to find the bus fully engulfed in flames. The fire extended to some business signs and broke some windows but there was otherwise no damage to the building, the fire department said. No one was on the bus at the time but the building was occupied and needed to be evacuated as a precaution.
communityadvocate.com
Albert P. Etre, 95, of Shrewsbury
– Albert “Al” P. Etre, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Monday, September 19, 2022 at the age of 95. He joins in heaven his wife, Madeleine (Chamberland) Etre, son, Robert F. Etre, parents, Simone and Antoinetta (Renna) Etre, six brothers, Thomas, Joseph, Rudolph, Victor, Alphonse, and Simon Etre, and sister, Ann (Etre) Negri.
communityadvocate.com
Barbara L. Gore, 69, of Shrewsbury
– Barbara L. (Shields) Gore, 69, died Monday, September 19, 2022, at home while surrounded by her loving family. She leaves her devoted husband of 44 years, Jonathan Gore. In addition, she leaves a son, Brenden Gore and his wife Karen, of Sterling, and a daughter Michelle Blomiley and her husband Daniel, of Millbury; a brother James Shields and his wife Rita, of Chatham, sister-in-law Betty Shields, of FL; and 4 grandchildren: Aydan Blomiley, and Hendrix, Harlow, and Hudson Gore. She was predeceased by her brother Thomas Shields.
whdh.com
Crews investigating fire in Medford
MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating a fire that damaged a home in Medford. The Medford Fire Department reported that crews arrived to find heavy fire at the home on Webber Street Friday night. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but there were no reports of...
Police: Gardner motorcyclist Megan Bower killed in Winchendon crash
WINCHENDON — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup Wednesday morning on Gardner Road. Megan Anne Bower, 28, of Gardner, was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester by LifeFlight helicopter. She later died from her injuries, according to Winchendon police. ...
communityadvocate.com
Rimkus: HHS Class of 1957 reunites, Hudson native announces engagement
HUDSON – Ten of the original 76 members of the Hudson High School class of 1957 gathered to observe their 65. th reunion Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Horseshoe Pub on South Street. They reviewed copies of their 1957 yearbook and compared stories past and present. Those attending were:...
Watertown News
Residents Worry About Impact of Building on Waltham Street Approved by Planning Board
A two-story lab building on Waltham Street approved by the Planning Board has residents concerned about the impact on their neighborhood, and the Westside of Watertown. The 67,000-sq. ft. lab and office building that will go on the former Sterritt Lumber site at 148 Waltham St. was approved on Sept. 14 at a meeting where residents who spoke about the project either opposed it or had concerns about how it would impact the area. Traffic was the main concern, but the size of the building (39 feet tall with a 15 foot mechanical penthouse stepped back from the exterior wall) and the proximity to the street concerned people as well.
communityadvocate.com
Sidewalks, crosswalks, bike lanes planned for Grafton’s Millbury Street
GRAFTON – Residents who live around the Millbury Street Elementary School heard preliminary plans on how the town and the state’s Department of Transportation (MassDOT) plan to improve Millbury Street. During a public hearing on Sept. 20 officials from MassDOT’s Highway Division unveiled the 25% design plans, which...
whdh.com
Westborough Fire: Mass Pike westbound closed after serious vehicle crash
A reported rollover crash on the Mass Pike heading west has caused a widespread closure and heavy traffic as fire and emergency crews respond. Westborough Fire said multiple units were called to a portion of the highway near the exit for Route 495, in the area of Westborough and Southborough, around 8:30 p.m.
communityadvocate.com
Maria Sousa, 89, of Hudson
– Maria Natalia (Luz) Sousa, 89, long time resident of Hudson, MA, passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. She was predeceased by her husband of 66 years Manuel de Sousa in 2016. She leaves her seven children, Jose Urbano Luz Sousa and...
D'Errico's Market Closes Cambridge Street Location
WORCESTER - D'Errico's Market is closing its Cambridge Street location, the local meat market and deli chain announced on social media on Friday. The location at 127 Cambridge St. opened in August 2020. It was D'Errico's second old-fashioned butcher shop and specialty market location. The original D'Errico's Market on East...
Thrillist
6 Boston-Area Beach Towns That Are Actually Better in the Fall
Don’t get us wrong, Boston’s nearby beaches are great and all, but the sandy shores are not exactly a peaceful respite during the bustling summer months. There’s the traffic, the long lines, the tourists, and the stressed-out service industry folks. Fall, however, is really where it’s at. The ocean temps peak in September, the air is temperate, hotels start introducing cheaper rates, and crowds have thinned to manageable levels. Plus, you have more of an excuse to check out all those indoor attractions you avoid when the sun is out!
thelocalne.ws
Boxford town administrator charged after crash
IPSWICH — An Ipswich man has been charged with operating under the influence (OUI) of liquor, negligent operation, and driving without a license after a midnight crash on September 2. The charges were filed against Matthew Coogan, 39, of Nabby’s Point Road and became public this week in Ipswich...
msonewsports.com
Weekend Football Scoreboard – Saturday Winners: Peabody, Pingree, KIPP (Lynn)
KIPP (Lynn) 42, Georgetown 20. Manchester-Essex 34, Greater Lowell 7 (Hornets now 3-0) TICKET PRICES: $5 Adults | $3 Seniors, non-Endicott students, & ages 12 and under | EC students/faculty. free (w/ ID) PAYMENT METHODS: Credit Cards and Cash are accepted. The Endicott football team (3-0) is set to host...
What Caused Over 10 Million Gallons of Sewage to Spill in Worcester, Mass.? What We Know
This week, many regions of the world have faced a wide range of natural disasters, from Hurricane Fiona slamming Puerto Rico, to a massive earthquake shaking Mexico. But the Worcester, Mass. sewage spill was no natural disaster — it was simply triggered by torrential rain, which unleashed millions of gallons of sewage into the city's Blackstone River.
Delays expected on the Mass Pike after fiery rollover crash injures 2 people
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — A serious crash on the Mass Pike injured two people Friday night, prompting major delays. The Westborough Fire Department says they responded to a report of a four car crash that caused a fiery rollover in the westbound lane of the Pike near the 107 mile marker around 8:30 p.m.
communityadvocate.com
Edmund F. Goldsmith Jr., 83, formerly of Northborough
– Edmund F. “Ed” Goldsmith Jr. passed from this life after a long battle with health issues related to Parkinson’s disease on Thursday, 15 September 2022 in Federal Way, Washington at age 83. Born 16 May 1939 in Worcester, MA, son of Edmund F. Goldsmith Sr., and Dorothy R. (Whittaker) Goldsmith.
